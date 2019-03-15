How To Bauhaus - "Lounge Chair" Instructions

In the DIY series "How To Bauhaus," architect Van Bo Le-Mentzel explains how you can easily build Bauhaus-style designer furniture yourself. His armchair can be built from a single board.
A single board of wood is sawn into pieces to create the "Lounge Chair." A few screws are all you'll additionally need for this project - to which you can obviously add a few comfortable cushions and a coat of paint.
Here you can find the instructions for the chair, which can also be downloaded as a PDF below. The matching tutorial video can be found here.
