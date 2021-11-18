 Hybrid warfare with migrants: Who can stop Lukashenko? | To the Point | DW | 18.11.2021

To the Point

Hybrid warfare with migrants: Who can stop Lukashenko?

Thousands of migrants are caught up in a political stand-off on the Belarus-EU border. What happens next? Guests: Katsiaryna Shmatsina (Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies), Alexandra von Nahmen (DW), Christoph von Marschall (Tagesspiegel)

Watch video 26:01
DW Sendung To The Point | Katsiaryna Shmatsina

 

Katsiaryna Shmatsina, a political scientist at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, says: “Belarusians are concerned that Angela Merkel’s communication with Lukashenko might only serve to legitimize the dictator.”

DW Sendung To The Point | Christoph von Marschall

 

 

Christoph von Marschall, Senior Diplomatic Correspondent with the Berlin daily, Tagesspiegel. And Christoph believes that: "At the EU border with Belarus, Europe finally seems to prevail against the dictators Putin and Lukashenko – thanks to determination and unity." 

DW Sendung To The Point | Alexandra von Nahmen

 

Alexandra von Nahmen, the head of DW’s Brussels studio, who argues: “Autocrats know the EU‘s weaknesses and how to exploit them. To stop that, the bloc needs to fundamentally reform its migration policy.”

