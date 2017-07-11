Greece: Hundreds evacuated as fire engulfs Athens suburbs

Hundreds of people have been evacuated Wednesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of the Greek capital, Athens.

Firefighters battled through the night into Wednesday to contain the fire, but strong winds, dry conditions, and high temperatures were making it difficult, according to firefighting services.

The Fire Service said 15 planes and nine helicopters were involved in the firefighting effort on Mount Penteli, located to the northeast of downtown Athens.

State broadcaster ERT reported that three firefighters and nine residents suffered mild injuries and were taken to hospital with breathing difficulties.

A woman covers her face as a wildfire burns in Pallini, near Athens, Greece

Police had moved some 600 people to safety overnight.

"It was insane, we did not know where to flee," an elderly resident of Anthousa, a town outside of Athens, told ERT.

"Embers were falling from the sky, I've never seen anything like it," he said.

