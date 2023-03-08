  1. Skip to content
EqualityGermany

How women's rights evolved in Germany

Antje Binder
59 minutes ago

For International Women's Day, learn more about when women's suffrage was achieved in this countray and how the struggle for gender equality continues.

More than 100 years ago, in November 1918, women in Germany obtained the right to vote. It was one of the most important achievements of the women's movement of that time and a starting signal for a long road to emancipation, yet it was marked by many setbacks.

Only a short time later, under the Nazi regime in Germany, women lost almost all of their rights and were reduced to their role as mothers.

After World War II, women in Germany were needed as laborers, but for decades they were still required by law to prioritize managing the marital household over paid work.

It was only in 1977 that legislation changed, giving married women in West Germany more rights. Until then, they were not allowed to work outside of the home without their husband's permission.

The German Basic Law (Grundgesetz), the constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany adopted in 1949, officially granted equal rights to women and men, but it has been a long fight for women to obtain actual recognition, and the struggle for gender equality is pursued to this day.

This episode of DW's History Stories, titled the "Long way to women's liberation in Germany," explores the bumpy road to more equality in Germany. For International Women's Day, watch it to find out more!

