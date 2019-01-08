Hungary's Viktor Orban pushes for anti-migrant bloc to counter France and Germany

Hungary's Viktor Orban hopes a right-wing alliance can help gain an anti-migrant majority in the European Parliament. The alliance was pitched by Italy's Matteo Salvini, who Orban described as a "hero."
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday pledged his full support for an Italian-Polish initiative to form a right-wing alliance for European Parliament elections due in May.
Orban said Hungary's goal was to gain an anti-immigrant majority in the European Parliament that he hoped would spread to the European Commission, and later, as national elections change the EU's political landscape.
Read more: Is Viktor Orban the EU's hard-line hero or villain?
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said during a visit to Warsaw on Wednesday that Italy and Poland should join forces in a eurosceptic alliance, expressing hopes that an "Italian-Polish axis" would replace the current "French-German axis."
"The Polish-Italian or Warsaw-Rome alliance is one of the greatest developments that this year could have started with," Orban said, describing Salvini as a "hero" for stopping migration on Italy's shores.
'I must fight' Macron
Orban spoke out against French President Emmanuel Macron, whom Orban described as the leader of pro-immigration policies in Europe.
"It is nothing personal, but a matter of our countries' future," Orban said of Macron. "If what he wants with regards to migration materializes in Europe, that would be bad for Hungary, therefore I must fight him."
Read more: How the EU's resettlement plan is failing to meet its goal
Orban also said he could not see any chance for a compromise with Germany. He said German politicians and media attack him and put excessive pressure on him to admit migrants.
He predicted that there would be two civilizations in Europe: One "that builds its future on a mixed Islamic and Christian coexistence" and another in Central Europe that would be only Christian.
Orban won a third consecutive term in April, following a campaign that focused on anti-immigration policies, as the continent's voters increasingly respond to populist agendas.
Poland wary of Salvini
While Salvini on Wednesday said he and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland's ruling party leader, agreed on most issues, Polish officials appeared to have some reservations at the prospect of forming an alliance with Salvini, who is seen in Poland as too friendly to Russia.
Polish lawmaker Witold Waszczykowski, a former foreign minister, said "the only arrangements that have been made concern further meetings and further consultations, but there are no arrangements for a deal, a creation in advance of alliances or common clubs in the European Parliament."
Read more: Visegrad represents Czechs, Slovaks, Hungarians
A leading commentator for the Rzeczpospolita daily newspaper, Michal Szuldrzynski, said he believed Salvini heard more about what divides Italy's League and Poland's Law and Justice party than what unites them during his visit.
"Kaczynski showed that he doesn't want to be a part of a euroskeptic alliance under the patronage of the Kremlin," Szuldrzynski wrote in Thursday's paper.
law/sms (AP, Reuters)
Populist anti-immigration parties have gained strength in many European countries following a massive influx of migration into the EU. The bloc's border agency says illegal arrivals in 2018 fell to around 150,000 people. (04.01.2019)
Within the EU, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia form a regional body of their own: the Visegrad Group, or V4. The countries differ on many issues, but they have embraced similar migration policies. (23.10.2017)
A "new European Spring" to replace the "French-German axis" has been coined by Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini while visiting Polish populists. His foray precedes the EU's parliamentary election in May. (09.01.2019)
Hungary and Poland's prime ministers have said their anti-immigration stances are gaining support within the EU and that they want a stronger say in the bloc's future. Both countries have rejected EU's refugee quotas. (03.01.2018)
The EU has set up various measures to curb unauthorized migration. One of them is offering more legal pathways to the European Union with the help of resettlement pledges. As a data analysis shows, this is not working. (28.11.2018)
One of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's most vocal critics, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is coming to Berlin to talk refugees. His uncompromising asylum policy has made him a favorite of German conservatives. (04.07.2018)