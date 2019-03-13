Inquiry into German police mix-up in anti-Semitic attack dropped

The Israeli professor was pinned to the ground when local police mistook him for the perpetrator, not the victim. Yitzhak Melamed has said he was struck several times despite remaining passive.
An investigation into police officers' conduct after an anti-Semitic attack in the German city of Bonn has been dropped, authorities confirmed Monday. Professor Yitzhak Yohanan Melamed was mistakenly pinned to the ground and hit in the face by officers, who said they mistook him for the assailant.
Sebastian Buss of the Bonn prosecutors' office told German news agency dpa that the tactics were "justified measures under police law."
Melamed, 51, is an Israeli citizen who teaches at Johns Hopkins University in the US city of Baltimore, Maryland, was visiting Bonn in July 2018 when a German of Palestinian origin repeatedly knocked the yarmulke from his head.
Police responding to the incident mistook Melamed for the aggressor. They pinned him to the ground and struck him. The officers have claimed they did so after Melamed resisted attempts to subdue him.
The professor, however, has said he was struck dozens of times despite having been "not 100, but 500 percent passive."
Bonn police chief Ursula Brohl-Sowa called it "a terrible and regrettable misunderstanding" and apologized to Melamed in person.
Then 20 years old, the assailant was brought to a local psychiatric hospital but was later released. He is still under investigation over the incident.
In Bonn, locals held a rally in support of the professor in which men donned yarmulkes and many carried the Israeli and German flags.
Per a government cabinet decision, Germany now has an official standard description for anti-Semitic statements and acts. The definition should make it easier to identify and combat instances of anti-Semitism. (20.09.2017)
Israeli ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff responded to reports of a 60 percent rise in violent attacks on Jewish people in Germany. He told DW the law needed to be enforced. (01.03.2019)
Increasing anti-Semitism and a general feeling of foreignness are pushing more and more German Jews to move to Israel. Despite the many obstacles that stand in the way, they seem to have no regrets. (04.03.2019)