High-rise mania overshadows Moscow's suburban dream

Global Ideas

In 2012, the territory of Moscow more than doubled with the stroke of a pen. Rapid construction is underway to accommodate the a burgeoning population, putting a strain on the environment and rural communities.

Two police officers patrol the bridge outside The Kremlin in Moscow

Aleksei Zakharinsky shares his modest wooden house just outside the town of Moskovsky with 10 cats. Not long ago, the 51-year-old and his neighbors lived on the edge of the forest. Moscow seemed far away.

But within the space of a few years, the city had reached their backyards. Today, the surrounding woods are vanishing. A lush valley in the adjacent forest has been filled with soil unearthed for the construction of a new metro line.

It all started in 2012, when the Kremlin decided to more than double the size of Russia's capital by simply annexing an area of countryside half the size of Luxembourg to the southwest of the city.

"New Moscow" was meant to deal with a rapidly growing population and, so the argument went, to relieve the pressure on the old city. But it came as a shock to inhabitants, like Zakharinsky, none of whom had been consulted.

 "At first it was really horrible, as if they had cut off a part of myself," said the mushroom and plant expert, referring to the disappearing nature. "I used to consider all that (land) as our own property. Everyone who lived here was free to go into the forest to pick mushrooms or simply to walk."

A man walks down the street lined with cars in winter

Old and new: A recently-built high-rise just outside the village of Rumyantsevo in New Moscow, an area half the size of Luxembourg that was added to the Russian capital in 2012

Better than most, Zakharinsky knew what was at stake. 

"A lot of rare plants grow here," he told DW, in reference to the local woods. "Wild garlic, wood anemone, also marsh hawk's-beard — this here was the first find for the Moscow region. That is an extra argument to preserve at least some parts of New Moscow's woodlands."

The ideal city

Back in 2012, then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev considered the expansion plans a perfect opportunity to build a model city unlike anything Russia had seen before. Untypical for Moscow, low-rise buildings would dominate the future residential areas, he stressed.

In addition, specialized centers for innovation and education would provide employment, and government organizations would move to a new location, just outside the existing ring road that runs around the old city.

"They should not become the characterless commuter towns, of which we already have too many in Moscow and the country," he said when presenting the plans.

A marsh hawk's-beard

Rare plants such as the marsh hawk's-beard are found in the woodlands around New Moscow. That is reason enough for them to be protected, says plant expert Aleksei Zakharinsky

Almost seven years on, Medvedev's dream has not materialized. The new districts are filled with the large, traditional concrete-apartment buildings typical of the classic commuter towns so criticized by the former president.

Government organizations have largely stayed put too, with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin publicly expressing his doubts about decentralizing the city's management. Sobyanin argued keeping all services in the old city makes more sense to most Muscovites.

Critics have condemned the lack of any public discussion about the necessity of the plan and have pointed out that valuable green space is quickly being replaced by new residential areas, while the development of the necessary infrastructure connecting them to the old city is lagging behind.

Speaking at a rare public discussion devoted to the pros and cons of the project during the Moscow Urban Forum in 2015, urban scientist Aleksei Novikov called the project a "huge mistake."

Still, construction doesn't look likely to abate. By 2035, some 1.5 million people are expected to move to the new territories, according to Moscow government estimates. The real numbers may turn out to be significantly higher, as ever more Russians migrate from less prosperous parts of the country to the capital. House prices in New Moscow are much more attractive than in the overcrowded old city.

The changes have not only affected the environment but village life.

Lines of cars in Moscow

The Kremlin announced the plans for New Moscow to ease pressure on the overcrowded old city, which is known for its traffic jams

Village community

In Pykhtino village, a few kilometers north of Moskovsky, a bulldozer rumbles along the main road. A passenger plane passes low overhead on its way to Vnukovo airport a mile away — its engine noise temporarily drowning out the constant drone of traffic from the ever busier Borovsk highway.

"Not so long ago, goats and chickens were walking around freely, there was space enough to keep them," Ilya Sorokin told DW, gesturing toward new 20-storey buildings just outside the village. "But free land is no longer available."

Thirty-year-old Sorokin has lived here for most of his life. Pykhtino was once a small and close-knit village community, he recalled.

"Our community consisted of 14 villages, with 3,000 inhabitants," Sorokin said. Since 2012, the population has increased to around 70,000 inhabitants.

Although Sorokin and other locals know their village is gone for good, they're not giving up on it. They've managed to convince city authorities to build a playground, and have sounded the alarm over illegal dumping in the nearby River Likova. Vnukovo airport and one of the new residential areas are the suspected sources of the pollution.

Ilya Sorokin stands on a bridge in the village of of Pykhtino. In the background newly-built high-rise buildings are visible

Ilya Sorokin has lived in the village of Pykhtino for most of his life. He says new high-rises have replaced land where chickens and animals were once kept

Aleksei Zakharinsky also believes the fight to protect the environment and their previous way of life is unwinnable. Still, more new territory residents are voicing concerns about the pace and direction of the city's expansion, and are trying to have those concerns heard. In 2018, a number of local activists ran for council elections — some successfully — in a bid to exert more influence over the future of their communities.

Zakharinsky has chosen another course of action. He's trying to increase public awareness of Moskovsky's remaining natural riches through guided walks and photo exhibitions.

"I have stopped getting upset too much," he said. "I understand that I am no longer young, and when you do not have the means to stop it, you must somehow try to adapt to the new situation."

And his town, at least, has seen improved infrastructure and more shops and other services within walking distance, which he says is more convenient.

"But," Zakharinsky sighed, "the silence is gone forever."

  • Copenhagen (DW/E. Kheny)

    The world's greenest cities

    Copenhagen, Denmark

    Copenhagen wants to become the world's first carbon-neutral capital by 2025. Since 1995, it has reduced its carbon emissions by half. It stands out for its efforts on sustainable mobility, with large car-free zones, high quality public transport and impressive cycling facilities. District heating and cooling systems – some of which use cold seawater – do their bit to reduce emissions, too.

  • Iceland Reykjavik (picture-alliance/U. Bernhart)

    The world's greenest cities

    Reykjavik, Iceland

    The Icelandic capital already has a renewable supply of heat and electricity – mainly from hydropower and geothermal. An impressive 95 percent of homes are connected to the district heating network. The city is also aiming to make all public transport fossil-free by 2040 and strongly encourages residents to do without their cars.

  • Curitiba, Brazil (picture alliance/GES/M. Gilliar)

    The world's greenest cities

    Curitiba, Brazil

    In Brazil's eighth biggest city, around 60 percent of the population relies on the urban bus network. They also have 250 kilometers of bike lines at their disposal, as well as the country's first major pedestrianized street, Rua das Flores. Curitiba's green belt provides natural protection against flooding. But its rapid population growth is putting its green ambitions under pressure.

  • San Fransisco (AFP/Getty Images/J. Edelson)

    The world's greenest cities

    San Francisco, United States

    In 2016, San Francisco passed a law that all new buildings must set aside space for rooftop photovoltaic systems – the first major US city to do so. Plastic bags have been banned since 2007, and it introduced an urban food waste program in 2009. Now, it plans to go waste-free by 2020. Plus, the majority of its buses and light rails are zero-emission.

  • Frankfurt am Mai (CC BY Epizentrum 3.0)

    The world's greenest cities

    Frankfurt, Germany

    Germany's financial center was one of the first cities to adopt a roadmap towards a 100 percent renewable energy supply by 2050. New buildings must follow strict guidelines on energy efficiency. Controversial materials like PVC are forbidden, and it has drastically reduced its waste, thanks to a modern waste management system. Frankfurt also has ambitious plans for e-mobility.

  • Vancouver, Canada (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/A. Chin)

    The world's greenest cities

    Vancouver, Canada

    Vancouver is trying to become the world's greenest city by 2020. By then, it seeks to reduce carbon emissions by 33 percent compared to 2007. The city's electricity comes almost entirely from hydroelectric dams, but it still needs to move away from natural gas and oil for heating and transportation. The goal is to reduce per-capita ecological footprint by 33 percent.

  • Kigali City (Imago/robertharding)

    The world's greenest cities

    Kigali, Rwanda

    Kigali has been described as Africa's cleanest city. It's planning to develop pedestrian and cycling corridors. Plastic bags are banned and citizens spend a day each month cleaning up the city, where it's rare to find litter. However, human rights groups have denounced the high price of this "cleanliness," which they say is as an excuse to impose a discriminatory control over the population.

  • Ljubljana, Slovenia (picture-alliance/dpa/R.Kaufhold)

    The world's greenest cities

    Ljubljana, Slovenia

    The European Green Capital 2016 gets all its electricity from hydropower. It has a strong focus on public transport, pedestrian and cycling networks, and has banned cars from its city center. It was the first European city to aim for zero waste, and already recycles over 60 percent – one of the highest rates in Europe.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


Global Ideas Indien Gurugaon Proteste gegen Straßenbauprojekt

In Delhi, nature is pitted against development 16.01.2019

Created in a grassroots effort by local residents, a biodiversity park near India's capital New Delhi serves as a green haven for people and wildlife. Now authorities want to build a six-lane highway across it.

Plastikmüll in Indonesien

UNDP head: 'The entire economy thrives on the destruction of nature' 25.01.2019

Overconsumption is destroying nature, warned Achim Steiner, UN Development Programme chief, at the World Economic Form in Davos. A new environment business partnership could help curb that destruction, he told DW.

Pakistan Trinkwasser

Can we drink our oceans? Five things you need to know about desalination 21.01.2019

Desalination is key to providing fresh water to millions of people around the world. Yet, it can harm marine wildlife, takes a lot of energy, and it's often not sustainable.

