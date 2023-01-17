  1. Skip to content
A petrochemical complex in Khuzestan
Iran's southwestern Khuzestan is known for its oilfieldsImage: Abedin Taherkenareh/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsIran

Iran arrests German for photographing oil facility — report

46 minutes ago

Iranian media have reported that a German national was arrested for allegedly taking pictures of "sensitive" oil facilities in southern Khuzestan province, a hub of Iran's oil industry.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MKB5

A German national was arrested in Iran Tuesday for allegedly taking photos of oil facilities in the southwestern Khuzestan province, several Iranian media outlets reported on Tuesday.

The state-affiliated Jam-e Jam newspaper reported that the yet-unidentified German national took photos of "sensitive oil centers" at the Aghajari oilfield. 

The Tasnim news agency and the Student News Network, both close to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, also reported the person had been taking photos of the oil facility, without providing any further details. 

Germany's dpa news agency reported that the German Foreign Ministry is aware of the reports and its embassy in Tehran is working to clarify the situation.  

The arrest reports come a day after Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador in  Tehran's treatment of anti-government demonstrators. 

More death sentences in Iran

Iran security on alert amid protests 

Iran's security service have been on high alert amid months of political turmoil following the death of a young woman, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, at the hands of the country's "morality police" in September. 

The protests since morphed into a larger anti-government uprising opposing Iran's clerical leadership, with women playing a leading role.

Germany has repeatedly lodged protests against the Iranian authorities' brutal crackdown against demonstrators, with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock saying the execution of the protesters will have consequences.

Tehran has blamed the unrest on the US and other Western countries, without providing evidence.

'Today is also a test of our courage': Baerbock on Iran

rm/wmr (dpa, Reuters, AP)

A noose hangs in front of the Iranian flag

Iran protesters fight death penalty as executions await

Iran protesters fight death penalty as executions await

After carrying out two executions on Saturday and two in December, Iran plans to execute two more young men for participating in the ongoing nationwide protests. But resistance is coming from within Iran and abroad.
Rule of LawJanuary 12, 2023
Boris Pistorius

Boris Pistorius to become Germany's new defense minister

Politics8 hours ago
