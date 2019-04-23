 India looking to compensate loss of Iranian oil | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 23.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

India looking to compensate loss of Iranian oil

Washington's decision not to extend sanctions waiver to countries importing Iranian oil puts New Delhi in a tough spot. The move forces India to either cut its oil imports from Iran or risk exposure to US sanctions.

Symbolbild | Öl (Getty Images/U. Baumgarten)

The United States on Monday said it will not extend sanctions exemptions to countries importing oil from Iran when they expire in early May. It means countries and companies trading with Iran without Washington's consent risk US sanctions and getting cut off from the American financial system.   

Washington had reimposed sanctions on Iran in November last year after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the landmark nuclear deal struck between Iran and six global powers. But the US had granted waivers, known as significant reduction exceptions (SRE), which allowed India and seven other countries to continue importing a reduced quantity of Iranian oil for six months ending May 1.

Read more: India tests US sanctions with purchase of Russian arms, Iranian oil

At the time, the US said it would temporarily allow eight importers to keep buying Iranian oil and that it would expect them to keep cutting Iranian imports in the months ahead. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said then that the temporary waiver was because the countries "have demonstrated significant reductions in their crude oil and cooperation on many other fronts and have made important moves towards getting to zero crude oil importation" from Iran.

Watch video 02:20

US sanctions on Iran

The US move now to scrap waivers is intended to bring Iran's oil exports to zero and deny Tehran its main source of foreign revenue. Iran's exports of crude in March totaled about 1.3 million barrels a day, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Shipments already came down from as high as 2.5 million barrels daily in April last year.

High reliance

India is one of the countries likely to be the hardest hit by the US decision. India is the world's third-biggest oil consumer, but its energy needs are primarily met through imports. The South Asian nation imports almost 80% of its oil requirements and Iran is its third-largest supplier, contributing over 11% of its crude oil demand. In fiscal year 2018-19, India imported about 23.5 million tons of Iranian oil.

Still, refiners in India, Iran's top oil client after China, had almost halved their Iranian oil purchases since November when petroleum sanctions came into force.

While it's not impossible to find other sources of oil, observers say it would raise costs and potentially strain India's partnership with Iran. India's imports of Iranian oil come with attractive terms, including 60-day credit and low freight and insurance costs, say analysts. And New Delhi might find it tough to find an alternative supplier at such competitive terms.

Also, the Trump administration's move prompted a spike in global oil prices, which hit their highest since November on Tuesday after Washington's announcement on Iran waivers. An increase in oil prices is likely to put pressure on India's fiscal and current account as well as drive up inflation.

Nigeria - Öltanker (Getty Images/Newsmakers/C. Hondros)

India is the world's third-biggest oil consumer, but its energy needs are primarily met through imports

'Robust' plan

Although Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj last year said "India follows only UN sanctions and not unilateral sanctions by any country," local media reports suggest that India will stop importing crude oil from Iran and will try to find alternative sources to make up for the lost volumes. "Until the waivers are not restored back, I don't think India can buy oil from Iran. We will stop importing oil from Iran," a top official was quoted by Indian business daily livemint as saying.

India's petroleum ministry also issued a statement assuring of a "robust" oil import plan starting from May. "The Government of India has put in place a robust plan to ensure that there is adequate supply of crude oil to Indian oil refineries from May 2019 onwards. There will be additional supplies from other major oil producing countries from different parts of the world," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Indian refineries are fully prepared without any problem to meet the national demand for petrol, diesel and other petroleum products in the country," the ministry added.

India's Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted on Tuesday, saying that the country will get additional supplies from other major oil producing countries to compensate for the loss of Iranian oil.


Following the US decision, India may try to increase its supplies of oil from countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Reuters last week reported that Indian refiners are increasing their planned purchases from the nations of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mexico and the United States to hedge against loss of Iranian oil.

Close strategic ties

But despite the threat of sanctions, India is unlikely to put a total stop to Iranian oil imports, say energy analysts.

"New Delhi will cut imports substantially but probably maintain approximately 100,000 bpd of Iranian imports paid for using a rupee payment system. This is less an energy security decision than a political one," CNBC quoted analysts at Eurasia Group as saying.

The last time sanctions were in place India used a rupee payment mechanism for importing Iranian oil. Part of the rupee payment was used by Tehran for purchasing food, drugs and chemicals from India but most of it was transferred to the Islamic Republic after the sanctions were lifted.

Read more: Can India challenge China with new Iranian Chabahar Port?

The Trump administration's move also poses a strategic challenge for New Delhi, as Iran and India share close political and cultural relations. Ties between the two sides encompass a wide range of sectors, including energy, infrastructure and regional connectivity projects, among others.

"There is a strategic imperative that drives India-Iran relations," said Smruti Pattanaik, a research fellow at IDSA in New Delhi. New Delhi is strategically tied to Tehran with its investment in Iran's Chabahar port, which gives India a sea-land access not only to landlocked Afghanistan, but also to other Central Asian states.

  • An oil platform off the Norwegian coast

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    A great, big hangover

    Even Norway isn't immune to the falling price of oil. For years, the wealthy Scandinavian nation had fueled its rapid growth with the oil it pumped out of the North Sea. But what once transformed a poor agrarian state into one of the richest countries in the world now has policymakers wondering if it wouldn't be wiser to allocate more resources to Norway's fishing industry.

  • Vladimir Putin inaugurates a pipeline linking Russia and China

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    Double trouble

    For Russia, the falling price of oil has added insult to injury as its economy is already reeling under Western sanctions. In 2015, economic output in the country shrunk by around 4 percent. As a result, salaries have dropped and the ruble has lost half of its value against the dollar. The news service Bloomberg estimates that 2016 will be another recessionary year for Russia.

  • An oil pipeline in Nigeria

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    An uncertain future

    Nigeria is Africa's largest producer of oil. Before being elected president, Muhammadu Buhari announced that he would increase government spending - but the drop in the price of oil may make that promise impossible to fulfill. The World Bank estimates that three-quarters of the Nigerian state's revenues come from the oil business. Many infrastructure projects are currently on hold.

  • An infographic revealing how much a barrel of oil needs to cost for oil-exporting nations to turn a profit.

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    New realities

    Nigeria's not the only country that calculates its budget based on the price of oil staying high. The result has been a big gap between expected and actual revenues. The price for a barrel of oil has dropped by nearly 75 percent since mid-2014. Many experts currently have little reason to believe the per-barrel price will return to its old level of $120 (110.76 euros) anytime soon.

  • An Iranian oil worker in front of a refinery

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    After sanctions

    Now that sanctions against Iranian exporters have been lifted, the Islamic Republic plans to ramp up its oil production by half a million barrels a day - putting further pressure on an already oversupplied energy market. Iran, for its part, blames its archrival Saudi Arabia for falling oil prices.

  • The Saudi capital Riyadh

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    Less giving, more taking

    Saudi Arabia has refused to curb oil output in order to protect its market share from competition from the US fracking industry and Iran. But now, even the world's largest oil exporter is starting to get a taste of its own medicine. The International Monetary Fund is warning about a massive impending budget deficit. The Saudis want to introduce taxes and slash energy and food subsidies.

  • A Saudi pump station in the desert

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    How long will reserves last?

    Like their Saudi counterparts, other oil-rich Gulf statessuch as Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates are also watching their energy reserves dwindle. These regional powers all boast large sovereign wealth funds - but altogether, the six Gulf states have already accumulated a budget deficit worth $260 billion (239.8 billion euros), according to estimates by JP Morgan Chase.

  • Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    Winds of change in Venezuela?

    Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world. For years, the country's socialist government used revenues from the sale of oil to fund its lavish social programs. Now, President Nicolas Maduro has declared a state of emergency for the Venezuelan economy. Popular support for the successor to Hugo Chavez has been slipping for about a year - about as quickly as the price of oil has dropped.

  • A fracking site in the US

    Hit hard by sinking oil prices

    What now?

    Thanks to a boost in shale gas extraction, aka fracking, the US is now the world's largest energy producer. Low oil prices, however, have made fracking widely unprofitable. The US is also one of the largest consumers of energy in the world. While motorists may celebrate having to spend less money at the pump, bigger, gas-guzzling vehicles are gaining in popularity - bad news for the environment.

    Author: Nicolas Martin


DW recommends

Iran sanctions: US exemption of Chabahar port relieves Afghanistan

Chabahar port in southern Iran provides war-torn Afghanistan a crucial connection to Indian goods and Iranian oil. However, experts say that sanctions relief for the port is motivated more by politics than economics. (08.11.2018)  

Modi's diplomatic tour de force meets Iran's Rouhani

Indian PM Narendra Modi recently concluded a tour of the Middle East and is now hosting Iranian President Rouhani in New Delhi. Incredibly, Modi has been able to maintain good ties with all Middle Eastern rivals. (15.02.2018)  

Can India challenge China with new Iranian Chabahar Port?

A new India-sponsored port in southeastern Iran has the potential to flood Central Asia and Afghanistan with Indian goods. Pakistan is watching with concern and China may have a new economic rival in the region. (05.12.2017)  

India tests US sanctions with purchase of Russian arms, Iranian oil

India and Russia have announced a major arms deal, violating US sanctions. Energy sector sources also say New Delhi will purchase 9 million barrels of Iranian oil. Both moves will test India's relations with the US. (05.10.2018)  

Hit hard by sinking oil prices

Prices for crude oil are reaching new lows almost daily due to oversupply and unease over the global economy. Some countries have been hit harder than others. (25.01.2016)  

Audios and videos on the topic

US sanctions on Iran  

Related content

Persischer Golf Ölplattform

Defiant China to soften blow of Trump's Iran oil decision 23.04.2019

The Trump administration has said it would no longer grant waivers to some of the major importers of Iranian oil. DW takes a look at the impact of this decision on major stakeholders.

Iran Ölraffinerie

US to end sanctions waivers for Iranian oil imports 22.04.2019

The United States has said no governments will be exempted from US sanctions on Iranian oil imports. The White House said the decision was intended "to bring Iran's oil exports to zero."

US sanctions on Iran 23.04.2019

Many observers agree that shutting off Iran's oil tap will do more than just push up the price of crude. America's move is also likely to stoke regional tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Advertisement

US sanctions on Iran

Many observers agree that shutting off Iran's oil tap will do more than just push up the price of crude.  