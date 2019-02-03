 How to do Bauhaus yourself | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 04.02.2019

Culture

How to do Bauhaus yourself

How can you build Bauhaus-style furniture simply at home? Architect and designer Van Bo Le-Mentzel shows how to create minimalist classics in the DIY series "How to Bauhaus" on the 100th anniversary of the design school.

Tutorial Reihe How To Bauhaus (DW/R. Kalus)

Aesthetic, practical and affordable for everyone — that was Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius' notion of good design. Designer Van Bo Le-Mentzel follows this basic idea in the DIY series How To Bauhaus. In the videos, the Berlin architect presents his furniture designs and explains step by step how to build and use them yourself. In all his designs, he has been inspired by well-known Bauhaus classics and their creators.

Episode 1 – "Wooden Stool"

Minimalist, easy to build and incredibly versatile. The "wooden stool" consists of just four small boards, ten screws and can be built in a good ten minutes.

It can be used as a stool, table, and in combination as a shelf, room divider or lectern. Van Bo Le-Mentzel's design was inspired by those of Bauhaus student Max Bill and Bauhaus master Johannes Itten.

Episode 2 – "Basic Block"

A mobile cabinet that can act simultaneously as counter, wardrobe, exhibition wall, kitchen unit and much more at the same time. This is known as the "basic block."

This piece of furniture is not only versatile, but also very mobile thanks to its wheels. Van Bo Le-Mentzel's design was based on block cabinets made in the studio of Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius.
 

More on "How To Bauhaus" will appear in the following weeks.

Bauhaus at 100: Cultural heritage up close

Germany launches its Bauhaus centenary

Throughout 2019, hundreds of events will celebrate the legacy of the Bauhaus school of design. German President Steinmeier kicked off the centennial by honoring the great minds driving the major cultural movement. (16.01.2019)  

Germany launches its Bauhaus centenary

100 years of Bauhaus: Myths and misunderstandings

Bauhaus is considered an export hit from Germany. Many who love the famous school of design reduce the fundamental ideas to one bold formula: square, practical, good. Here are eight misunderstandings about Bauhaus. (08.01.2019)  

Bauhaus abroad: How a utopian idea spread

Bauhaus centennial highlights

From exhibitions to sightseeing tours to dance: the famous school of architecture and design is being saluted in hundreds of events this year. (04.01.2019)  

100 years of Bauhaus: Myths and misunderstandings

Bauhaus is considered an export hit from Germany. Many who love the famous school of design reduce the fundamental ideas to one bold formula: square, practical, good. Here are eight misunderstandings about Bauhaus. (08.01.2019)  

5 timeless furniture designs from Germany

These five pieces are renowned worldwide, but not everyone knows where they were created. Here are five icons of furniture design made in Germany. (13.11.2018)  

Bauhaus centennial highlights

From exhibitions to sightseeing tours to dance: the famous school of architecture and design is being saluted in hundreds of events this year. (04.01.2019)  

How Bauhaus came to the Soviet Union

A new exhibition in Moscow looks at how a small group of Bauhaus students brought the movement to the USSR. It comes ahead of an international celebration of the movement's 100th anniversary in 2019. (12.09.2018)  

Gruppenbild der Bauhausmeister 1926

Ingenious minds: The Bauhaus artists whose designs became icons 16.01.2019

8 misunderstandings about Bauhaus 08.01.2019

A lot of labeling fraud occurs when it comes to the term "Bauhaus." A new building may be white and square, and then is promptly dubbed "Bauhaus-style." We reveal what misunderstandings the famous school has prompted.

Die Ausflugsgaststätte Kornhaus an der Elbe in Dessau-Roßlau

100 years of Bauhaus: Myths and misunderstandings 08.01.2019

Bauhaus is considered an export hit from Germany. Many who love the famous school of design reduce the fundamental ideas to one bold formula: square, practical, good. Here are eight misunderstandings about Bauhaus.

Weimar

8 misunderstandings about Bauhaus 08.01.2019

A lot of labeling fraud occurs when it comes to the term "Bauhaus." A new building may be white and square, and then is promptly dubbed "Bauhaus-style." We reveal what misunderstandings the famous school has prompted.

