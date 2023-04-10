  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Wesley Rahn

Editor and reporter focusing on geopolitics and Asia

Wesley is fascinated by geopolitics and history. At DW's Asia desk, he produces in-depth analysis of political, social and economic issues that are shaping the future of Asia.

Wesley Rahn is an editor at DW's Asia Desk, based in Bonn.

He writes mainly about the rise of China, and all facets of the country's growing rivalry with the United States, as well as the strategic landscape in East Asia and the Indo-Pacific. 

Wesley also edits in-depth analysis of political, social and economic issues that are shaping the future of Asia.   

And as a duty editor in DW's newsroom, Wesley covers breaking world news around-the-clock along with a team of journalists.

When he isn't focused on Asia, his interest is captured by European cultures, history and politics. As an uprooted Boston native, Wesley has called Germany and Europe home for many years, but considers himself a transatlanticist.   

Skip next section Featured stories by Wesley Rahn

Featured stories by Wesley Rahn

Women in blue robes walk through a dusty street

Can Pakistan deport 1.7 million Afghan refugees?

Pakistan has provided a haven for Afghan refugees, who are now being caught in tensions over militant attacks.
MigrationOctober 4, 2023
The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) transits the South China Sea with th Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Reagan is part of Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5, conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific

Are US, China tiptoeing toward Cold War?

After Washington said it will share highly sensitive defense tech with Australia, all eyes are on the Indo-Pacific.
ConflictsSeptember 24, 2021
Skip next section Stories by Wesley Rahn

Stories by Wesley Rahn

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a Chinese Coast Guard ship, left, uses its water cannons on a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel as it approaches Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea on Saturday Dec. 9, 2023

Why the South China Sea was turbulent in 2023

Why the South China Sea was turbulent in 2023

Both China and the Philippines have been taking greater risks with their maritime claims in the disputed waters.
ConflictsDecember 26, 2023
An Iranian women holds up her arm at a 2022 protest

What does Mohammadi's Nobel Peace Prize mean?

What does Mohammadi's Nobel Peace Prize mean?

Narges Mohammadi's Nobel Peace Prize marks a milestone in a decades-long women's rights movement.
Human RightsDecember 10, 2023
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at COP28 in Dubai

What are India's climate goals at COP28?

What are India's climate goals at COP28?

At the UN climate conference in Dubai, India is positioning itself as a leading voice for developing nations.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 6, 2023
People sit in a crowded hospital waiting room in China

Is China muddling its response to cold and flu spike?

Is China muddling its response to cold and flu spike?

Images of full hospital waiting rooms and memories of China's response to COVID have caused concern.
HealthNovember 28, 2023
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi hold hands in front of a rock

Israel-Hamas war tests China and India's diplomatic reach

Israel-Hamas war tests China and India's diplomatic reach

Beijing and New Delhi are taking different tracks in responding to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
PoliticsOctober 13, 2023
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi in 2017

BRICS: Can China and India overcome differences at summit?

BRICS: Can China and India overcome differences at summit?

China is leading calls for expansion of the grouping's influence, but a rift remains between Beijing and New Delhi.
PoliticsAugust 24, 2023
Show more stories
Go to homepage