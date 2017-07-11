Europe heat wave: UK records hottest-ever temperature

The United Kingdom on Tuesday provisionally recorded its hottest-ever temperature reading, with the mercury rising above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time. A temperature of 40.2 C was recorded at London Heathrow shortly before noon GMT, according to the Met Office weather service.

The record-breaking day follows the UK's warmest-ever night, with temperatures in some regions remaining above 25 degrees Celsius (77 Fahrenheit) from Monday to Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

The UK's previous all-time record high of 38.7 Celsius (101.7 Fahrenheit) was set in 2019.

Tuesday's record could be broken again as the day goes on, with temperatures expected to continue rising in the afternoon.

"Forty-one isn't off the cards,'' said Met Office CEO Penelope Endersby. "We've even got some 43s in the model, but we're hoping it won't be as high as that.''

The Met Office will need to validate the equipment used to measure the temperature before it officially becomes a recorded high.

On Monday, British officials issued the UK's first-ever extreme heat emergency, extending from London in the south to Manchester and Leeds in the north. Train services were disrupted by buckled rails, and more travel disruption is expected on Tuesday.

"We're probably going to see the hottest day ever in the UK recorded today," Transport Minister Grant Shapps told the BBC. "Infrastructure, much of which was built from the Victorian times, just wasn't built to withstand this type of temperature."

The mercury reached 38.1 Celsius on Monday in Suffolk, in eastern England, which was hottest temperature recorded in the UK this year, and the third-hottest day on record.

Average July temperatures in the UK range from a highs of 21 degrees Celsius to nighttime lows of 12 degrees, and few homes or small businesses have air conditioning.

Rail services in the UK are expected to be interrupted on Tuesday

Wildfires in France

On the other side of English Channel, several towns and cities in France recorded their highest-ever temperatures on Monday. Saint-Brieuc, on the normally temperate coast of Brittany, topped 39.5 C. The western city of Nantes recorded 42 C, beating a decades-old high of 40.3 C set in 1949.

In southwestern France's Gironde region, two large wildfires raging for a week across dry pine forests have forced the evacuation of 32,000 people and destroyed over 19,000 hectares (46,000 acres) of forest. Fire officials said strong winds and heat are fanning the flames, despite the deployment of waterbombing aircraft.

Tinder-dry pine forests have been burning for a week in the coastal region south of Bordeaux

The blaze was literally "blowing things up" with its ferocity, said Marc Vermeulen, head of the local firefighting service, adding that exploding trees were scattering embers and spreading the blaze further. "We're facing extreme and exceptional circumstances,'' he said.

French weather channel La Chaine Meteo reported Tuesday that conditions in the affected regions are forecast to improve over the next 48 hours, with an eastern wind from the Atlantic bringing thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.

Germany approaches record temperatures

Germany's weather service (DWD) said Tuesday that parts of the country's west could crack the 40 C mark, putting the all-time temperature record of 41.2 C recorded in 2019 within reach.

The DWD said the extreme heat is centered on the Western states of Saarland, Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, especially including low-lying areas on the Rhine and Ruhr rivers.

Areas of Germany have also raised forest fire alert levels. In 10 of Germany's 16 states, predominately in the south, west and northeast, the highest of five alert stages has been issued.

The Bavarian forestry minister has called on the public to be especially careful when walking through forests, warning that even a single cigarette butt can ignite an inferno.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer A giant public shower In the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, a young boy cools down in a public fountain. The Baltic States in northern Europe have also been experiencing record temperatures. It was over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) on June 26 in Vilnius.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer Hoping for some sea breeze The best place to be right now in Germany is by the sea. At this beach in Schleswig-Holstein, the temperatures were below 30 degrees Celsius this week. That is almost cool compared to southern Europe. But temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius are also forecast in Germany next week.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer Cooling off as much as possible Mallorca has been experiencing a heatwave for some time now, with temperatures as high as 39 degrees Celsius. The hot air is coming from North Africa to Central Europe via Spain. The authorities have called on the population to be careful in the extreme heat. This fountain in Palma de Mallorca is providing some respite.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer Taking a plunge in the Kiel Fjord In some German cities, temperatures are expected to rise to 42 degrees Celsius next week, breaking all records so far. In July 2019, a record temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Cologne/Bonn Airport. In Kiel in northern Germany, it was "only" 31 degrees when these young men jumped into the water in 2021. This year, the temperatures have been similar.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer Fanning away the heat The temperatures have been rising in Germany for decades now and so has the demand for fans. People can also try to keep their homes from turning into saunas by using blinds, curtains, and screens. However, the only real long-term solution is to renovate a building to make it more energy-efficient.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer Beating the heat with hand-held fans Folding fans can also provide some pleasant air. These first came to Europe from China in the 16th century on Portuguese ships. In the 18th century, they became an important accessory for women who wanted to protect themselves from the sunrays and mosquitoes. Fans also helped them to hide or express certain feelings. These days, the craft of fan-making is almost extinct in Europe.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer Umbrellas are not just for the rain People have been using umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun in Europe since the 16th century. But in Egypt, Persia, and China, they have been used for much longer and were often considered a status symbol for royals and other dignitaries. They still adorn Buddhist temples in Myanmar and Thailand. These days, tourists from Rome, such as here, to Madrid use them to shield off the rays.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer Drinking to keep cool Plain water can be boring. Why not jazz it up a little with cucumber, mint, lemon juice and ice? It is particularly important to stay hydrated in summer and a cool drink is as refreshing in the heat as a cup of tea or mulled wine in winter.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer A green air-con system The house of the Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser (1928-2000) is an oasis in the middle of the Austrian capital Vienna. Over 200 trees and bushes on the balconies, terraces and roof protect the exterior walls from the sun and ensure that the interior remains cool.

Staying cool in Europe's blazing summer A refreshing bird bath It is not only humans who are suffering from the heat and seeking cooler spots. Many birds and animals are also not used to such temperatures. This sparrow has found a fountain to cool down in.



How is the heat affecting other European regions?

Further south in Spain, wildfires in the northwestern Zamora province have claimed two lives. The body of a 69-year-old sheep farmer was found Monday in the same area where a 62-year-old firefighter had died Sunday.

On Tuesday, the EFE news agency reported that 5,800 people were ordered evacuated from 34 towns in Zamora, and eight roads in the region have been closed.

Spain's El Pais newspaper reported Tuesday that wildfires have burned a total of over 60,000 hectares across the country. Twenty out of the 30 fires in Spain remain uncontrolled.

