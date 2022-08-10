How wildfires start and what we can do to fight them

Fire has burnt through forests for hundreds of millions of years, but now unprecedented wildfires are burning hotter and longer partly due to climate change.

Declining rainfall and longer droughts are making forests so dry that localized lightening can spark a small fire that transforms into an inferno before firefighters can limit the damage.

Such was the scale of the Australian Black Summer megafires of 2019-20 that burnt nearly 60 million acres (24 million hectares) that once fire-resistant wet forests are also going up in flames.

And as we continue to heat the planet by burning fossil fuels, those fires are set to worsen, endangering more people and wildlife.

"We are not on track to reduce risk now," said Hamish Clarke, senior research fellow at the school of ecosystem and forest sciences at the University of Melbourne in Australia. "We need to change course urgently and seriously reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Clarke co-authored a January article on bushfire risk in Australia that argued "climate change is exceeding the capacity of our ecological and social systems to adapt," and that fire management is now at a "crossroads."

Here are three key areas through which fire management is attempting to adapt to a new climate reality.

Wildfires in Greece in July: Without better prevention, these fires are getting out of control

Fighting fire with fire

Controlled or "prescribed" burning of forest vegetation, most often in the cooler months, helps lessen wildfire hazards in the summer by reducing the amount of kindling available to fuel fires. In fire-prone nations like the United States, Australia, Portugal, Spain, Canada, France and South Africa, it's been a tried and tested fire management strategy for decades.

Also known as hazard reduction, these backburning strategies "are very effective at reducing the intensity and severity of fire," according to Victor Resco de Dios, professor of forest engineering at Spain's University of Lleida.

But to be an effective antidote, controlled burning under cool conditions, now needs to be done across a "very large spatial scale to become effective," said the forest engineer.

In Europe, and especially countries around the Mediterranean like Greece experiencing more severe summer wildfires, Resco de Dios suggests that "substantial hazard reduction" will demand prescribed burning across 1.5 million hectares (3.7 million acres) of land.

One problem with prescribed burning now though is that climate change has started to increase the risks.

After a controlled burning operation in New Mexico in May transformed into one of the worst wildfires in the state's history, US Forest Service chief Randy Moore announced a pause in planned burning operations in national forests across the country — even if this was a very rare case.

First Nations people in the US and Australia were using a form of controlled burning to reduce flammable vegetation for thousands of years before Europeans invaded.

They used "frequent low-intensity" burning in the cooler months to reduce the wildfire threat, creating a grassy, park-like wooded terrain that also maintained biodiversity.

That's according to the authors of a February report who also describe "the catastrophic risk created by non-Indigenous bushfire management approaches" whereby fire is less managed that suppressed during crises.

An Indigenous Australian "cool" burns land in West Arnhem Land to remove fuel that feeds bigger blazes

The neglect of Indigenous fire management techniques means "Australia's forests now carry far more flammable fuel than before [the] British invasion," state the researchers.

Since regaining ownership of native lands in the 1990s, Indigenous people have successfully practised traditional fire management in the Kimberly region of northern Australia during the cooler dry season.

Putting drones on the fire frontline

While prevention is the best cure, technology has become increasingly important when trying to suppress mega-blazes.

Satellites managed by the likes of NASA are already helping firefighters keep track of moving fires across the planet. More recently, however, drones are becoming a more localized high-tech fire suppression gadget.

A project underway in Finland, where 75% of the land is covered in forest, is making it easier to track emerging forest fires with the help of drones.

"We're developing a new AI-based drone technology to quickly detect forest fires and provide situational awareness when extinguishing the fires," said Professor Eija Honkavaara from the National Land Survey of Finland (NLS) and a member of research group undertaking the project, the FireMan consortium.

After 400,000 hectares of European forest burned in 2019, that number jumped by 25% the following year. Victor Resco de Dios expects that a hotter and dryer Central Europe and even Scandinavia "will start experiencing megafire in the next few decades."

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Two major fires ablaze in France More than 1,200 firefighters backed by water-dumping planes were battling two fires burning near Bordeaux in southwetern France. Images shared by authorities showed flames racing through large tracts of pine forest. Regional prosecutors suspect the main fire, which started in the town of Landiras, may have been deliberately lit.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Thousands evacuated to safety The two fires have burned through at least 9,650 hectares (23,800 acres) in recent days, with high temperatures and strong winds complicating efforts to contain the flames. More than 14,000 residents and tourists have had to leave their properties. Some of them came to this evacuation center in La Teste-de-Buch.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Black smoke on the beach Plumes of black smoke from the fires could also be seen from beaches along France's Atlantic coast, a popular tourist area. The fires and high temperatures come as Europe begins its summer holiday season.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Dozens of fires in Spain In neighboring Spain, firefighters supported by the armed forces' emergency brigades were trying to contain more than 30 fires. Many of the blazes are in rugged terrain, making it difficult for ground crews to access. The country has had days of unusually high temperatures that topped 45.7 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit).

Wildfires scorch southern Europe National park at risk Helicopters were deployed to fight a major fire burning in Spain's southern Andalusia region. Some 3,000 people were evacuated from villages near Malaga — an area popular with European tourists. Meanwhile, in western Spain, a fire started by a lightning strike was burning out of control near Las Hurdes and threatening to spread into the nearby Monfrague National Park.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe From north to south Fires were also burning in Spain's central Castille region and in Galicia in the north, where some 3,500 hectares had been destroyed, according to the regional government.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Residents lend a hand Some of the worst blazes have been in Portugal, where citizens were working alongside firefighters to protect their homes. Hotter than average temperatures over the past week, including a July record of 47 C on Thursday, have helped fan the flames.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Pilot dies in crash A pilot of a firefighting aircraft died in a crash while on an operation in northeastern Portugal. The blazes there have burned through 15,000 (37,000 acres) hectares of forest, injured more than 160 people and forced hundreds to be evacuated.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Other countries fighting fires Many other European countries, including Croatia, Hungary and Greece, were also battling wildfires amid the extreme heat this week. Troops were called in to help firefighters contain three major blazes on the Croatian coast. And in the Italian resort of Bibione, near Venice, the coastguard had to save people from the sea after they fled a fire on land.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Firefighting crew die off Samos In Greece, firefighters were trying to contain a fire on the Mediterranean island of Crete. The government has raised its fire warning level for several Greek islands, including Euboea, Crete, Chios and Samos. A helicopter helping to fight a blaze on Samos earlier in the week crashed into the sea, killing two of ist four crew members. Author: Natalie Muller



"Drones can help us in providing real-time information on how the fire front is progressing, and how high and hot the flames are," said Eija Honkavaara in a statement.

As the drones provide remote data in real time, they are also fitted with sensors that can see through smoke to detect the exact scale of the fire.

The only catch is the need for a strong mobile internet connection in remote areas.

How to climate-proof forests

"Wildfires have been on Earth for 420 million years and vegetation is adapted to them," said Victor Resco de Dios.

Nonetheless, the endemic regenerative properties of forests may no longer be sufficient. Newly vulnerable forest ecosystems need to be adapted to frequent wildfires through the planting of more climate and drought resilient plant species, say experts.

"We must consider future climates and plant with species from drier places," said Resco de Dios. "That is, we should not plant with native species, but with those growing elsewhere in warmer locations, so they will be adapted to the climate of the next decades."

Following an inquiry into the Black Summer wildfires in Australia, researchers found that for over 250 plant species "effective regeneration" was becoming less likely due to the increasing frequency of fires across their habitat.

"We must consider that the climate will be unsuitable for many of the species currently growing by the turn of the century and start planning for that," Resco de Dios added.

This will require the close management of regenerating forests for decades after they burn. "If we just plant trees and then forget about them, we are planting the future wildfires," he said.

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions Explosions in a dry forest A police ammunition dump in a Berlin forest was shaken by explosions Thursday morning. After an especially long dry spell this summer, the forest was bone-dry and immediately caught fire.

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions Ammunitions catch fire Firefighters are still seeking to fully extinguish the blaze at Berlin's city ordnance disposal area this week, days after the fire broke out caused by an explosion at the site. The goal was to reduce the size of the area at risk, officials said, adding that the situation was stable but not yet fully under control. The wind is fanning the flames and spreading debris.

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions Threat of further explosions According to estimates, the fire department operation will continue for days with firefighters — using high-tech surveillance equipment — looking for still-smoldering embers. An initially affected area of some 1.5 hectares had spread to about 50 hectares (about 123 acres) on Thursday last week before firefighters were even able to get close enough to properly extinguish the fire.

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions A site with a long history Since 1950 this area in West Berlin has been used by Berlin's explosive ordnance service to store 25 metric tons of World War II ammunition, confiscated fireworks and other explosive ordnance. Controlled blasts are carried out there twice a year.

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions Heavy equipment Armored vehicles were swiftly sent to the scene to deliver water and remove debris. Authorities are now trying to get a close look at the site itself, with help from robots.

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions Motorways and trains affected The Avus highway remains closed off, although the traffic around the area was meant to restart as soon as possible. Thomas Kirstein, the spokesman for the Berlin Fire Department, said "almost everything we have in terms of high-tech equipment in Germany has been deployed to the scene."

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions Upscale district The site of the fire is far from the nearest homes and no one had to be evacuated, but authorities declared a 1,000-meter (more than half-mile) exclusion zone and the nearby AVUS highway and railway line remained closed on Friday.

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions Authorities react The cause of the fire remains unclear. Berlin's governing mayor, Franziska Giffey, was quick to visit the scene on Thursday and announced her intention to start talks about a possible relocation of the explosives dump.

Berlin Grunewald threatened by fire and explosions Too close for comfort An explosion site in the middle of a popular recreation area — Berliners now realize that poses a problem. But any relocation would be high-risk, as the safe removal and transport of World War II ammunition is next to impossible. Author: Rina Goldenberg



