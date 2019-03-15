How to Bauhaus - "Wooden Stool" Instructions

"Less is more": Van Bo Le-Mentzel uses this Bauhaus basic idea for his wooden stool. His design was inspired by the Bauhaus student Max Bill and his Ulm stool. In combination with several stools, the "Wooden Stool" can also be used as a shelf, counter, table or desk. Here are the instructions, which can also be downloaded as a PDF below. The tutorial video can be found here.

Wooden Stool instructions