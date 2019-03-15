 How To Bauhaus - ′Wooden Stool′ instructions | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 15.03.2019

Culture

How To Bauhaus - 'Wooden Stool' instructions

In the DIY series "How To Bauhaus," architect Van Bo Le-Mentzel explains how you can easily build Bauhaus-style designer furniture yourself. His wooden stool is distinguished by its flexibility.

How to Bauhaus Van Bo Le-Mentzel Hocker (DW/Van Bo Le-Mentzel)

"Less is more": Van Bo Le-Mentzel uses this Bauhaus basic idea for his wooden stool. His design was inspired by the Bauhaus student Max Bill and his Ulm stool. In combination with several stools, the "Wooden Stool" can also be used as a shelf, counter, table or desk. Here are the instructions, which can also be downloaded as a PDF below. The tutorial video can be found here.

How To Bauhaus (DW/R. Kalus)

Wooden Stool instructions

 

How to do Bauhaus yourself

How can you build Bauhaus-style furniture simply at home? Architect and designer Van Bo Le-Mentzel shows how to create minimalist classics in the DIY series "How to Bauhaus" on the 100th anniversary of the design school. (04.02.2019)  

100 years of Bauhaus  

Weimar for Bauhaus fans  

How to Bauhaus - "Wooden Stool" Instructions

Instructions for the "Wooden Stool"  

