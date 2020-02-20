Hanau shootings: What we know about the victims

Germany is in a state of shock after a suspected far-right attack in the western town of Hanau left nine people dead and a community reeling.

The alleged perpetrator subsequently shot himself and his mother.

DW takes a look at what we know so far about the victims.

Read more: Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting

Migrant background

German federal prosecutor Peter Frank told German media that all of the victims had an immigrant background. They included both German and foreign citizens aged between 21 and 44.

The Turkish embassy in Berlin established that five of the victims were Turkish citizens. One victim was confirmed to be from Bosnia-Herzegovina, with German citizenship.

Romanian President Klaus Johannis confirmed that one victim was a 23-year-old Romanian, while the Bulgarian foreign ministry said another was a citizen of Bulgaria.

Read more: Shootings in Hanau: 'We aren't safe anywhere'

Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting German president joins mourners German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (right) and his wife Elke Büdenbender, along with Hesse State Premier Volker Bouffier, laid wreaths near one the crime scenes in Hanau.

Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting Vigil in Hanau People in Hanau hold up photos of some of the victims of the shooting. Tobias R. is believed to have shot dead nine people, many of non-German background, after publishing a racist "manifesto" on the internet

Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting Mourning at the Brandenburg Gate Hundreds of people gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to light candles for the victims of the Hanau attack.

Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting Berlin Film Festival mourns Berlinale guests observed a minute's silence at the opening gala on Thursday evening.

Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting Germany shows solidarity People in the southern German city of Stuttgart hold up anti-racism placards, reading "Racism is no alternative" and "Hate is not an opinion." Many believe that the taboo against racism in Germany's political debate has softened in recent years, thanks to the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting Mourning in Munich A man wears a Turkish flag at the vigil in Munich. Five of the victims of the Hanau attack were of Turkish origin.

Vigils across Germany after Hanau shooting 'Defending solidarity' People in central Hamburg hold up a banner reading "defending solidarity". Author: Ben Knight



The first shooting

Four people died at the first location attacked, the Midnight Bar in downtown Hanau.

The bar's owner, a Turkish immigrant named Sedat C., was one of the first people killed. According to German news magazine Stern, Sedat was from the Turkish city of Hatai, and had opened the hookah bar two years ago.

Another victim was Ferhat Unvar, a 23-year-old of Kurdish descent. Unvar's father, Metin Unvar, told German broadcaster RTL that his son had just finished his education and was excited about the future.

Hamza K., a 22-year-old whose family fled to Germany from Bosnia during the war there, is also reported to have been killed in the bar.

Read more: Opinion: Hate in the heart of Germany

Watch video 03:17 Share Vigils held after racist attack Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Y6mO Germany shisha bar shootings fuel debate about far right

The second attack

The second shooting took place at the Arena Bar & Cafe, located in the neighborhood of Kesselstadt, a few kilometers from downtown Hanau.

Muhammed Beyazkindir, who was shot in the attack and it currently recovering, told Turkish media that the attacker "shot at everything he saw."

Gökhan G., a 37-year-old of Turkish descent, was killed in the shooting at the cafe in Kesselstadt.

Read more: Germany in shock and rage: reactions to the shooting in Hanau

Can-Luca Fresenna, the son of the cafe's owner, told local media that two employees were killed in the attack, including a pregnant woman.

Mercedes K., a 35-year-old of Roma descent, was shot and killed when the attacker burst into an adjacent corner store.

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks Shootings at two hookah bars The attacks took place at two hookah bars: the first in the downtown area and the second about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) away in neighborhood of Kesselstadt. The clientele at the bars were thought to be predominantly Kurdish.

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks Getaway car found Police received information about a getaway car, which they traced back to the suspect's address. Authorities then sealed off the area while special forces launched a major search.

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks Two bodies found at suspect's home Police said early on Thursday morning that they had found the suspect dead in his home. Another corpse was also discovered, which was later identified as the body of his mother.

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks Letter of confession A letter claiming responsibility for the attack from the suspect was found by police. Authorities are also examining a video that the suspect posted online several days earlier in which he details a conspiracy theory about child abuse in the United States.

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks Federal investigators Federal prosecutors announced they would be taking over the investigations. A spokesperson said there were "indications of a far-right motive."

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks 'Deeply racist mentality' German Attorney General Peter Frank said the video and manifesto posted by the shooter revealed "not only crazy thoughts and convoluted conspiracy theories, but also a deeply racist mentality." He said prosecutors must now "find out, if there were any other supporters or accomplices in the Hanu attacks."

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks Mourning the dead Flowers and candles are placed near the Midnight shisha bar. Nine people have so far been confirmed dead in the attacks. Several top EU officials, including European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have publicly expressed their condolences for the victims.

Germany shootings: What we know about the Hanau attacks Merkel gives statement German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered a statement on the attacks on Thursday afternoon. She said it was too early to make a final assessment of the attack in Hanau, but that there were many indications that the perpetrator had right-wing and racist motives. "Racism is a poison, hate is a poison. And this poison exists in our society, " she said. Author: Leah Carter, Kate Martyr



Hookah bars and small shops in Germany are frequently owned by immigrants with a Turkish or Kurdish background.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.