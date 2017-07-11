Germany's Oktoberfest canceled again in 2021 due to coronavirus

Germany's Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival held every year in Munich, will not take place in 2021 due

to the coronavirus crisis, officials said on Monday.

It means the global pandemic has forced the cancellation of the week-long party for the second consecutive year.

The decision was made by Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder and Munich Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter on Monday.

"For me personally, this is not an easy decision either," Reiter said.

He said it was "a great pity" for the millions of fans of the Wiesn, as it is known locally in the southern German city.

Reiter warned that cancelling Oktoberfest for the second year in a row would have "existential implications" for the people who worked there.

The annual drinking marathon, which attracts some six million visitors from all corners of the globe, dates back some 200 years.

Revelers sit at long communal tables to swig beer, eat sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, and listen to oompah bands.

Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder told journalists the risk was too large given uncertainty over when the pandemic may ease up.

“Also, in classic beer halls measures such as social distancing and mask-wearing cannot be enforced,"

A smaller rival event is reportedly being planned by officials in Dubai, angering traditionalists in Germany.

The City of Munich has distanced itself from media reports that the Gulf nation is planning its own Oktoberfest, saying it has nothing to do with the original beer festival.

The Wiesn has been faced the axe in the past, years before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was cancelled during World War II and from 1946 to 1948.

An outbreak of cholera in Munich in 1854 killed thousands of people, forcing organizers to pull the plug, according to the event's official website.

jf/ (AFP, Reuters, dpa)