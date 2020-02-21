Hamburg election: SPD takes early lead, far-right AfD could exit first state parliament

The center-left SPD are set to maintain their leadership in the city-state, according to early projections. Support plummeted for the far-right AfD, with the party poised to exit its first state parliament in Germany.
The center-left Social Democrats (SPD) are on track for a decisive win in Hamburg, with early results from Sunday's election indicating that the party will maintain its leadership in the northern German city-state.
Initial results released by public broadcaster ARD showed the SPD winning 38.6% of the vote.
Support for the environmentalist Greens surged, putting them in second place with 24.8%.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) fell to 11.2%, making it the party's worst state election result in 70 years.
The Left party is on track to secure 9.1% of the vote, followed by the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) with 5%.
In the largest upset of the night, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) could potentially drop out of its first state parliament, with early results showing the party securing 4.9% of the vote — falling just shy of the 5% hurdle to enter parliament.
SPD supporters celebrated their party's results at an election party in Hamburg, but appeared to be even more jubilant about the possibility of the AfD exiting Hamburg's parliament.
"Nazis out! Nazis out!," they cheered during a live broadcast on ARD.
Voter turnout surged compared to the last election, with local election officials reporting 62% turnout. During the vote in 2015, turnout was 56.5%.
Fifteen parties are competing for the 121 seats in the Hamburg parliament. Polls close at 6 p.m. local time (1700 UTC) on Sunday, with the first results due shortly after.
Read more: DW exclusive: How German companies donate secret money to political parties
Hamburg votes amid political turmoil
Around 1.3 million people were eligible to vote on Sunday in the first state election since the furor over the ousting of the socialist Left party state premier in the central state of Thuringia, which spurred accusations that left and centrist parties had cooperated for the first time with the AfD.
The controversy forced the newly elected state premier to resign within a day of taking office, and indirectly caused Chancellor Merkel's chosen successor to step down.
The vote in Hamburg also follows a right-wing extremist attack in the city of Hanau this week, where a gunman opened fire on two hookah bars, killing nine people — the majority of whom were of foreign descent.
The shooting increased pressure on the anti-immigration AfD, which regularly comes under fire for its xenophobic rhetoric. Opinion polls showed that support for the party dropped off this week in the aftermath of the attack in Hanau.
AfD controversy widely felt
Farid Müller, the Greens' lead candidate in the Hamburg-Mitte district, told Politico that public outrage over the ousting of Thuringia's leftist state premier Bodo Ramelow, with the help of the far-right AfD, swayed voters to back the SPD.
"The situation in the state parliament in Thuringia was, for the whole country, a shock," said Müller. "In this situation, a lot of people return to the old parties, like the Social Democrats."
Unlike several German states where the AfD is a major political force, the far-right party has just 6% support in Hamburg.
The AfD first entered Hamburg's state parliament during the 2015 election and is currently represented in all of Germany's 16 state parliaments and on the federal level in the Bundestag.
Should the party fail to pass the 5% threshold, however, it would be the first time the AfD loses its foothold in a state parliament.
SPD looking for a boost
A win in the northern German city-state would also likely give the SPD a much-needed boost on the national level, where they have been losing overall support to the Greens. National support for the party is hovering at just 15%.
"We have to hold our ground against the federal trend," SPD lead candidate and incumbent Hamburg mayor Peter Tschentscher told the news agency AFP ahead of the vote.
The SPD has also garnered local favor by supporting green policies like a proposal to convert a coal power plant to a natural gas plant to cut greenhouse emissions, and by pushing for lower rents and free daycare in the city.
Hamburg also hosted a climate rally on Friday with around 20,000 people in attendance, according to police estimates. Organizers say some 60,000 people turned up, including Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.
rs, lc/aw (dpa, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The far-right Alternative for Germany party has lost support in the wake of a deadly attack on people of foreign descent in Hanau. A new poll shows that most Germans think the party is partly responsible for the attack. (23.02.2020)
People the world over are talking about the Elbphilharmonie concert hall, Hamburg's new landmark, but there's much more to see in the northern German port city. (18.02.2020)
About 3,000 people took to the streets of Hanau to call on Germany's government to take action against right-wing radicalism. Protesters carried signs slamming the far-right AfD's normalization of racist rhetoric. (22.02.2020)