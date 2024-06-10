  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle East crisisUkraineNobel Prize
9 images
Nature and EnvironmentLatin America
Claudia Dehn text | Angela Ponce photos, in Peru | Ivan Alvarado photos, in Chile
October 6, 2024
https://p.dw.com/p/4lRED