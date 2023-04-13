  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
BRICS
Annalena Baerbock disembarking a plane
Annalena Baerbock kicked off her China visit in the port city of TianjinImage: Soeren Stache/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsChina

In China, Germany's Baerbock says EU on same page as Macron

27 minutes ago

Germany's Annalena Baerbock is the latest top European politician to visit China after landing in Tianjin. She backed Emmanuel Macron's controversial comments on the EU and China.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pz6Q

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in the Chinese port city of Tianjin on Thursday to begin her three-day tour of the country.

The diplomatic trip comes amid increased Chinese military maneuvers around Taiwan, which the German Foreign Ministry condemned on Wednesday, and in the wake of China's renewed support for Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday, Baerbock is set to visit a school in Tianjin that teaches German as part of the German Foreign Office's PASCH initiative. She will also visit a wind turbine factory owned by a German company.

What did Baerbock say in Tianjin?

Baerbock appeared to offer some support to French President Emmanuel Macron whose comments on Europe's need to pursue its own policies on China and Taiwan rather than just following the US have landed him in hot water with allies in Washington.

The German foreign minister said that on Wednesday, responding the criticism, Macron had "once again emphasized that France's China policies reflected EU China policies one-to-one."

She said the strengths of the EU lay in the fact that "we are not only close to each other, but pursue joint strategic approaches on
the central issues of our interests and values."

Baerbock also warned against conflict in the Taiwan Strait, and the impact it would have on Germany and the EU.

"A military escalation in the Taiwan Strait ... would be a worst-case scenario globally and affect us as one of the biggest industrial nations in particular," she said.

"Fifty percent of global trade passes through the Taiwan Strait, 70% of semiconductors pass through the Taiwan Strait, so the free passage is in our economic interest as well," Baerbock said.

Tensions remain high between China and Taiwan

What else is on the agenda?

Baerbock is set to meet with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Friday.

The two will take a high-speed train to Beijing, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) away.

In Beijing, Baerbock is set to meet with other top Chinese officials including Vice President Han Zheng and Wang Yi, the top Chinese foreign policy official and a former foreign minister.

"For our country, a lot depends on whether we succeed in properly balancing our future relationship with China," Baerbock said on Wednesday before departing Germany.

"Partner, competitor, systemic rival: That is the compass of European China policy. In which direction the needle will swing in the future depends in part on which path China chooses."

zc, ab/msh (dpa, Reuters)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and German Development Minister Svenja Schulze

German government to promote 'feminist foreign policy'

German government to promote 'feminist foreign policy'

The German government announced a new plan to allocate more development funding to support women's rights, gender equality and increase female participation in foreign policy.
PoliticsMarch 1, 2023
Taiwanese sci-tech Minister Tsung-Tsong Wu greets Stark-Watzinger in Taipei

German minister makes landmark visit to Taiwan

German minister makes landmark visit to Taiwan

Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger is the first German cabinet member to arrive in Taiwan in decades. The decision comes amid tensions with mainland China, as Beijing issues a diplomatic complaint over the visit.
ConflictsMarch 21, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Russian military billboard in St Petersburg

Ukraine updates: UK says war reality sinking in for Russians

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protest in Bahir Dar against plans by the federal government to dismantle ASF forces

Calm returns to Ethiopia's Amhara after days of protests

Calm returns to Ethiopia's Amhara after days of protests

Conflicts21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Balinese official confronts two tourists

Bali cracks down on disrespectful tourists

Bali cracks down on disrespectful tourists

Society4 hours ago01:27 min
More from Asia

Germany

A forklift carrying a Chinese container in the Duisburg port in Germany

Germany-China: Struggling to shake off Beijing dependencies

Germany-China: Struggling to shake off Beijing dependencies

Business5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Joe Biden speaks in Belfast

US president not in Belfast 'to interfere politically'

US president not in Belfast 'to interfere politically'

Politics19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Fighters affiliated with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on an armed pickup truck

Despite hope, Yemen peace talks are oversold, experts say

Despite hope, Yemen peace talks are oversold, experts say

Politics8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Austin: US takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

Austin: US takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

Conflicts17 hours ago01:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage