How To Bauhaus - "Study Desk" Instructions

In the DIY series "How To Bauhaus," architect Van Bo Le-Mentzel explains how you can easily build Bauhaus-style furniture yourself. His wooden desk is spacious and elegant.

How to Bauhaus Van Bo Le-Mentzel Hocker (DW/Van Bo Le-Mentzel)

This desk is a workplace and a shelf at the same time. The front and rear compartments are ideal for storing all kinds of items. Turned around, the "Study Desk" can also be used as a bench.

Here you can find the instructions for the desk, which can also be downloaded as a PDF below. The tutorial video can be found here.

How To Bauhaus (DW/R. Kalus)

How to Bauhaus - "Study Desk" Instructions

Instructions for the How to Bauhaus-"Study Desk"  

