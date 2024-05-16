  1. Skip to content
Head shot of a man in a black blazer with graying hair
Jannis Papadimitriou

Editor, writer and reporter focusing on German-Greek relations, the EU, culture interviews, live events and media critiques.

Jannis Papadimitriou is a former student of the German School in Athens and the University of Bonn. Despite graduating in economics, he decided to become a journalist.

Jannis can clearly recall his very first job for Deutsche Welle Radio in 1990. "Since then, the seed of journalism inside me has not only not gone away, it has grown and spread to television too. I worked as a reporter and presenter for German media, then for Greek media. During the years of the financial crisis in Greece, I saw street battles on Syntagma Square in Athens and later muddy refugee camps in Idomeni."

And what has Jannis planned for the future? "In my next life, I will devote myself entirely to documentaries," he says. "Until then, I will go on producing content for DW's Greek Service." 

North Macedonia's new President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova is seen in stage at her inauguration

North Macedonia name dispute reignites spat with Greece

North Macedonia's new president Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova has reignited a decades-old spat with Greece.
PoliticsMay 16, 2024
The national sides of the Greek one- and two-euro coins. The two-euro coin on the left shows the abduction of Europa by Zeus in the form of a bull; the one-euro coin on the right features the image of an owl

Greece and Germany: From anger to economic potential

Germany is the official guest at the Thessaloniki International Fair, a major change from tense ties a few years ago.
BusinessSeptember 7, 2024
Protesters on Syntagma Square carry Greek flags and signs reading 'Oxi' (No) in opposition to the austerity demands made by the country's international creditors, Athens, Greece, June 29, 2015

What have been some of Greece's biggest election promises?

In the run-up to Sunday's parliamentary election, DW looks back at some of the overblown pledges made in past campaigns.
PoliticsMay 20, 2023
Men pushing strollers, women and kids, running down a road, fire in the background

Lesbos: 'People are still living in tents'

The Moria refugee camp on Lesbos burned down one year ago — but little has changed for the people still living there.
MigrationSeptember 8, 2021
Greek and Turkish flags

Greece and Turkey: A difficult friendship

Both Greece and Turkey would suffer if the conflict over gas reserves in the Mediterranean were to escalate further.
PoliticsOctober 5, 2020
Moria

Moria is the EU's flaming failure

The Moria camp for displaced people on the Greek island of Lesbos is in flames — as is the EU asylum concept.
Commentary
Human RightsSeptember 9, 2020
A close-up photograph showing a Turkish research vessel

Greece and Turkey must make sacrifices for true compromise

Though the law is on Greece's side, Athens still has to compromise.
Commentary
PoliticsAugust 28, 2020
