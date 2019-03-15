How to Bauhaus - "Basic Block" instructions

In the DIY series "How To Bauhaus," architect Van Bo Le-Mentzel explains how you can easily build Bauhaus-style designer furniture yourself. His "Basic Block" storage unit is both multifunctional and mobile.
The storage unit that Bauhaus founder Walter Gropius had in his office served as a template for the design of the "Basic Block." Van Bo Le-Mentzel's design can also be used as a counter, an exhibition wall and a shop counter.
Here you can find the instructions for the piece, which can also be downloaded as a PDF below. The matching tutorial video can be found here.
