French environment petition raises 1.7 million signatures

Despite the yellow vests winning a reprieve from a hike in fuel taxes, millions of French people want more done to fight climate change. Their legal case for lower carbon emissions could take several years.
A petition to force the French government to take urgent action against climate change has grown to 1.7 million signatures in just a few days, the organizers' website showed on Tuesday.
Greenpeace, Oxfam and two French environmental groups launched the petition last week calling on the French government to make a stronger commitment to transitioning from fossil fuels.
The website Laffairedusiecle.net (The scandal of the century) on Tuesday was just 300,000 signatures short of its 2 million target.
French media reported that the appeal received an overwhelming response in just a few days, including from French film stars Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche.
Pressure from both sides
The petition hit the headlines days after French President Emmanuel Macron caved in to 'yellow vests' protesters over their demands to scrap the fuel tax hike.
Read more:France: Macron scrapping fuel tax is 'not enough,' says man who inspired Yellow Vests
Large-scale public support is just one aspect of a preliminary lawsuit the groups filed last week, urging France's legal system to force ministers to further lower carbon emissions.
To win the case, they'll need to prove that the French state acted against the environment and public health by not meeting its own climate change targets.
Greenpeace's director in France, Jean-Francois Julliard admitted on France's BFM television on Monday that the legal effort could take years, but cited a similar, successful effort in the Netherlands.
Buoyed by Dutch win
In October, the Dutch government lost an appeal against a ruling which ordered it to slash greenhouse gases by at least 25 percent by 2020.
Environmental rights group Urgenda fought the successful case on behalf of some 900 Dutch citizens who accused the Netherlands of doing too little to prevent dangerous climate change.
Read more: Negotiators from nearly 200 countries strike deal over how to implement landmark Paris climate treaty
German farmers have filed a separate lawsuit, with help from Greenpeace, after suffering damage to their crops and dairy farms as a result of last summer's record drought.
France, meanwhile, is still reeling from six weeks of protests against an increase in the tax on fuel, which saw nationwide blockades attended by tens of thousands of people. The anger turned violent, mostly in Paris, which saw several weekends of clashes between demonstrators and police, as well as severe damage to property.
Macron agreed to scrap the tax hike, despite its goal of helping France meet its target to cut carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030.
mm/jm (AP, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Products that don't use recycled plastic will cost 10 percent more in the future, according to a government plan. The proposed initiative is one part of a series of measures to get the country to recycle all its plastic. (13.08.2018)
There's no meat on the menu where the Forest Green Rovers play. It's a team spreading an eco-friendly message while at the same time rising up the English soccer league charts. (19.12.2018)
A global climate summit has ended in Poland with an agreement on how the 2015 Paris climate accord will be implemented. However, countries could not even agree to 'welcome' the findings of the IPCC report. (15.12.2018)
Toll booths on the A9 motorway were blocked by demonstrators for several hours. However, fewer than 2,000 people turned out across Paris to protest against rising living costs and the government's pro-business stance. (22.12.2018)
Two years on from the Paris Agreement, a summit in the French capital has mobilized investors to fight global warming. But critics say that when it comes to government funding, France in particular needs to do more. (12.12.2017)
An appeals court in the Netherlands has ruled that the Dutch government must do more to reduce greenhouse emissions. The ruling on a lawsuit brought by environmentalists follows a dire warning from climate scientists. (09.10.2018)
Six weeks after posting a Facebook video calling on protesters to take up the yellow vest as a symbol, the movement is changing French politics. Ghislain Coutard tells DW he's shocked to see how quickly it spread. (07.12.2018)