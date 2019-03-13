 Inquiry into German police mix-up in anti-Semitic attack dropped | News | DW | 18.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Inquiry into German police mix-up in anti-Semitic attack dropped

The Israeli professor was pinned to the ground when local police mistook him for the perpetrator, not the victim. Yitzhak Melamed has said he was struck several times despite remaining passive.

A man with a yarmulke

An investigation into police officers' conduct after an anti-Semitic attack in the German city of Bonn has been dropped, authorities confirmed Monday. Professor Yitzhak Yohanan Melamed was mistakenly pinned to the ground and hit in the face by officers, who said they mistook him for the assailant. 

Sebastian Buss of the Bonn prosecutors' office told German news agency dpa that the tactics were "justified measures under police law."

Melamed, 51, is an Israeli citizen who teaches at Johns Hopkins University in the US city of Baltimore, Maryland, was visiting Bonn in July 2018 when a German of Palestinian origin repeatedly knocked the yarmulke from his head.

Police responding to the incident mistook Melamed for the aggressor. They pinned him to the ground and struck him. The officers have claimed they did so after Melamed resisted attempts to subdue him.

The professor, however, has said he was struck dozens of times despite having been "not 100, but 500 percent passive."

Bonn police chief Ursula Brohl-Sowa called it "a terrible and regrettable misunderstanding" and apologized to Melamed in person.

Then 20 years old, the assailant was brought to a local psychiatric hospital but was later released. He is still under investigation over the incident.

In Bonn, locals held a rally in support of the professor in which men donned yarmulkes and many carried the Israeli and German flags.

DW recommends

German government adopts international anti-Semitism definition

Per a government cabinet decision, Germany now has an official standard description for anti-Semitic statements and acts. The definition should make it easier to identify and combat instances of anti-Semitism. (20.09.2017)  

Israeli ambassador to Germany 'very concerned' by rise in anti-Semitic attacks

Israeli ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff responded to reports of a 60 percent rise in violent attacks on Jewish people in Germany. He told DW the law needed to be enforced. (01.03.2019)  

The young German Jews who left everything behind — and moved to Israel

Increasing anti-Semitism and a general feeling of foreignness are pushing more and more German Jews to move to Israel. Despite the many obstacles that stand in the way, they seem to have no regrets. (04.03.2019)  

Police in Germany mistakenly beat victim of anti-Semitic attack

The 50-year-old US professor had been assaulted in a park and was then tackled and hit by police while chasing the 20-year-old who attacked him. Police apologized for the case of mistaken identity. (12.07.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland AfD & Religion | Mann mit Kippa und deutscher Flagge

Berlin passes first-ever state plan to combat anti-Semitism 13.03.2019

The German capital has put together a comprehensive approach to fight anti-Semitic hatred. So why is this initiative happening at a local and not a federal level? The reasons, DW found out, are complex.

2. Bundesliga | 1. FC Union Berlin - FC Ingolstadt

Anti-Semitic tweet sent to Israeli player in Germany 09.03.2019

Football officials have called the tweet "disgusting," saying the Union Berlin supporter should be prosecuted. The tweet was directed at the captain of Ingolstadt, who plays on Israel's national team.

Deutschland Steinmeier fordert klares Signal gegen Judenfeindlichkeit - Auftakt zu «Woche der Brüderlichkeit»

German President Steinmeier calls for decisive fight against anti-Semitism 10.03.2019

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called for a decisive fight against anti-Semitism. He lamented the rise of ant-Semitism in modern society and on the internet.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  