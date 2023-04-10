Wesley Rahn is an editor at DW's Asia Desk, based in Bonn.

He writes mainly about the rise of China, and all facets of the country's growing rivalry with the United States, as well as the strategic landscape in East Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

Wesley also edits in-depth analysis of political, social and economic issues that are shaping the future of Asia.

And as a duty editor in DW's newsroom, Wesley covers breaking world news around-the-clock along with a team of journalists.

When he isn't focused on Asia, his interest is captured by European cultures, history and politics. As an uprooted Boston native, Wesley has called Germany and Europe home for many years, but considers himself a transatlanticist.