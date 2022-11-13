Iran protests: Court sentences 'rioter' to death

Tehran handed a death sentence to an anti-government protester for participating in "riots." Another five people received jail terms for "conspiring" to disturb public order.

A Tehran court on Sunday issued a death sentence linked to "riots," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests since the death of Jina Mahsa Amini in police custody. The 22-year-old woman was arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for allegedly improperly dressing in line with the country's strict dress code.

According to Mizan Online, Sunday's sentence was handed for the crime of "setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security, and an enemy of God and corruption on earth."

The website added that another Tehran court sentenced five people to prison terms, ranging between five to 10 years, for "gathering and conspiring to commit crimes against national security and disturbing public order."

Judiciary charges hundreds

Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of people in three provinces were charged for their participation in the protests.

Since the unrest began in mid-September, more than 2,000 people have been charged as authorities crack down on demonstrations.

In the southern province of Hormozgan, 164 people had been charged "after the recent riots," Mizan Online quoted the provincial judicial chief as saying.

Another 276 people were charged in the central province of Markazi, according to state news agency IRNA, which reported that 100 young people were released after signing pledges not to participate in future "riots."

Protests in Iran

Many of the demonstrations in Iran are led by young peopleand women chanting, "Woman, life, freedom," and demanding political change.

The current protests are arguably the most formidable challenge to Iran's Islamic regime since it was installed in 1979.

Authorities have sought to clamp down on the protests, with rights groups saying 15,000 people have been detained.

Western countries and the UN have expressed support for the demonstrations, which Tehran slams as interference.

