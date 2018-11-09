 Migrant arrivals in EU set to reach 5-year low | News | DW | 15.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Migrant arrivals in EU set to reach 5-year low

Illegal border crossings have continued to drop, putting this year on track to be the lowest rate since 2013, Frontex has said. Despite the trend, an EU dispute over the arrivals continues to feed anti-migrant sentiment.

Refugees and migrants sit on a rescue boat after being pulled from the sea off of Italy (Getty Images/C. McGrath)

Unauthorized migrant arrivals in the European Union are down significantly compared to last year, with 2018 likely to hit a five-year low, the EU's border agency, Frontex, announced on Wednesday.

Frontex logged 118,900 illegal border crossings in the first 10 months of the year, which is more than 30 percent lower compared to the same period in 2017.

The agency attributed the trend to a steep drop in migrants and refugees taking the dangerous central Mediterranean route between Libya and Italy. The number of people arriving in Italy is down 87 percent compared to last year.

Italy's populist government has taken a hard-line stance on immigration, with Interior Minister Matteo Salvini vowing to stop arrivals and banishing migrant rescue boats from the country's ports.

Watch video 42:34
Now live
42:34 mins.

Outsourcing border controls to Africa

Rise in Spain arrivals

While Italy's stance may have helped dissuade some from taking the dangerous crossing, Frontex noted there has been a rise in the number of people crossing the Mediterranean to enter Spain.

In October, almost 60 percent of all unauthorized migrant arrivals in the EU took place along the route between Morocco and Spain.

Some 9,400 people used the western Mediterranean route this October — over double the number at the same time last year.

Despite the steady drop in arrivals, EU member states continue to fiercely disagree over how to handle migration in the bloc. The dispute has continued to stoke anti-migrant sentiment across Europe.

Last month, the UN's refugee agency and the International Organization for Migration warned that the "political discourse concerning refugees and migrants, particularly those arriving by boat, has become dangerously toxic."

They added that although the rates of boat arrivals had fallen, the number of deaths at sea had risen.

rs/aw (AP, dpa)

  • Krieg in Syrien Aleppo ARCHIVBILD 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Fleeing war and poverty

    In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

  • Syrien Flüchtlingslager (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Seeking refuge over the border

    Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

  • Griechenland Mazedonien Flüchtlinge bei Idomeni (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    A long journey on foot

    In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

  • Symbolbild Flüchtlingsboot Küste Libyen (Reuters/D. Zammit Lupi)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Desperate sea crossings

    Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

  • Deutschland ungarische Soldaten schließen den Grenzzaun zu Serbien bei Roszke (picture-alliance/epa/B. Mohai)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Pressure on the borders

    Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

  • Deutschland Flüchtling macht Selfie mit Merkel in Berlin-Spandau (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Closing the open door

    Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

  • Türkei Flüchtlinge in der Sanliurfa Provinz (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Striking a deal with Turkey

    In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticized by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

  • Griechenland Flüchtlingsunterkünfte in Lagadikia (Getty Images/AFP/S. Mitrolidis)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    No end in sight

    With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


DW recommends

Rescued migrants in limbo while waiting for resettlement in Germany

More than 100 migrants who were rescued at sea have been waiting months to be transferred to Germany, the German government says. Bureaucracy seems to be the main obstacle. (21.10.2018)  

At Spain's enclave of Ceuta, African refugees dream of Europe

In the Morocco mountains, thousands of African refugees lie in wait for their chance to cross the border fence into Ceuta. The Spanish enclave has become an increasingly popular destination for migrants headed to Europe. (22.08.2018)  

Hundreds of migrants scale Spanish enclave fence

One man died and several were injured as hundreds tried to reach the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco. Despite the Spanish government's promise to remove barbed wire on top of the fence, it has not yet done so. (21.10.2018)  

EU Mediterranean migrant mission at risk of collapse

A row over accepting migrants took central stage during a meeting of European Union defense and foreign ministers. Italy is threatening to pull the plug if its demands are not met. (30.08.2018)  

What is the Frontex – the European Border and Coast Guard Agency?

The European border patrol agency is back in the spotlight amid an ongoing debate about immigration in the EU. DW looks at the work of the agency, and the criticism leveled at it. (28.06.2018)  

Where do EU countries stand on migration?

Since the 2015 migration crisis, EU member states have failed to agree on a common approach to irregular migration. From strengthening the EU's external borders to bolstering Frontex, DW examines the situation. (22.06.2018)  

Migrants trapped on Italy's Diciotti boat finally allowed to disembark

Scores of migrants on a coast guard boat docked in Sicily were blocked from leaving by the interior minister. A top Italian medical official resigned overnight in protest over Matteo Salvini’s hard-line stance. (26.08.2018)  

How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

From escalating violence in the Middle East and Africa to incoherent asylum policy at home - DW looks at how the EU has found itself in the midst of a refugee crisis. (19.12.2016)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Outsourcing border controls to Africa  

Related content

Donald Trump spricht über Einwanderungspolitik

Can Donald Trump use force against the 'migrant caravan'? 14.11.2018

Just ahead of the midterms, the US president deployed thousands of soldiers to the southern border, curtailed asylum law, and threatened the use of military force against an approaching "migrant caravan." Is that legal?

Mexiko Flüchtlinge

Trump signs immigration order to curb asylum claims 09.11.2018

The Trump administration has signed an order that would effectively ban migrants who illegally cross the US-Mexico border from qualifying for asylum. The move comes as thousands of migrants are making their way north.

Bulgarien Flüchtlingszentrum in Harmanli

Bulgaria opposes UN pact for safe and orderly migration 12.11.2018

Bulgaria has said it opposes a UN pact on regulating the treatment of migrants and refugees. A growing number of EU states are voicing their reservations about the historic global agreement.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 