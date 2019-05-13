How to Bauhaus - "Study Desk" Instructions

In the DIY series "How To Bauhaus," architect Van Bo Le-Mentzel explains how you can easily build Bauhaus-style furniture yourself. His wooden desk is spacious and elegant.
This desk is a workplace and a shelf at the same time. The front and rear compartments are ideal for storing all kinds of items. Turned around, the "Study Desk" can also be used as a bench.
Here you can find the instructions for the desk, which can also be downloaded as a PDF below. The tutorial video can be found here.
