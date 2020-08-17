Considered one of the pioneering masters of modernist architecture, the German architect Walter Gropius (1883-1969) is best known as the founder of the Bauhaus School.

Born in Berlin, Walter Gropius became an architect like his father and was appointed head of the Grand-Ducal Saxon School of Arts and Crafts in Weimar in 1919. Gropius transformed this academy into the world-famous Bauhaus School, which operated from 1919 to 1933. The Bauhaus approach combined art, graphic design, interior design, typography and architecture.