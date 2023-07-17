  1. Skip to content
Greece: Wildfires near Athens prompt evacuations

2 hours ago

Authorities have issued precautionary evacuations as temperatures rise and winds pick up speed. Hundreds of firefighters are responding. A persistent heatwave has contributed to the blazes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U0R3
Firefighters man a hose as they attempt to extinguish a wildfire outside Athens
Firefighters say high winds are making the fires very difficult to controlImage: STELIOS MISINAS/REUTERS

A wildfire raging near Athens, Greece, has prompted authorities to evacuate a nearby residential community with thousands of seaside homes.

The fire broke out in Kouvaras, roughly 27 kilometers (17 miles) southeast of the capital, damaging several homes.

A spokesman for the regional fire department said, "It's a difficult fire, the winds are really strong."

High winds with gusts of up to 70 kph (45 mph) have fanned the flames as it devours vegetation and threatens nearby buildings.

Greek authorities say as many as 150 firefighters are on the scene, using 40 fire engines and 11 extinguishing aircraft to get the blaze under control. Greece's Hellenic Fire Service also reported that a second blaze had broken out in woods near the resort town of Loutraki, about 90 kilometers west of Athens.

On Monday evening, authorities said police arrested a "foreigner" for allegedly causing the fire near Kouvaras. 

Two women leading horses to safety as smoke billows in the background near Athens
With temperatures set to rise again, high winds have fueled two fires near AthensImage: STELIOS MISINAS/REUTERS

Fires come amid heatwave

Despite a short respite on the weekend, Greece, like other parts of southern Europe, has seen sweltering temperatures over the past week. 

The high temperatures — central Greece saw the mercury hit 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 Fahrenheit) — combined with high winds, have led to Greater Athens and southern Greece being put under high alert for wildfires.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said Monday that a heatwave affecting the Mediterranean, including Greece and Turkey, is likely to intensify this week.

Dangerous heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

js/wmr (AFP, AP, dpa)

