 Gilet jaunes: Yellow vests go green, as Europeans demand climate action | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 28.02.2019

climate activism

Gilet jaunes: Yellow vests go green, as Europeans demand climate action

French yellow vests and green activists are coming together in a spirit of revolt ahead of EU elections this spring.

Frankreich | Protestmarsch gegen Klimawandel in Paris (Getty Images/AFP/N. Tucat)

When the gilet jaunes — or yellow vest — protests erupted in France late last year, President Donald Trump, the only world leader topull out of the Paris Agreement, was quick to chalk them up as a defeat for climate protection in Europe, saying "the protestors in Paris agreed with the conclusion I reached two years ago."

Trump took to twitter to claim that, like him, the French had concluded that climate protection was just too expensive. After all, the initial spark was anger at a fuel tax hike, meant partly to finance climate measures. "The government is worried about the end of the world," yellow vests chanted, "we're worried about the end of the month."

But in the Paris suburb of Montreuil, where a group of yellow vests are handing out coffee and cookies to passersby on weekday afternoons, there are signs that two apparently disparate movements — yellow and green — might be closer than Trump assumed.

"It seems to me climate is even more in danger than French democracy," Monique Pedron, a yellowed-vested pensioner who regularly attends climate rallies, told DW.

There's certainly a spirit of revolt in France these days. The yellow vest demonstrations, now in their third month, have focused on economic grievances, and called for ordinary people to have a greater say in the democratic process.

A yellow vest (gilet jaunes) at a climate protest in Paris

A florescent yellow vest stands out in the crowd at a climate protest in Paris

But growing alarm over climate change, and the sense that politicians aren't doing enough to prevent it, is also bringing citizens out onto the streets. 

"I think the fight against climate change in France is similar to demands by yellow vest protesters — for the government to take the population's decisions into account," school teacher and vetern yellow vest Francois Gilles told DW.

Climate change: An EU election issue

On a recent, rainy Sunday afternoon, Gilles' fluorescent yellow jacket was one of many visible at climate demonstrations at Paris' iconic Place de la Republic. Over the last few months, thousands have joined such  protests.

"I don't think enough is being done, and people really, really need to wake up," another Paris protester, Veronique Weil, told DW. "The seas are rising, countries are going to disappear — it's crazy to me."

French climate protestors like Gilles and Weil are part of a wider grassroots movement across Europe that has seen school children on strike and activists occupying government buildings.

Watch video 04:33

Young people want action on climate change

"You have many young generations today mobilized, saying they are the last generation to be able to save our future, to save our planet," Neil Makaroff, EU policy advisor at Climate Action Network France, told DW. "Today, climate is one of the main concerns."

And, according to Manuel Lafont Repnouil, head of the Paris office of the European Council on Foreign Relations, it's a concern French President Emmanuel Macron will be acutely aware of ahead of European Parliament elections in May.

Macron disappoints on climate action

"Macron's team has looked at recent elections throughout Europe and has seen that in most cases, the green party, the pro-environment forces have scored a big success — or could have big successes in the next European elections," Lafont Rapnouil told DW.

Since his election nearly two years ago, the French leader has coasted on his green credentials. He promised to "make our planet great again," inviting American climate scientists to France after Washington announced it was pulling out of the Paris deal.

Yet Macron's popular environment minister, Nicolas Hulot, quit the government last summer, frustrated over climate inaction. And he's not the only one to see a gap between Macron's rhetoric and policy.

Frankreich, Plevenon: Präsident Emmanuel Macron und Nicolas Hulot (picture-alliance/B. Eliot)

Popular environment minister Nicolas Hulot quit Macron's government over climate inaction

"They want France to be one of the climate leaders, but they actually don't do anything inside the territory," Marie Toussaint, founder of environmental group Notre Affaire a Tous said of the French government. "What we see is, we're late on all our climate commitments.

Read more: Winners and losers in the race to meet the Paris climate goals

Towards the end of last year, Toussaint co-sponsored an online petition threatening to sue the French government for not doing enough to fight climate change. So far, it has gathered a record 2 million signatures. A similar petition in the Netherlands forced the Dutch government to deepen emissions cuts.

Read more: To accelerate climate action, citizens are suing governments

Read more: Client Earth: Changing environmental law, the world over

Climate justice aligns with social justice

But what of the cost to ordinary French citizens — the truck drivers and farmers, for instance, who took to the streets in yellow insisting they couldn't afford to pay more for carbon-heavy diesel?

People are willing to bankroll the fight against climate change, Toussaint argues, but bigger, richer polluters must pay their fair share. Ordinary drivers and commuters shouldn't bear the brunt of transforming a whole energy system. 

"Fuel is already overtaxed and the increase was absolutely not going to pay for climate," protestor Pedron says. "That was money for the government's pockets, and only a bit for climate."

Listen to audio 05:49

Living Planet: Green protesters alongside France's yellow vests

With tax cuts for the wealthy, and as Hulot puts it, having relegated environmental issues "to the bottom of the list of priorities," Macron has alienated both anti-poverty and environmental activists.

"Climate justice and social justice go hand in hand," one speaker declared to a cheering crowd.

Greens vs. the far right

But the yellow vest movement is extremely diverse, and not everyone sees that correlation. Some members embrace far-right populism, which has been gaining ground across Europe, and which often goes hand in hand with climate skepticism.

"They're saying climate isn't really an issue," Makaroff says, adding that they don't see it as a European problem.

Some surveys show a new yellow vest list for the European elections currently has more support than France's Green party. But environmentalists point to other polls showing climate change ranks high among voter concerns.

"For political parties," Makaroff says, "it would be suicide not to take up climate issues in the public debate for the European elections."

  • A yellow vest demonstrator has a picture of Macron on it with the word, 'dictator' under his face (Reuters/C. Platiau)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Mad at Macron

    Since his election in May 2016, French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity has fallen steadily thanks to unpopular financial policies, such as ending a wealth tax, and his public manner, which many see as aloof and arrogant. But it was his planned fuel-tax hike, an environmental measure, that really kicked things off. An online video saying Macron is "hounding drivers" goes viral in October.

  • Police confront yellow vest protesters in Antibes, France (Reuters/E. Gaillard)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Nationwide protests

    Online outrage is soon transferred to France's streets as more than 290,000 demonstrators don the high-visibility vests that drivers are required by law to keep in their cars. They block roads nationwide. The protests, coordinated via social media, have no structural organization, lack visible leadership and disavow union or party ties. At least one person is killed and more than 150 are arrested.

  • A yellow-vest protester holds up a flare on the Champs-Elysees (Reuters/B. Tessier)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Clashes and destruction

    The Macron government says it won't back down, and further protests are scheduled. On November 24, some 100,000 people protest nationwide, with 8,000 in Paris, where violence and destruction breaks out. Police clash with protesters on the Champs-Elysees (above), using water canon and tear gas. Over €1 million ($1.1 million) in damage is reported.

  • Macron presses his lips together and looks down as he stands next to a guard (Getty Images/AFP/B. Guay)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Cracking under pressure

    The "yellow vest" protests are a massive problem for Macron. He initially refuses to budge on the fuel tax, then proposes adjustment in case of rising oil costs. Not satisfied, protesters hit French streets again on December 1, with violence and vandalism erupting in Paris. Macron calls a crisis meeting the next day and on December 5, amid threats of more protests, Macron ditches the fuel tax.

  • A man in a gas mask with a french flag stands in front of burning debris in Paris (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Mattiale Pictorium)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Paris on lockdown

    Macron, however, refuses to reinstitute the wealth tax and dismisses protesters' calls for his resignation. The "yellow vests" defy easy categorization, as protesters include both far-left and far-right supporters who opposed Macron's presidency bid. On December 8, nationwide violent protests take place again. Armored vehicles roll down Paris streets as much of the city goes on lockdown.

  • Macron sits at an elaborate desk and holds out his hands as he gives a televised address (Reuters/L. Marin)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Speech to the nation

    On December 10, Macron responds to the 4-week-old protests with a televised speech to the nation from the Elysee Palace. More than 21 million viewers tune in as Macron strikes a conciliatory tone, saying he accepts his "share of responsibility" for the crisis. He introduces new financial measures, including a minimum-wage hike, tax-free overtime pay and tax exemptions for low-income retirees.

  • Two protesters in yellow vests cling to one another and cry out as police stand in the background (Reuters/Y. Herman)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Neighboring discontent

    In the meantime, the "yellow vest" protests jump beyond France's borders to other countries. In Belgium, demonstrators expressed anger over high taxes and food prices, as well as low wages and pensions. Anti-riot police responded with water cannon after protesters threw rocks at the prime minister's office. In Germany, protesters also turned out in Berlin and Munich.

  • Protesters in yellow vests stand in front of the Arc d'Triomphe (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    NYE calm

    Protesters in France continue into late December, though turnout numbers fall. That doesn't discourage unofficial but high-profile protest leaders, who use social media to encourage continued demonstrations. On New Year's Eve, many revelers wear yellow vests as they take part in peaceful, "festive" gatherings in Paris.

  • A protester jumps on a car in Paris (Reuters/G. Fuentes)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    No end in 2019

    Any hopes for calm in the new year were quickly dashed when on January 5 a fresh round of nationwide protests saw some 50,000 take part, an increase in turnout after the holiday lull but less than initial December gatherings. In Paris, some protesters clashed with police, setting fire to motorcycles and storming government buildings. Macron condemned the violence, saying, "Justice will be done."

  • Yellow Vest women protesters during a demonstration of the 'Yellow Vests Women' in Paris

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    'Reclaiming' yellow vest protests

    Several hundred women wearing yellow vests marched through Paris on January 6 in an effort to restore a peaceful image to the "yellow vest" protests. At one point during the march, the women protesters fell to their knees in a minute of silence for the 10 people killed and many others injured since the start of the movement.

  • Macron speaks at the first 'great national debate' meeting in Grand Bourgtheroulde (Getty Images/AFP/L. Marin)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    'Grand debate'

    In response to the "yellow vest" protests, Macron has begun a series of town hall discussions where he said he would hear the concerns of the French. His first was on January 15 in the northern town of Grand Bourgtheroulde, where around 600 mayors from the Normandy region gathered to raise complaints from their constituents.

  • French Yellow Vest activist Jerome Rodrigues (Reuters/P. Wojazer)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Rubber bullets do damage, too

    Prominent activist Jerome Rodrigues was injured in a confrontation on January 26. Rodrigues said he was hit in the eye by a police rubber bullet, an anti-riot weapon that has become highly controversial in France. The incident led to public outrage and was one of many severe injuries that protest groups blamed on the rubber bullets.

  • A French police officer during a yellow vest protest (Getty Images/AFP/G. Souvant)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Court rules rubber bullets fair game

    Following numerous injuries and outcry from the left-wing CGT trade union and the French Human Rights League, top French legal authority Council of State (Conseil d'Etat) refused on February 1 ban police from using the "sub-lethal" Defense Ball Launchers (LBDs) . The court said the risk of violence at the demonstrations made it "necessary to allow security forces to use these weapons."

    Author: Cristina Burack


Living Planet: Green protesters alongside France's yellow vests  

Young people want action on climate change  

Frankreich Gilets Jaunes Demonstranten

Living Planet: Green protesters alongside France's yellow vests 21.02.2019

France has been gripped by rolling protests in recent months. Not just by the so-called "gilets jaunes" or yellow vests, who demand economic justice, but also by citizens calling on the French government to step up the fight against climate change. French climate protestors are fed up with inaction on the part of their government, and they are taking to the streets to show it.

Wieder «Gelbwesten»-Proteste in Frankreich

France: 15th yellow vest protests see thousands on the streets 23.02.2019

The 15th consecutive yellow vest protests were relatively peaceful compared to previous weeks. Some 46,000 people nationwide joined the protests, a figure slightly higher than last weekend.

Frankreich Protest der Gelbwesten in Paris

Did anti-Semites infiltrate France's yellow vests? 20.02.2019

A Jewish human rights group has told DW that anti-Semites "hijacked" the yellow vest movement. Anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise in France, a development the government has linked with the protests.

