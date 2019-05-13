 How To Bauhaus - ″Pipe Shelf″ Instructions | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 13.05.2019

Culture

How To Bauhaus - "Pipe Shelf" Instructions

In the DIY series "How To Bauhaus," architect Van Bo Le-Mentzel explains how you can easily build Bauhaus-style designer furniture yourself. He uses copper gas pipes for his shelf design.

Tutorial Reihe How To Bauhaus (DW/R. Kalus)

Bauhaus designs are known for their creative use of metal. Van Bo Le-Mentzel was inspired by this in his "Pipe Shelf" design. Instead of aluminum pipes, he uses copper gas pipes, which gives an industrial look to his shelving unit.

Here you can find the instructions for the pipe shelf, which can also be downloaded as a PDF below. The tutorial video is available here.

How To Bauhaus (DW/R. Kalus)

Downloads

How to Bauhaus - "Pipe Shelf" Instructions

Instructions for the How to Bauhaus "Pipe Shelf"  

