Immigration and integration: Germany debates terminology

For 15 years now, the term used by German statisticians and politicians alike to denote foreigners and their descendants has been "people with a migration background."

That was the label given to people who weren't born into German citizenship. And to people whose mothers or fathers were not born German citizens. Today, that applies to a quarter of the population.

The "Specialist Commission on Integration Capability" has proposed that this change. 24 politicians and academics appointed by the government spent two years discussing how Germany could deal better with its status as a society of immigration. This week, the commission submitted its report to chancellor Angela Merkel. One of its recommendations is to stop using the terms "migration background" or "immigrant background."

Derya Caglar (l) was a key member of the 'Specialist Commission on Integration Capability'

Caglar: 'My children are Germans'

Instead, people should use the term "immigrants and their descendants", said commission chair Derya Caglar. "In my case, this would mean that I am no longer the migrant, rather the daughter or descendant of migrants."

She herself, after all, did not immigrate but was born in Germany, said Caglar, whose parents immigrated from Turkey. She is a member of the Berlin state legislature and the Social Democratic Party (SPD). "And my children, who are currently defined as having a migration background, would simply be Germans," she explained.

The German government's commissioner for integration, Annette Widmann-Mauz of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is in favor of the change. The term "migration background" encompasses so many groups now and has lost much of its meaning, according to Widmann-Mauz.

"Furthermore, she said, many of the 21 million people to which the term is applied do not feel appropriately described by it." She added that nearly a third of all people described as having a "migration background" were born in Germany. The term, she argues, gives the impression "that they would never belong here 100 percent, that immigration was their defining characteristic."

Merkel: 'Opulent opus'

Over 240 pages, the report articulates 14 core messages. Topics include social housing, greater efforts to combat racism and hate crime and equal education and health opportunities. In the country of immigration that is Germany, says the report, integration is a "permanent task affecting everybody." Some of the recommendations, said Caglar, "require patience and a long-term strategy." Others, she said, "don’t require much adjustment at all."

Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her gratitude for the "opulent opus", saying it provided politicians with "much expertise."

"As a result of the wave of immigration between 2013 and 2015/16, we have a mountain of tasks in front of us, requiring a great deal of integration work," said Merkel. "This challenge, it must be said, will not get easier in the near future because we are experiencing great economic tensions as a result of the pandemic."

When a country is going through economic difficulties, she added, the newly immigrated and poorly qualified are the first to feel the pressure. "Therefore," said Merkel, "we will have to pay great attention to the issue of integration and immigration in the coming years so that our efforts were not in vain."

Nearly a third of all people described as having a 'migration background' were born in Germany

Corona as an amplifier

Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) commented that the pandemic had shown how dependent Germany is on immigration, saying "the coronavirus crisis acted as a magnifying glass. In many areas, we have a shortage of specialist workers." To fix this, he said, the country would have to harness its domestic potential for training specialists. "But at the same time, we also need specialists from elsewhere in Europe and so-called third countries. We see this not just in hospitals and care professions but also on building sites and in the trades." Heil said.

That German is a country of immigration has become the consensus among politicians, business leaders, and in society at large.

The only party to question this in the Bundestag is the Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is also the biggest opposition grouping. It wants to apply strict limits to immigration. Within the commission, too, not everyone could agree on issues of migration and integration. And the final report also reflects opposing views in the section "dissenting opinion." This also applies to the new term "immigrants and their descendants." Like the ethnic minorities it is designed to describe, the expression "migration background," is likely to stick around.

This article was translated from German.