Iran protests: More death sentences handed over 'riots'

One of the anti-government protesters was convicted of attacking police officers with his car, killing an officer, according to Iranian state media.
Another stabbed a police officer, and the third tried to block traffic and spread "terror," Iranian judiciary news website Mizan Online reported.
All three can appeal their verdicts, the reports said.
Death penalty a tool to spread fear in society: Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam of Iran Human Rights
First known death sentence to protester issued days ago
The ruling Wednesday comes three days after the Iranian regime sentenced a protester to death for allegedly setting fire to a government building, likely marking the first death sentence in the trials of those arrested for participating in nationwide protests.
Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of Iran Human Rights, an NGO that tracks the death penalty in Iran, told DW this week that Iranian authorities cannot "sentence someone to death for protests because the international community doesn't accept it and the political costs are very high."
"Therefore, they charge them with other things - they force them to confess that they have committed other crimes like homicide or setting fire on large buildings, and then they sentence them to death," Amiry-Moghaddam added.
The UN had warned last week that, given the continuous repression of protests, "indictments on charges carrying the death penalty and death sentences might soon be issued."
France says false Iranian report about nationals arrested
Separately, Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told Iranian state TV that people of other nationalities were also arrested in "riots."
Vahidi said those arrested included "elements from the French intelligence agency and they will be dealt with according to the law."
France's Foreign Ministry denied the report to the Reuters news agency on Wednesday, saying: "France categorically denies the false statements of the Iranian Minister of the Interior on our compatriots recently arrested in this country and recalls that it considers all these detentions to be arbitrary."
The ministry said it was "aware of a total of seven French nationals who are now arbitrarily detained in Iran."