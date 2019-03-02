 Hungary′s Viktor Orban calls his EU party critics ′useful idiots′ | News | DW | 04.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Hungary's Viktor Orban calls his EU party critics 'useful idiots'

Hungary's right-wing leader has lashed out at critics within his own conservative European parliamentary bloc, accusing them of playing into the hands of left-wing opponents. Some members want him booted from the party.

Viktor Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said individuals calling for his party to be expelled from the center-right group in the European Parliament were "useful idiots" for the left.

The populist leader and his Fidesz Party have come under fire for a poster campaign that accuses European Commission (EC) President Jean-Claude Junker of working with Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros to promote illegal migration into Hungary.

The controversial ads sparked an outcry in Brussels and within the European People's Party (EPP) — a bloc of conservative parties across the EU that Fidesz also belongs to.

Read moreIs Viktor Orban the EU's hard-line hero or villain?

A campaign poster showing Jean-Claude Juncker and George Soros

The campaign posters accuse Jean-Claude Juncker of conspiring with George Soros

In an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Orban said EPP members demanding Fidesz's ouster were aiding left-wing rivals by creating rifts in the political bloc.

"While they believe they're fighting in a spiritual struggle, in fact they're serving the power interests of others — indeed, of our opponents," he said.

Read moreHungary's Viktor Orban pushes for anti-migrant bloc to counter France and Germany

Allegations of anti-Semitism

Some critics said the ads had anti-Semitic undertones because they suggested Soros had influence over EU policies much in the same way that the Nazis portrayed Jews as scheming enemies.

In his interview with Welt, Orban said Hungarians didn't consider the posters to be anti-Semitic: "I can't do anything about the fact that George Soros is a Hungarian of Jewish origin."

Orban is one of Europe's most vocal anti-immigrant leaders and often rails against Soros, accusing him of conspiring to purposely weaken Hungary's borders.

While Orban defended his latest poster campaign, he said it would be dropped and replaced with fresh ads — this time targeting EC Vice President Frans Timmermans and Soros.

"The role of Soros for European politics cannot be ignored," he said. "Everyone has the right to know that Timmermans is his professed ally."

Timmermans is the Party of European Socialists' lead candidate to replace Juncker as commission president in EU parliamentary elections in May.

Read moreHungary to replace anti-Juncker posters with anti-Timmermans posters

Watch video 01:56

Hungary: Protesters take to the streets

Out of touch?

The EPP's candidate, Germany's Manfred Weber, tweeted in response to Orban's interview that the Hungarian leader was "following the wrong political path, particularly when it comes to style or fundamental questions about the democratic order."

German politician Elmar Brok, also of the EPP, told Welt that Orban's behavior was a "joke," and a sign that he had lost touch with reality.

"Orban is doing massive damage to the EPP," he said, adding that the group should continue to think about whether to expel the Fidesz. So far 10 member parties have said they would back such a move. While German Chancellor Angela Merkel has criticized Orban over the posters, she has stopped short of backing his party's removal.

Much of Orban's conflict with the EU has to do with differing stances on migration policy. At the height of the 2015 migration crisis, he introduced a razor-wire fence along Hungary's southern border and denounced Merkel's decision to allow hundreds of thousands of refugees into Germany.

Since then, he has restricted the possibilities for asylum-seekers to lodge claims in Hungary and vehemently opposed efforts to distribute refugees across the EU.

nm/bw (AP, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Hungary to replace anti-Juncker posters with anti-Timmermans posters

The posters put up by Hungary's right-wing government had sparked outrage among conservative leaders throughout Europe. Prime Minister Viktor Orban says his party plans to put up new posters featuring another EU leader. (02.03.2019)  

Hungarians protest changes to labor laws and the creation of government-controlled courts

Thousands of Hungarians took to the streets in a second day of protests in the capital Budapest. They are furious about the government's decision to allow employers to demand up to 400 hours of overtime from workers. (14.12.2018)  

EU Parliament votes to trigger Article 7 sanctions procedure against Hungary

In a tense vote, a majority of EU lawmakers backed a motion that opens the door to sanctions against Hungary. Viktor Orban's government is accused of silencing media, targeting NGOs and removing independent judges. (12.09.2018)  

Merkel voices solidarity with Juncker, stops short of calling for Orban's Fidesz to be thrown out of EPP

The chancellor has backed the European Commission president in the face of aggressive attacks from Hungary. Still, she declined to call for removing Orban's party from the conservative bloc in the European Parliament. (21.02.2019)  

EU's Jean-Claude Juncker slams Viktor Orban over Soros migrant poster

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker has said Viktor Orban's political party does not belong in his center-right EPP group. Orban's party has accused Juncker and the EU of purposely weakening Hungary's borders. (19.02.2019)  

Is Viktor Orban the EU's hard-line hero or villain?

One of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's most vocal critics, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is coming to Berlin to talk refugees. His uncompromising asylum policy has made him a favorite of German conservatives. (04.07.2018)  

Hungary's Viktor Orban pushes for anti-migrant bloc to counter France and Germany

Hungary's Viktor Orban hopes a right-wing alliance can help gain an anti-migrant majority in the European Parliament. The alliance was pitched by Italy's Matteo Salvini, whom Orban described as a "hero." (10.01.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Inside Europe: The Brussels-Budapest divide  

Hungary: Protesters take to the streets  

Related content

Der ungarisch-amerikanische Finanzier George Soros und der Präsident der EU-Kommission Jean-Claude Juncker

EU's Jean-Claude Juncker slams Viktor Orban over Soros migrant poster 19.02.2019

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker has said Viktor Orban's political party does not belong in his center-right EPP group. Orban's party has accused Juncker and the EU of purposely weakening Hungary's borders.

Ungarn Plakatwand mit George Soros und Jean-Claude Juncker

Hungary to replace anti-Juncker posters with anti-Timmermans posters 02.03.2019

The posters put up by Hungary's right-wing government had sparked outrage among conservative leaders throughout Europe. Prime Minister Viktor Orban says his party plans to put up new posters featuring another EU leader.

Belgien Brüssel - Angela Merkel und Viktor Orban

Merkel voices solidarity with Juncker, stops short of calling for Orban's Fidesz to be thrown out of EPP 21.02.2019

The chancellor has backed the European Commission president in the face of aggressive attacks from Hungary. Still, she declined to call for removing Orban's party from the conservative bloc in the European Parliament.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 