  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iranian women during a protest against Islamic Republic regime in Marivan city in the northwestern Kurdistan region.
The protests in Iran have been met with a deadly crackdown by security forces. Image: SalamPix/abaca/picture alliance
Human RightsIran

UN rights chief says Iran must end crackdown on protesters

1 hour ago

The UN Human Rights Council was considering an international investigation into the human rights situation in Iran. Tehran said the West "lack the moral credibility" to criticize it.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jynj

United Nations Human Rights Chief Volker Turk warned on Thursday Iran is, "in a full-fledged human rights crisis."

He was speaking at a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on what it called "the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran" in Geneva. 

Turk demanded an end to the "unneccessary" use of force against protesters in Iran.

"From what we could gather, around 14,000 people, including children, have so far been arrested in the context of the protests. This is a staggering number," he said, adding: "The unnecessary and disproportionate use of force must come to an end. The old methods and the fortress mentality of those who wield power simply don't work."

Germany and Iceland had called for the session on human rights violations when they submitted an official request last week, supported by 44 states so far. 

Iran's deputy of the vice president for women and family affairs, Khadijeh Karimi, said Western countries "lack the moral credibility to preach others on human rights."

For nearly two months now, Iran has been witnessing women-led protests denouncing the traditional regime. 

Although Iran would likely refuse to cooperate with a UN investigation, there are still steps the international community can take to support protesters, Lucy McKernan, the deputy director for United Nations at Human Rights Watch's Geneva office, told DW

"We can't underestimate how showing solidarity to the protests on the ground can give them a sense of support from outside of the country at a time when they are facing this brutal crackdown," she said. "The international community can offer sanctuary to those fleeing prosecution in Iran."

What is Germany's position on the Iran protests?

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock flew to Geneva to call for a condemnation of the Iranian leadership for its actions against demonstrators, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry announced on Wednesday. 

"The Iranian demonstrators do not have a seat on the Human Rights Council in Geneva, and they do not have a voice at the UN," Baerbock said in a statement issued before she traveled.

"Today the UN Human Rights Council can raise its voice for the indivisible rights of the people in Iran. Today, the members of the Human Rights Council can make a stand against the injustice, the beatings and the shots with which the Iranian regime is trying to destroy peaceful protest."

Germany's top diplomat vowed to concentrate efforts on supporting those who are standing up for their rights with "courage and dignity."

"For more than two months, we have had to witness on daily basis how Iranians have been victims of brutal violence and state tyranny," Baerbock said.

She stressed that Iran had consistently denied UN envoys entry into the country, and called on Council members to vote for a resolution on creating an independent mechanism to investigate human rights violations.

"We owe it to the victims," she said.

UN condemns harsh response to Iran protests

Why are Iranians protesting?

The protests were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the Guidance Patrol, or the so-called "morality police," in Tehran.

She died shortly after in hospital under mysterious circumstances.

The nationwide demonstration has seen students and women burning their veils and cutting their hair in a show of defiance against the repressive Islamic Republic that came to power in 1979.

The protests have been met with a deadly crackdown by security forces. 

The UN estimates that over 300 people have died since they began in mid-September. 

Iran protests: Did they have an impact?

The concern over human rights in Iran

On Tuesday, UN spokesman Jeremy Laurence cited human rights chief Volker Turk as saying that the rise in deaths, including among children, and the tougher security response "underline the critical situation in the country."

The UN called on Iranian authorities to address the demands for equality, dignity and rights, rather than "using unnecessary or disproportionate force to suppress the protests," Laurence said while talking to the media. 

There is also a growing worry about the treatment of those detained in the clampdown

Some 1,000 people have been charged in the capital Tehran alone. 

Human rights groups say there is overcrowding in the country's prisons and many detainees are being temporarily taken to detention camps run by the Ministry of Intelligence. 

Last month, the UN human rights office also expressed concern about Iran's treatment of detained protesters. 

dvv/rt (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Iranian women during a protest against Islamic Republic regime in Marivan city in the northwestern Kurdistan region.

UN rights chief says Iran must end crackdown on protesters

Human Rights1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of German Bundeswehr soldiers stationed in Mali stand in front of an armored vehicle

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali

Politics22 hours ago01:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

Indonesien | Erdbeben in West-Java | BG

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Catastrophe24 hours ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

Shoppers walk through the retail district near Oxford Circus as the annual Black Friday sale event arrives

German consumer groups wary of Black Friday shopping spree

German consumer groups wary of Black Friday shopping spree

Business1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

A bombed maternity hospital in Vilniansk, Ukraine

Russian airstrikes on Ukraine are 'state terrorism'

Russian airstrikes on Ukraine are 'state terrorism'

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A burnt truck in the aftermath of airstrikes, which Turkey's defence ministry says it carried out, in Derik, Syria

Kurds in the Middle East: Why are they under fire?

Kurds in the Middle East: Why are they under fire?

Politics21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A still from 'The Fabelmans': A filled cinema.

'The Fabelmans': Spielberg's most personal film

'The Fabelmans': Spielberg's most personal film

FilmNovember 23, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

The cast from the Netflix series '1899'.

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

FilmNovember 23, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage