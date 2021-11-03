Chile is a country located on the western coast of South America, bordering Peru, Bolivia and Argentina. Its capital and largest city is Santiago.

Chile is a former Spanish colony. It declared its independence in 1818. Following a US-backed military coup in 1973, dictator Augusto Pinochet led the country for 16 years. Chile is rich in mineral resources and today is one of the most prosperous countries in Latin America. This page collates all of DW's content on Chile.