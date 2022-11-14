Germany's Scholz urges closer EU ties with Southeast Asia

China continues to be a key trade partner for Germany despite increasing concerns over Beijing's human rights record.
Scholz told his audience on Monday that he had spoken to Chinese leader Xi Jinping about a number of concerns including the "rules-based international order," "growing insecurity in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait," and "China’s approach to human rights and individual freedoms."
Germany also wants to lead in promoting green economies and told business leaders in Singapore that free trade would hinder innovation which he said was "the key to all of these global challenges."