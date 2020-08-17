Visit the new DW website

Walter Gropius

Considered one of the pioneering masters of modernist architecture, the German architect Walter Gropius (1883-1969) is best known as the founder of the Bauhaus School.

Born in Berlin, Walter Gropius became an architect like his father and was appointed head of the Grand-Ducal Saxon School of Arts and Crafts in Weimar in 1919. Gropius transformed this academy into the world-famous Bauhaus School, which operated from 1919 to 1933. The Bauhaus approach combined art, graphic design, interior design, typography and architecture.

Hannah Arendt im Fernsehinterview mit Günter Gaus 28. Oktober 1964 © ZDF Download (148 KB)

10 famous German exiles 17.08.2020

Many thinkers, authors and artists in Germany had to flee the Nazis, from Hannah Arendt to Billy Wilder.
Titel: Daily Drone Schlagworte: #DailyDrone Wer hat das Bild gemacht?: Peter Wozny Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Fagus-Werk Als Luftaufnahme des Ortes mit DailyDrone - Logo

Fagus works in Alfeld 29.06.2020

The Fagus works in Alfeld was designed by famous architect Walter Gropius. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is considered the foundation of modern industrial architecture. Let us show you the listed building from a bird's eye view.

#15308896 - Klosterkirche Maria Laach © smarti

How Bauhaus came to an Eifel abbey 20.12.2019

Far away from Weimar and Dessau, Bauhaus lives on in the Maria Laach Abbey in the Eifel region. One of the most famous Bauhaus ceramists was a monk in the pilgrimage church. His designs are still reproduced there today.
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - MAY 28: (ISRAEL OUT) The Braun House is seen on May 28, 2004 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will inaugurate Tel Aviv as a World Heritage Site for its treasure of Bauhaus architecture on June 6, 2004, with its 'White City' home to more buildings in the Bauhaus - or Modern Movement - style than anywhere else in the world. (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)

The Bauhaus in the Middle East: 'Tel Aviv was an oasis' 19.09.2019

Tel Aviv celebrates 100 years of homegrown Bauhaus-inspired architecture with the opening of the White City Center. Designed for White City residents and visitors, it will help preserve the area's storied architecture.

24H Europe - The Next Generation Juni 2018, Berlin, Zero one Producer, 24 hours Europa, Director's Meeting in Berlin. (c) rbb/Maurice Weiss/Ostkreuz/zero one 24

Without Borders Film Festival: Bad Saarow's celebration of cinema 29.08.2019

With nationalism on the rise globally, the Without Borders Film Festival held in a lake town near Berlin has chosen the motto "We" in 2019. Films shine a light on outsiders and people seeking their place in society.

Description: A model of the planned German ambassador’s residence in Buenos Aires, based on a design from The Architects Collaborative (TAC) Keywords: Walter Gropius, Bauhaus, TAC, Argentina, ambassador’s residence Copyright: Archivo Williams Caption: A model of the planned ambassador’s residence displayed at a Bauhaus exhibition in Buenos Aires

Walter Gropius' daring but doomed 'Bauhaus in the trees' design 02.07.2019

The Bauhaus mastermind was 85 years old when he agreed to design a new residency for the German ambassador in Buenos Aires. It was one of his last projects and among his best. The only problem — it never got built.
Walter Gropius in Argentina: A final adventure 02.07.2019

"Potentially the most beautiful building to come out of the design leadership of the late Professor Gropius," was how one colleague described plans for a German ambassador residence in Buenos Aires that never was.

30.1.2019, Berlin, Deutschland, Tutorial Reihe How To Bauhaus. Der Berliner Architekt Van Bo Le-Mentzel erklärt, wie man einfach vom Bauhaus inspirierte Möbel selbst bauen kann.

How to do Bauhaus yourself 04.02.2019

How can you build Bauhaus-style furniture simply at home? Architect and designer Van Bo Le-Mentzel shows how to create minimalist classics in the DIY series "How to Bauhaus" on the 100th anniversary of the design school.
Schriftzug am Bauhaus in Dessau-Roßlau (Sachsen-Anhalt), aufgenommen am 05.11.2012. Die Bundesländer Sachsen-Anhalt, Baden-Württemberg, Berlin, Niedersachsen und Thüringen konstituierten dort zeitgleich den Bauhausverbund 2019. Ziel des Verbundes ist eine enge Zusammenarbeit und die gemeinsame Vorbereitung der Veranstaltungen zum 100. Jubiläum des Bauhauses im Jahr 2019 mit dem Bund. Das im Jahr 1919 in Weimar gegründete Bauhaus gilt als wichtigste Schule für Architektur und Design im 20. Jahrhundert. Foto: Jens Wolf/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

10 essential facts about Bauhaus 16.01.2019

Germany is launching the 100th anniversary of the influential school of design. Revisit the history and the ideas promoted by the Bauhaus.

Klee, Paul Gruppenaufnahme der Bauhausmeister in Dessau (1926): v. l. n. r: Josef Albers, Hinnerk Scheper, Georg Muche, László Moholy-Nagy, Herbert Bayer, Joost Schmidt, Walter Gropius, Marcel Breuer, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Lyonel Feininger, Gunta Stölzl und Oskar Schlemmer. |

Ingenious minds: The Bauhaus artists whose designs became icons 16.01.2019

They were the children of their time. But what did the Bauhaus artists surrounding founder Walter Gropius want? And what has remained of their ideas? As the official Bauhaus anniversary kicks off, here's an overview.
Literatur: Buch / Titel. Bruno Adler (Hrsg.), Utopia. Dokumente der Wirklichkeit, Weimar 1921. Buchdruck, 32,7 × 24,2 cm. Zürich, Itten-Archiv. |

Bauhaus abroad: How a utopian idea spread 08.01.2019

Following World War I, artists all over the world proclaimed the "zero hour." The Bauhaus ideas centering around "a new design" were particularly influential — and they ended up spreading widely in the United States.
The success of Bauhaus abroad 08.01.2019

At the beginning of the 20th century, architecture changed: Buildings were to become simpler, more functional and more straightforward. Structures all over the world were shaped by the ideas of Bauhaus design.
Literatur: Buch / Titel. Bruno Adler (Hrsg.), Utopia. Dokumente der Wirklichkeit, Weimar 1921. Buchdruck, 32,7 × 24,2 cm. Zürich, Itten-Archiv. |

Bauhaus celebrates centennial 08.01.2019

Founded 100 years ago, the German Bauhaus movement's architectural style and non-ornamental interior design are still iconic and relevant today.
Die gläserne Veranda des Kornhauses an der Elbe in Dessau erstrahlt in der Abenddämmerung, aufgenommen am 14.04.2010. Das denkmalgeschützte Ausflugslokal im klassischen Bauhaus-Stil wurde 1929-1930 vom Architekten Carl Flieger im Auftrag der Stadt und der Schultheiss-Patzenhofer-Brauerei errichtet. Das einmalige Kornhaus mit regionaler und internationaler Küche verfügt über eine Stehbierhalle, Tanzsaal, Cafe und zwei Terrassen. Foto: Jens Wolf

100 years of Bauhaus: Myths and misunderstandings 08.01.2019

Bauhaus is considered an export hit from Germany. Many who love the famous school of design reduce the fundamental ideas to one bold formula: square, practical, good. Here are eight misunderstandings about Bauhaus.
5-W3-U2-2009-9 (983135) Weimar, Kunstschule, Treppenhaus Weimar (Thüringen), Bauhaus-Universität Weimar, Kunstschule (Hochschule für Architektur und Bau- wesen; erbaut 1904-11; Architekt: Henry van de Velde). - Innenansicht: Treppenhaus des Haupt- gebäudes. - Foto, 2009. E: Weimar, art school, staircase Weimar (Thuringia), Bauhaus University Weimar, Art school (School for architecture and civil engineering, built 1904-1911; architect: Henry van de Velde). - Interior: staircase in the main building. - Photo, 2009. F: Weimar, école d'art, cage d'escalier Weimar (Thuringe), École d'art (haute école d'architecture ; constr. 1904-11 ; architecte : Henry van de Velde). - Vue intérieure : cage d'escalier du bâtiment principal. - Photo 2009. |

8 misunderstandings about Bauhaus 08.01.2019

A lot of labeling fraud occurs when it comes to the term "Bauhaus." A new building may be white and square, and then is promptly dubbed "Bauhaus-style." We reveal what misunderstandings the famous school has prompted.
Die Bauhaus-Universität, aufgenommen am Mittwoch (01.04.2009) in Weimar. Die Bauhaus-Universität in Weimar begeht mit einem abwechslungsreichen Festprogramm das 90-jährige Gründungsjubiläum des Staatlichen Bauhauses. Foto: Martin Schutt dpa/lth (zu dpa 0576 vom 01.04.2009) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

The legacy of Bauhaus 100 years on 01.10.2018

The Bauhaus buildings in Weimar and Dessau may be monuments, but they are by no means relics of a bygone era. Relying on the Bauhaus pioneering spirit, they are used today for teaching and research based on fresh ideas.
