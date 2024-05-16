Jannis Papadimitriou

Jannis can clearly recall his very first job for Deutsche Welle Radio in 1990. "Since then, the seed of journalism inside me has not only not gone away, it has grown and spread to television too. I worked as a reporter and presenter for German media, then for Greek media. During the years of the financial crisis in Greece, I saw street battles on Syntagma Square in Athens and later muddy refugee camps in Idomeni."

And what has Jannis planned for the future? "In my next life, I will devote myself entirely to documentaries," he says. "Until then, I will go on producing content for DW's Greek Service."