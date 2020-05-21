Greece, Turkey in border dispute after alleged island occupation

Border tensions between Greece and Turkey aren't new. Back in 2012, Greek authorities erected a 3-meter (10-foot) high barbed wire fence along 10 kilometers (6 miles) of the Evros River, which runs between the two countries, to stem "irregular migration."

This past February, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened his side of the border, allowing migrants to stream toward the Greek side, only to be forcefully repelled by Greek border police. In mid-April, Athens announced plans to extend its fence on Greek soil by another 26 kilometers near the border town of Feres. On May 11, however, Turkey's Foreign Ministry objected to the project, urging a meeting of experts from both countries to ensure the inviolability of the border.

Fluid border

The fact is, however, the Greek-Turkish border has always been in a state of flux. "Over time, the riverbed of the Evros has changed, which is absolutely normal in this region," said Constantinos Filis, executive director at the Athens-based Institute of International Relations. "For this reason alone, there may be slight changes in the border."

As example, he points out the recent formation of a small swamp along the river in recent rainy months, which has now dried up. The area in question, apparently less than a hectare (2.5 acres) in size, has made it difficult to discern where, exactly, the true border now runs.

Filis told DW that it wasn't clear whether Turkish security forces had illegally entered Greek territory. But that didn't stop Greece's left-wing opposition, under the leadership of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, from demanding the government make a statement addressing "Turkey's arbitrary and aggressive actions." But Greece's armed forces have dismissed reports of a Turkish incursion, and even right-wing daily Dimokratia, known for its regular attacks on Turkey, has expressed doubt over the incident.

Proxy conflict

Over the weekend, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias issued a statement saying that "no foreign power is on Greek soil." Speaking to broadcaster Skai TV on Sunday, he rejected reports of a Turkish incursion as "nonsense," adding that Turkey was attempting to "militarize the dispute" but said Athens would avoid walking into this trap. According to Greek weekly paper To Vima, Turkish experts and military figures have carried out measurements along the Evros River near Feres, to determine the exact position of the border — and not just on Turkish soil.

Turkey, meanwhile, doesn't seem especially interested in taking the escalation any further. In an interview with To Vima, Turkey's ambassador to Greece, Burak Ozugergin, said he and his Greek counterparts were in agreement that the issue was "a purely technical question and not a border conflict."

Tensions between Greece and Turkey have increased in recent years, yet the relationship between the two NATO members wasn't always like this. After a severe earthquake shook the Turkish city of Izmit in August 1999, Greek emergency responders came to the rescue. And when the Greek capital was similarly rattled a few weeks later, Turkey reciprocated. This marked the beginning of a period of relatively warm ties between both countries.

But by the summer of 2016, however, that relationship had already began to sour. Following the failed coup against President Erdogan that July, several Turkish officers fled to Greece and sought asylum. Greece has since refused to extradite the men, an act viewed by Erdogan as an affront.

International relations expert Filis said Erdogan's decision to open the border to thousands of migrants this past February, causing violent clashes, backfired. "It hurt his prestige, so now he is trying to make up for it with an aggressive stance, like sending Turkish military forces to the river," he said.

The deadly Evros River borderland Dangerous crossing The Evros River, which is the natural land border between Greece and Turkey, is one of the most notorious border crossings. Over the years, thousands of people have died there trying to cross into Europe.

The deadly Evros River borderland The morgue To date this year, 29 people have been discovered dead at the Greek-Turkish border along the river. Due to the rising number of people that are found, the International Committee of the Red Cross has donated a fridge container for the dead. There are currently 15 bodies at the morgue. The most recent case was a 15-year-old boy.

The deadly Evros River borderland International help The International Committee of the Red Cross donated one fridge container to the hospital of Alexandroupolis as the morgue did not have the capacity to keep the rising number of dead refugees who are discovered in the Evros region.

The deadly Evros River borderland Looking after the dead Hunters, fishermen or the authorities that patrol the area usually discover the bodies at the river. When someone is found, the police are the first to arrive in order to investigate the scene and take photos. The dead then are taken to the morgue where the coroner, Pavlos Pavlidis, looks for identification marks such as tattoos or other personal items, and takes DNA samples.

The deadly Evros River borderland Cause of death According to the coroner, Pavlos Pavlidis, the main cause of death among refugees who are discovered at the Greek-Turkish border is drowning. "70 percent of deaths are caused by drowning followed by hypothermia. Lately we have been noticing a rise of deaths as a result of road and train accidents," he told DW.

The deadly Evros River borderland Personal items Coroner Pavlos Pavlidis keeps the personal items that belonged to refugees who have been found on the river's banks in plastic bags to help with the identification process.

The deadly Evros River borderland A tough but necessary job It's a painstaking process to mark and bag the personal items of the dead refugees. "The items we come across most are objects that are not usually destroyed by water," Pavlidis said.

The deadly Evros River borderland Lost rings The most common personal items that are found on the bodies of refugees are jewelry such as rings, necklaces and generally metal objects. "Clothes and official documents such as passports are usually destroyed by the water," Pavlidis said.

The deadly Evros River borderland Death and religion Religious items, from various religions, are also very common discoveries on those who are found on the Evros River. Once someone is identified, their personal items are returned to their family.

The deadly Evros River borderland Rest in peace If someone is identified, their body is returned to their family. If not, after a few months, Greek authorities arrange the buriel either at the Muslim cemetery in the village of Sidiro, or at the Christian cemetery of Orestiada. The gravestone above reads: "He remains — Our beloved whom we lost, Mustafa Rahwan — Aleppo Syria, 1983-2014." Author: Marianna Karakoulaki (Alexandroupoli)



