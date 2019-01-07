 Bauhaus abroad: How a utopian idea spread | Arts | DW | 08.01.2019

Arts

Bauhaus abroad: How a utopian idea spread

Following World War I, artists all over the world proclaimed the "zero hour." The Bauhaus ideas centering around "a new design" were particularly influential — and they ended up spreading widely in the United States.

  • Bauhaus in Dessau (picture-alliance/Acro Images/J. T. Werner)

    The success of Bauhaus abroad

    From Dessau outward

    Light and airy: This was the idea behind the Bauhaus building in Dessau with its glass facade. Walter Gropius designed this School of Art, Design and Architecture in 1925. After the Nazis took power in 1933, many Bauhaus artists were forced to flee the country. They were able to successfully carry their ideas out into the world, where similar concepts of modern architecture existed.

  • The Van Nelle factory in Rotterdam (picture-alliance/R. B. Fishman)

    The success of Bauhaus abroad

    The Netherlands

    The Van Nelle coffee and tobacco factory opened in Rotterdam in 1923. Leendert van der Vlugt delivered a masterpiece of "Neues Bauen" (New Objectivity) in the Netherlands. Reinforced concrete, glass and chrome are the materials used to ensure that the building is flooded with light. As early as the end of the 1910s, the idea of a new design began in Holland with the "De Stijl movement."

  • Villa Tugendhat (picture alliance / dpa)

    The success of Bauhaus abroad

    Czech Republic

    Villa Tugendhat in Brno is a silent witness of history and a symbol of modern living. The Gesamtkunstwerk, which was built in 1930, was designed by German architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. The rich Jewish family Tugendhat lived there for only eight years until they fled in 1938. Floor-to-ceiling windows and flowing room transitions make the villa a masterpiece of modernity.

  • Le Corbusier's Villa Savoye (picture alliance/akg-images/C. Bibollet)

    The success of Bauhaus abroad

    France

    In France, Le Corbusier was responsible for the influence of functional architecture. He created residential skyscrapers and villas such as Villa Savoye near Paris in 1929. The building stands on so-called pilotis, or pillars, which lend the architecture a feeling of lightness. Typical are the strip windows, the spiral staircase and the flat roof with a terrace.

  • Bauhaus double-home by Theo Effenberger (DW/N. Wojcik)

    The success of Bauhaus abroad

    Poland

    In just three months' time, 37 residential buildings were built in Wroclaw: detached single-family houses, townhouses and apartment buildings. Here, architect Theo Effenberger's cubic house is shown with a simple roughcast. Under Nazi rule, Effenberger was banned from his profession. In 1950 he became professor of architecture at the Berlin University of Arts.

  • Bauhaus style building in Chile (Imago/IPON)

    The success of Bauhaus abroad

    Chile

    The Bauhaus also has a long tradition in Chile. As early as the 1920s, initial information about Neues Bauen reached the South American country. The reduced-style buildings were well received in Chile, which was still dominated by the colonial style. Soon after, the first Chilean architects went to Weimar to study there. And conversely, Bauhaus teachers traveled to Chile to work there.

  • Bauhaus architecture in Tel Aviv (Getty Images)

    The success of Bauhaus abroad

    Israel

    The largest collection of Bauhaus buildings is located in Tel Aviv. The "White City" was designed by young European Bauhaus students who had fled Germany from the Nazis. Their teachers were Walter Gropius or Erich Mendelsohn. The architecture reflected the mood of the time since the exiles aimed to found a new, egalitarian society in Israel.

  • Fagus factory (picture-alliance/dpa/Carsten Janssen)

    The success of Bauhaus abroad

    Germany

    The Fagus factory has no white facade. The factory Walter Gropius built in Aalfeld in 1911 is considered a milestone in his architecture. The factory was built before the founding of the Bauhaus in Weimar and appears to be a manifesto of Neues Bauen: horizontal windows, clear lines, purist construction. Gropius wanted to improve the working conditions of the workers by way of more light and air.

  • Farkas Molnar's Red Cube model (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    The success of Bauhaus abroad

    Hungary

    With 25 students, the Hungarians, among them many Jews, were the third-largest nationality group at the Bauhaus in Weimar. Architects of the modern avant-garde began to build residential communities. The cradle of the Hungarian Bauhaus is Pecs, where numerous artists such as Marcel Breuer and Farkas Molnar (whose model "Red Cube" is shown here) created their lifeworks.

  • Bauhaus-style building in Casablanca (Imago/Kickner)

    The success of Bauhaus abroad

    Morocco

    Casablanca is considered a city of white buildings. When the Moroccan metropolis began to grow rapidly at the beginning of the 20th century, numerous new Bauhaus-style buildings were built. Some of them stand empty today, like this building. In the 1960s, the Casablanca School adopted the synthesis of the arts and the workshop principle that form the basis of Bauhaus.

  • Mies van der Rohe pavilion in Barcelona (picture-alliance/Arcaid/D. Clapp)

    The success of Bauhaus abroad

    Spain

    Mies van der Rohe brought the Bauhaus to Spain. The 1929 Barcelona International Exhibition took place under a military dictatorship. Although National Socialism was gaining influence in Germany, van der Rohe presented the Spaniards with an icon of democratic architecture. Even the smallest details in this elegant pavilion have been thought through: from the door handle to the marble floor.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (als)


In his famous polemic From Bauhaus to Our House from 1981, American writer and journalist Tom Wolfe called the Bauhaus pioneers in the United States "white gods" and christened Walter Gropius, the chief ideologist, the "silver prince." Gropius emigrated from Germany to New York in 1937, after having lived in London for a while.

The Nazis had forced the closure of the Bauhaus school in Dessau in 1932 and in Berlin in 1933. In the United States, however, the red carpet was rolled out for the style pioneers from Germany. Gropius, head utopian Bauhaus designer, was immediately appointed professor at Harvard University. One year later, he took over as head of the architecture department at the Graduate School of Design.

Whitney Museum of American Art, designed by Marcel Breuer (imago/Arcaid Images/P. Karatzas)

Whitney Museum of American Art, designed by Marcel Breuer

He brought his assistant with him from Germany: Marcel Breuer, who was not only able to boast the creation of his famous cantilever chairs, but also went on to design the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, which was completed in 1966. It is also known as "The Breuer Building."

Bauhaus emigrants as international stars of the avant-garde

The emigrants from Germany were stars even before they reached the New World. Alfred Barr, one of the co-founders of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, gave a frenetic speech on the Bauhaus as early as 1929. He wanted to introduce the ideas of the Bauhaus into American culture.

Alfred Barr had already been to Europe to gain his own impressions of the new architectural style. Convinced that the new movement in architecture that gained renown in the early 1920s was something important, the director of the MoMA, together with architectural historian Henry-Russel Hitchcock and architect Philip Johnson, undertook several trips to Europe in 1930 and 1931 to investigate the phenomenon.

Walter Gropius (Erich Auerbach/Getty Images)

Walter Gropius fled to the US from the Nazis

They came to the conclusion that "this contemporary style, which exists all over the world, is uniform and inclusive, not fragmentary or contradictory like so much of the work of the first generation of modern architects," as it says in the catalog published to accompany the first "International Style" exhibition in New York in 1932.

In this book, Hitchcock and Johnson define the uniformity of this global form of design by way of three criteria: the emphasis on pure volume, modular regularity and the avoidance of superimposed decoration. "This is how the current style differs from the styles of the past," they wrote. Color was also frowned upon; instead, "natural facade materials and the shades of the metal profiles" were to be highlighted.

Carpentry workshop at the Bauhaus in Weimar (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Carpentry workshop at the Bauhaus in Weimar

With works by architects from 29 countries, scale models and 1 x 2-meter photographs, the exhibition "Modern Architecture. The International Style" at New York's MoMA became a penultimate who's who of Bauhaus. Designers included Mies van der Rohe, Le Corbusier and Walter Gropius, but the exhibition also presented architects and buildings from countries such as Mexico, the Netherlands and Hungary. Without the 1932 MoMA exhibition, it would certainly not have been so easy for the Bauhaus exiles to succeed so effortlessly in the USA.

Promoting Bauhaus

Barr, Hitchcock and Johnson were the first to so categorically identify and define this new style of building. The Bauhaus exiles quickly found a new home in the US: famous students such as Andreas Feininger, Herbert Bayer and Xanti Schawinsky were even permitted to show their work in the American pavilion at the 1939 New York World's Fair, representing the US.

Gropius and his comrades-in-arms had ensured their own fame. They rigorously promoted their own work — giving radio interviews, writing manifestos and publishing numerous texts about their visions. The first testimonials to their "New Objectivity" form of design were by Gropius and Breuer, who built small villas with flat roofs and strip windows in immediate vicinity of one another in Lincoln, Massachusetts. Both of these "masters' houses in American style" were to be prime examples for potential customers. Soon enough, in the 1950s, customers were lining up for the Bauhaus creations. Gropius was commissioned with building the Pan American World Airlines Building in New York, as well as countless other office towers.

The Bauhaus idea quickly found footing not only in New York, but also in other cities in the United States.

The Pan Am buiding was designed by Walter Gropius and built in the early 60s; it later became the MetLife building (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Lennihan)

The Pan Am buiding was designed by Walter Gropius and built in the early 60s; it later became the MetLife building

New Bauhaus in Chicago

In Chicago, under the direction of Laszlo Moholy-Nagy, the "New Bauhaus" was established in 1937. Referring to its model in Dessau, Germany, the Hungarian designer created a school of design that synthesized the arts. A preliminary course, based on the Bauhaus program in Dessau, was to prepare pupils for this new form of learning and teach them the basics of drawing.

In addition to a permanent staff, visiting lecturers from the University of Chicago taught the necessary fundamentals of physics, biology and philosophy. However, after just one year of teaching, the New Bauhaus had to be closed for financial reasons.

German painter Josef Albers, on the other hand, fared better. Emigrating to the USA with his wife Anni in 1933, he gained fame at the prestigious Black Mountain College in North Carolina which focused on a holistic approach to learning with the study of art as central to a liberal arts education. Among his most famous students were Pop Art artists Robert Rauschenberg, Willem de Kooning and Kenneth Noland. Other Black Mountain College notables include Robert Motherwell, Cy Twombly and Elaine de Kooning. Anni Albers, Josef's wife, was likewise a designer, creating weaving patterns for the manufacturing industry and selling her hand-woven abstract wall artworks to wealthy private customers.

Lake Shore Drive Apartments, Chicago (Jeremy Atherton, 2006)

Mies van der Rohe's 860-880 Lake Shore Drive apartment towers

The skyscraper dream

Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, one of the most important architects of the 20th century and the third Bauhaus director in Dessau, took up the post of director of the Armour Institute of Technology in Chicago in 1938. There he kept the Bauhaus ideas alive: His students learned to work with less of a focus on results. Instead, in his "Visual Training" course, they were to develop an understanding of materiality and structure.

Mies van der Rohe became interested in skyscrapers early on and took part in the first competition for designing a skyscraper in 1920/1921. One of the highlights of his career was the construction of "860-880 Lake Shore Drive" in Chicago — a pair of apartment towers with glass facades and steel-supporting structures, also dubbed the "Glass Apartments," that were completed in 1951. The towers were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

With the construction of the towers, Mies van der Rohe realized a dream that he never could have created in Germany. What's more, just a short time later, his architecture was considered the epitome of modern architecture in the United States. Tom Wolfe, however, could only make a mockery of it: He wrote that Mies van der Rohe's buildings were nothing more than "boxes of glass and steel."

