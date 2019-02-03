How to do Bauhaus yourself

How can you build Bauhaus-style furniture simply at home? Architect and designer Van Bo Le-Mentzel shows how to create minimalist classics in the DIY series "How to Bauhaus" on the 100th anniversary of the design school.
Aesthetic, practical and affordable for everyone — that was Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius' notion of good design. Designer Van Bo Le-Mentzel follows this basic idea in the DIY series How To Bauhaus. In the videos, the Berlin architect presents his furniture designs and explains step by step how to build and use them yourself. In all his designs, he has been inspired by well-known Bauhaus classics and their creators.
Episode 1 – "Wooden Stool"
Minimalist, easy to build and incredibly versatile. The "wooden stool" consists of just four small boards, ten screws and can be built in a good ten minutes.
It can be used as a stool, table, and in combination as a shelf, room divider or lectern. Van Bo Le-Mentzel's design was inspired by those of Bauhaus student Max Bill and Bauhaus master Johannes Itten.
Episode 2 – "Basic Block"
A mobile cabinet that can act simultaneously as counter, wardrobe, exhibition wall, kitchen unit and much more at the same time. This is known as the "basic block."
This piece of furniture is not only versatile, but also very mobile thanks to its wheels. Van Bo Le-Mentzel's design was based on block cabinets made in the studio of Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius.
More on "How To Bauhaus" will appear in the following weeks.
