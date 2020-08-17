Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Considered one of the pioneering masters of modernist architecture, the German architect Walter Gropius (1883-1969) is best known as the founder of the Bauhaus School.
Born in Berlin, Walter Gropius became an architect like his father and was appointed head of the Grand-Ducal Saxon School of Arts and Crafts in Weimar in 1919. Gropius transformed this academy into the world-famous Bauhaus School, which operated from 1919 to 1933. The Bauhaus approach combined art, graphic design, interior design, typography and architecture.