 Police in Germany mistakenly beat victim of anti-Semitic attack | News | DW | 12.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Police in Germany mistakenly beat victim of anti-Semitic attack

The 50 year-old US professor had been assaulted in a park and was then tackled and hit by police while chasing the 20-year-old who attacked him. Police apologized for the case of mistaken identity.

Yarmulke-wearing German (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

Police in the German city of Bonn have apologized to a Jewish-American philosophy professor for a case of mistaken identity related to an anti-Semitic attack on Wednesday. Police say the 50-year old academic was initially approached by a 20-year-old German of Palestinian descent who knocked the yarmulke off his head, shoved him and yelled: "No Jews in Germany!" 

Read more: How Germany's anti-Semitism commissioner plans to fight hatred

The young man fled when a person accompanying the professor called the police. The professor then gave chase and failed to stop when police quickly arrived at the scene and ordered him to do so. At this, police suspected he was in fact the perpetrator rather than the victim, at which point they tackled him and pinned him to the ground. When he resisted police he was punched him in the face.

Watch video 01:39
Now live
01:39 mins.

German President Steinmeier warns of anti-Semitism

Attacker known to police

It was only after the witness who called police explained the case of mistaken identity that the officers successfully apprehended the actual attacker. Police say the attacker was known to them for having committed violent acts in the past as well as being involved in other drug-related offenses. Authorities say the man was also under the influence of drugs at the time Wednesday's attack took place. He was taken to a psychiatric clinic for evaluation after his arrest.

Bonn Police Chief Ursula Brohl-Sowa met with the professor Thursday to express her regret over the confusion and to apologize for the actions of the officers. North Rhine-Westphalian State Interior Minister Herbert Reul also contacted the professor by telephone to offer his own apologies.

'Disgusting'

Reul was quoted as calling the original attack on the professor "disgusting," adding: "We will not allow Jews to be persecuted once again in Germany."

Watch video 01:15
Now live
01:15 mins.

Berlin court convicts Syrian refugee for kippa attack

A rise in openly anti-Semitic attacks in Germany has caused outrage across the country. The Bonn incident is just the latest in a series of attacks on people wearing Jewish religious symbols in public.

'Every form of anti-Semitism in Germany will be punished immediately'

Speaking with the regional newspaper Rheinische Post, German Anti-Semitism Commissioner Felix Klein said it was important to investigate the attack as quickly as possible: "We must show that any and every form of anti-Semitism in Germany will be punished immediately." 

The actions of the officers involved in the mishap will be investigated in a disciplinary review. In the interests of neutrality, police said that this would be conducted by the nearby Cologne police department.

js/msh (AP, dpa)

DW recommends

'Solidarity Hoodie': Kippa-capped hoody challenges anti-Semitism

Artists in Germany have collaborated to create a hooded sweatshirt with a kippa, a traditional Jewish skullcap, sewn on top. While intended as a statement against anti-Semitism, it also plays with a "provocative limit." (06.07.2018)  

Jewish Syrian wearing a Star of David pendant attacked in Berlin

Police in Berlin are investigating after a young Syrian was attacked and left with a head wound. The alleged attackers have been released, pending further inquiries. (08.07.2018)  

Anti-Semitism in German schools to be tackled with anti-bullying commissioners

German Family Minister Franziska Giffey wants to send bullying prevention experts to schools to curb a rise in anti-Jewish attacks. Berlin schools, in particular, have seen anti-Semitic bullying in recent months. (05.07.2018)  

How Germany's anti-Semitism commissioner plans to fight hatred

When he takes up his new position, Felix Klein wants to establish a national database of anti-Jewish incidents. He's also calling for harsher punishment of crimes with an anti-Semitic component and better prevention. (27.04.2018)  

Nationwide register for anti-Semitic offenses in Germany – commissioner

Germany's incoming anti-Semitism commissioner is to establish a central register for anti-Jewish crime. Meanwhile in the Bundestag, MPs condemned anti-Semitism and stressed Germany's friendship with Israel. (26.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Berlin court convicts Syrian refugee for kippa attack  

German President Steinmeier warns of anti-Semitism  

Related content

Deutschland Münster Attacke mit Campingbus | Polizei vor Wohnung des Täters

German court rules police in North Rhine-Westphalia must be 163 cm tall 29.06.2018

A German court has ruled three women less than 163 centimeters tall cannot become police officers. Arguments included small officers being hard to see in a crowd, and hips being too narrow to attach all the police tools.

Daily Drone - Lahn

#DailyDrone: The Lahn 12.07.2018

To the left and right of the river Lahn you can see cultural-historical sights and an impressive landscape. Our drone shows you the river from above.

Kundgebung gegen Antisemitismus

German Jewish groups: German NGOs must fight anti-Semitism if they want public funds 09.07.2018

After several high-profile incidents of anti-Semitic violence, Germany's Jewish community has had enough. They have appealed to the government to institute a kind of anti-Semitism oath for groups seeking public funding.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 