How to Bauhaus - "Pipe Shelf" Instructions

In the DIY series "How To Bauhaus," architect Van Bo Le-Mentzel explains how you can easily build Bauhaus-style designer furniture yourself. He uses copper gas pipes for his shelf design.
Bauhaus designs are known for their creative use of metal. Van Bo Le-Mentzel was inspired by this in his "Pipe Shelf" design. Instead of aluminum pipes, he uses copper gas pipes, which gives an industrial look to his shelving unit.
Here you can find the instructions for the pipe shelf, which can also be downloaded as a PDF below. The tutorial video is available here.
