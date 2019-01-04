 Illegal migration into EU hits 5-year low: Frontex | News | DW | 04.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Illegal migration into EU hits 5-year low: Frontex

Populist anti-immigration parties have gained strength in many European countries following a massive influx of migration into the EU. The bloc's border agency says illegal arrivals in 2018 fell to around 150,000 people.

Migrants off the coast of Libya (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/S. Palacios)

Some 150,000 people entered the European Union illegally in 2018, the bloc's border agency said on Friday, the lowest figure in five years.

Migration has dominated the political agenda across the European Union in recent years and could be a crucial issue in the buildup to European Parliament elections in May.

Read more: What is the Frontex – the European Border and Coast Guard Agency?

Frontex's estimates:

  • Detected illegal crossings were around 25 percent lower in 2018 than in 2017 and 92 percent below 2015, the height of the migration crisis.
  • Spain replaced Italy as the border country that received the most illegal immigrants, taking in some 57,000 people. That was double the number registered in 2017.
  • 23,000 illegal immigrants arrived in Italy, a fall of 80 percent compared to 2017.
  • Illegal arrivals increased through Greece and Cyprus, with a total of 56,000 people entering the EU via those two countries.
  • Most arrivals came from Afghanistan, Syria or Iran and were men. Only 18 percent of illegal arrivals were women. One-in-five told officials they were under the age of 18.

Read more: EU's Frontex warns of new migrant route to Spain

Watch video 04:45
Now live
04:45 mins.

Rescue organizations in Italy under pressure

Why are arrivals down? Deals between the EU and transit countries such as Turkey and Libya to keep migrants from crossing into the bloc partially account for the fall in arrivals, Shoshana Fine from the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) told DW. Increased investment in the bloc's border security and the growth in anti-migration sentiment and policies in many EU countries, particularly Italy, also explains the fall, she said.

Preliminary data: The figures represent detected border crossings. The same person could be registered multiple times if they crossed the border into the EU several times at different locations.

Election year: Populist parties have exploited migration to bolster their influence in Germany, Italy and Austria in recent years and are expected to continue doing so in the run-up to the European Parliament elections in May.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Migrant arrivals in EU set to reach 5-year low

Illegal border crossings have continued to drop, putting this year's rate on track to be the lowest since 2013, Frontex has said. Despite this, an EU dispute over the arrivals continues to feed anti-migrant sentiment. (15.11.2018)  

What is the Frontex – the European Border and Coast Guard Agency?

The European border patrol agency is back in the spotlight amid an ongoing debate about immigration in the EU. DW looks at the work of the agency, and the criticism leveled at it. (28.06.2018)  

EU's Frontex warns of new migrant route to Spain

Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri has warned that Spain could see a significant increase in migrant arrivals. The news comes ahead of the European Commission's new proposal to strengthen EU external borders with more guards. (07.07.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rescue organizations in Italy under pressure  

Related content

EU nations urged to end deadlock over stranded migrants 04.01.2019

Aid workers say the health of nearly 50 migrants stuck on rescue ships off Malta is deteriorating. They were rescued off the Libyan coast, but Malta, Italy and Spain have refused to let them disembark, reflecting divisions over migration policy.

Deutschland hochqualifizierte Migranten

Germany: Migration bolsters innovation, patents 02.01.2019

The German Economic Institute says its analysis of German patents underscores the need for fewer restrictions on migrant scientists and technicians. The German government recently approved a draft law to that effect.

Großbritanien | Zahl der Bootsflüchtlinge auf dem Ärmelkanal steigt

UK brings in boats to patrol English Channel amid migration spike 31.12.2018

The UK is withdrawing patrol ships from overseas to deal with a surge in crossings of the English Channel. Opposition politicians accuse the government of pumping up the issue for political gain.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 