European heat wave: Britain announces national heat emergency

British authorities announced a rare extreme heat emergency for large parts of England on Monday, with temperatures expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time in British history.

The record-high temperatures were expected to disrupt travel, health care and schools as well as posing a serious threat to life.

Authorities placed more ambulances and medical workers on call amid health fears.

The Level 4 alert, issued by the Health Security Agency (UKSHA) for Monday and Tuesday, is defined as a "national heat emergency" and was triggered for the first time on record.

What kind of disruptions are expected?

The UK Met Office warned that the temperatures posed serious risks, including severe illness and death, even among healthy people.

It said there was a high risk of localized loss of power, water and mobile phone services.

The national rail network asked customers not to use its services unless essential.

Severe delays due to warped tracks and failing power supplies were expected, and some services, including a key route between northeastern England and London, were suspended for parts of Tuesday.

London's metro network was running a reduced service on Monday and Tuesday, urging commuters to only travel if absolutely necessary.

While some schools were due to stay closed, others were preparing to cool off the children by setting up wading pools and water spray.

To relieve strain on the health service, some medical procedures were canceled.

What are the authorities advising?

With the British capital expected to endure the highest temperatures, Mayor Sadiq Khan issued a warning via Twitter, sharing the UKHSA's guidelines on how to cope with the heat.

It advises that Britons look out for others, especially those that are most vulnerable to the extreme weather. Hydrating frequently and staying indoors were also recommended.

As children and the elderly are among the most vulnerable to the impact of heat, nursing homes were urged to protect their inhabitants as well as possible.

Khan went on to discourage Londoners from using public transport and to be prepared for delays.

Cabinet Office Member Kit Malthouse said the government was prepared for the heat wave and would seek to learn lessons from it while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was criticized for missing a meeting on Saturday concerning the government's response to the weather crisis.

A heat wave in Western Europe is fueling wildfires

Where else is the heat wave spreading?

The heat wave has been building over much of Europe's southwest, with wildfires raging in Portugal, Spain and France.

It was spreading north and was expected to reach Germany and the Netherlands by Tuesday.

The German meteorological service announced temperatures would climb as high as 40 C and would hit southwestern Germany the hardest.

In France, more than 16,000 people, including both residents and tourists, were evacuated due to wildfires ravaging its tinder-dry forests in the southwestern region.

French authorities responded by setting up seven emergency shelters for evacuees.

They announced plans for more towns and 3,500 additional people at risk of falling victim to the fire to be evacuated.

According to local news reports, the country scrambled to send three extra water-bombing planes and a reinforcement of 200 firefighters to combat the spread of the wildfires on Monday, increasing the force of 1,500 firefighters in the southwest.

Spain managed to contain a wildfire that burned 2,000 hectares (5,000 acres) of woodlands in Andalusia, according to regional authorities. All 3,000 residents evacuated from the southern coastal city of Malaga were allowed to return to their homes, regional leader Juan Manuel Moreno said.

Wildfires in Portugal have killed two people and injured about 60 more. Between 12,000 and 15,000 hectares of land were burned in the hottest July on record after the country was hit with 47 C temperatures. Despite a slight drop in the heat level, most parts of the country remained on high alert for further wildfires.

Forecasters in Italy were expecting temperatures above 40 C in several regions in the coming days.

Switzerland also suffered the impact of the heat wave. The operator of a nuclear plant in Beznau stated that it reduced output to not overheat the plant as it relied on the river Aare to draw cooling water.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Two major fires ablaze in France More than 1,200 firefighters backed by water-dumping planes were battling two fires burning near Bordeaux in southwetern France. Images shared by authorities showed flames racing through large tracts of pine forest. Regional prosecutors suspect the main fire, which started in the town of Landiras, may have been deliberately lit.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Thousands evacuated to safety The two fires have burned through at least 9,650 hectares (23,800 acres) in recent days, with high temperatures and strong winds complicating efforts to contain the flames. More than 14,000 residents and tourists have had to leave their properties. Some of them came to this evacuation center in La Teste-de-Buch.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Black smoke on the beach Plumes of black smoke from the fires could also be seen from beaches along France's Atlantic coast, a popular tourist area. The fires and high temperatures come as Europe begins its summer holiday season.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Dozens of fires in Spain In neighboring Spain, firefighters supported by the armed forces' emergency brigades were trying to contain more than 30 fires. Many of the blazes are in rugged terrain, making it difficult for ground crews to access. The country has had days of unusually high temperatures that topped 45.7 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit).

Wildfires scorch southern Europe National park at risk Helicopters were deployed to fight a major fire burning in Spain's southern Andalusia region. Some 3,000 people were evacuated from villages near Malaga — an area popular with European tourists. Meanwhile, in western Spain, a fire started by a lightning strike was burning out of control near Las Hurdes and threatening to spread into the nearby Monfrague National Park.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe From north to south Fires were also burning in Spain's central Castille region and in Galicia in the north, where some 3,500 hectares had been destroyed, according to the regional government.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Residents lend a hand Some of the worst blazes have been in Portugal, where citizens were working alongside firefighters to protect their homes. Hotter than average temperatures over the past week, including a July record of 47 C on Thursday, have helped fan the flames.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Pilot dies in crash A pilot of a firefighting aircraft died in a crash while on an operation in northeastern Portugal. The blazes there have burned through 15,000 (37,000 acres) hectares of forest, injured more than 160 people and forced hundreds to be evacuated.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Other countries fighting fires Many other European countries, including Croatia, Hungary and Greece, were also battling wildfires amid the extreme heat this week. Troops were called in to help firefighters contain three major blazes on the Croatian coast. And in the Italian resort of Bibione, near Venice, the coastguard had to save people from the sea after they fled a fire on land.

Wildfires scorch southern Europe Firefighting crew die off Samos In Greece, firefighters were trying to contain a fire on the Mediterranean island of Crete. The government has raised its fire warning level for several Greek islands, including Euboea, Crete, Chios and Samos. A helicopter helping to fight a blaze on Samos earlier in the week crashed into the sea, killing two of ist four crew members. Author: Natalie Muller



What is the cause for extreme weather events like this?

Climate scientists rarely attribute specific weather events to climate change, however heat waves and extreme weather events become increasingly likely as global carbon emissions increase and global temperatures rise.

Studies show that the UK is now 10 times more likely to reach 40 C compared to the pre-industrial era.

Wildfires have also become more frequent and increasingly hard to fight due to climate change.

