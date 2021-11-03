Visit the new DW website

Chile

Chile is a country located on the western coast of South America, bordering Peru, Bolivia and Argentina. Its capital and largest city is Santiago.

Chile is a former Spanish colony. It declared its independence in 1818. Following a US-backed military coup in 1973, dictator Augusto Pinochet led the country for 16 years. Chile is rich in mineral resources and today is one of the most prosperous countries in Latin America. This page collates all of DW's content on Chile.

07.12.201 Death Valley (Valle de la Muerte) and Licancabur Volcano, San Pedro de Atacama, Atacama Desert, North Chile, Chile, South America | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Solar technology heralds greener future in Chile 03.11.2021

The first solar thermal power plant in South America hopes to reduce reliance on fossil fuels while maintaining jobs for the coal industry's workers. 
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 19.10.2021

Surging oil prices mean hard feelings at the pump - UN & private investors team up on sustainability - Chile mine projects sees new scrutiny
DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 18.10.2021

Facebook to hire 10,000 in EU for 'metaverse' - Chile mine projects sees new scrutiny
Sebastian Pinera (r), Präsident von Chile, nimmt an der Vorstellung des Arbeitssitzes der neuen Verfassungsgebenden Versammlung teil. Ende 2020 hatte mehr als 78 Prozent der chilenischen Wähler für die Ausarbeitung eines neuen Grundgesetzes gestimmt. Der aktuelle Text von 1980 stammt noch aus der Zeit der Militärdiktatur von General Pinochet (1973-1990). +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Chile's Pinera faces impeachment over Pandora Papers revelation 13.10.2021

Chile's opposition have launched an impeachment bid against President Sebastian Pinera over an allegedly crooked mine deal exposed in the Pandora Papers data leak.
Web-TV-Spezial Bosnisch/Kroatisch/Serbisch zu Corona-Krise via Dunja Dragojevic-Kersten

COVID-19 Special: India's festival season sparks fears 12.10.2021

The Durga Puja festival has kicked off in the state of West Bengal. Health experts fear that India's popular festivals could turn once more into superspreader events.
Sebastian Pinera, Präsident von Chile, gibt eine Pressekonferenz im Präsidentenpalast La Moneda. (zu dpa: ««Pandora Papers»: Ermittlungen gegen Chiles Präsidenten aufgenommen») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Chile corruption probe after president cited in Pandora Papers 08.10.2021

President Sebastian Pinera said he found "it difficult to understand" why the public prosecutor wanted to investigate claims of wrongdoing in the sale of a mining company via a family-owned firm.

Latin American leaders feature strongly in Pandora Papers 05.10.2021

Three current and 11 retired presidents as well as central bankers, politicians and celebrities are among the names from Latin America, operating in tax havens as revealed by the Pandora Papers.

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 5/26/21 Activists take on major oil companies in court and in the boardroom. STAR MAX Photo: Oil company logos photographed off multiple Apple devices.

#SeeYouInCourt: Climate litigation heats up 23.09.2021

With politicians failing to take climate action, activists from Asia to South America to Europe are taking governments and polluters to court in a last-ditch bid to reduce emissions — and global heating.

Die Chilenische Araukarie (Araucaria araucana) gehört zu den ältesten Baumfamilien der Welt. Die Spezies existierte bereits zu Zeiten der Dinosaurier. Die Baumriesen werden bis zu 50 Meter hoch und sie können ein Alter von bis zu 2.000 Jahren erreichen.

Can ecotourism help preserve Chile's Pehuenche way of life? 15.09.2021

Isaac Huenchunao wants to safeguard the future of his culture by bringing in tourist dollars. Can a people who have lost so much to foreign invasion welcome outsiders to their Andean home?

Brazil drought threatens energy supply, crops 09.09.2021

Brazil's worst drought in almost a century is threatening electricity supply and crops, pushing up energy and food prices just as the country hoped to start recovering from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
People shout slogans during a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Praca da Liberdade in Belo Horizonte, Brazil on May 29, 2021. (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP) (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images)

COVID: PAHO says Latin America in grave need of more vaccines 01.09.2021

The Pan American Health Organisation launched a new platform to try to manufacture vaccines in the region as opposed to importing them. Its director also called for more donations.
Elena Ruiz, 53, breathes in oxygen with the assistance of a nurse, as part of Ruiz's recovery treatment from COVID-19, in Lima, Peru, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The Andean country was one of the worst-hit in the region by the new coronavirus pandemic during 2020 and is now experiencing a resurgence in cases. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Coronavirus lambda variant spreads across Latin America 28.07.2021

The WHO classified C.37 as a "variant of interest" after it appeared in a number of countries simultaneously. In Peru, where the lambda variant was identified in August 2020, it now accounts for most of new infections.
FILE PHOTO: Chilean priest Fernando Karadima (C) leaves the Supreme Court building in Santiago, Chile, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Vera/File Photo

Chile: Fernando Karadima, priest defrocked for sexual abuses, dies 26.07.2021

Fernando Karadima was a key figure in a sexual abuse case that sent shockwaves through the Catholic Church. Aged 90, he died of bronchopneumonia and kidney failure in a nursing home.
A police vehicle tries to disperse protesters outside the Municipality of Curacautin after it was destroyed during protests in the Araucania region, southern Chile, on August 2, 2020. - Two municipalities were set on fire and three others were destroyed after a night of violence in the Araucania region of southern Chile following clashes between Mapuche, police and anti-indigenous groups, amid a resurgence of violence. (Photo by MARIO QUILODRAN / AFP) (Photo by MARIO QUILODRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Chile: Indigenous leader denies son was killed by police 10.07.2021

Police had said they opened fire when Ernesto Llaitul and others attacked a forestry company. But Hector Llaitul could not identify the body as his son's.
Elected Constituent Elisa Loncon attends to the former Chilean National Congress for the first Constituent Assembly session in Santiago, on July 4, 2021. - Clashes between demonstrators and Chilean riot police outside the congress suspended momentarily the inaugurating session of the 155 elected Convention members, 77 women and 78 men elected in an unprecedented parity vote and which reserved 17 seats for indigenous peoples, will draft a new Constitution, that will replace the current one -initially written by a small commission during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990)- as an institutional response to the crisis that triggered the wave of protests of October 2019 in demand of greater equality of rights and social welfare. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images)

Chile chooses Indigenous woman as president of new Constitutional Assembly 05.07.2021

The inauguration of the architects of Chile's post-dictatorship constitution was interrupted by clashes between police and protesters.

ADRIANA RIVAS COURT, Supporters of those who disappeared in Chile in 1970s are seen outside the Sydney Central Local Court in Sydney, Thursday, October 29, 2020. A Sydney woman accused of secret police crimes in the 1970s is eligible for extradition to Chile, a magistrate has ruled. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG SYDNEY NSW AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMARGARETxSCHEIKOWSKIx 20201029001500101866

Australia approves woman's Chile extradition on Pinochet-era charges 24.06.2021

An Australian court has ordered the extradition of a woman accused of seven kidnappings during Chilean military dictator Pinochet's regime. She has been ordered to pay Chile's court costs and surrender.
