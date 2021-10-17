Visit the new DW website

Beer

Beer is one of the most popular beverages in Germany. Beer making dates back thousands of years.

Water, hops, yeast and water are the main ingredients. Tradional brewing regions in Europe, such as Germany, England, Belgium and the Czech Republic have dozens of local varieties of beer. This is an automatic compilation of DW's journaistic output related to beer.

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — Rectal 17.10.2021

Like the COVID-19 vaccines? Then you'll love the way mRNA is being tried out on certain cancers. Also, a human stool sample from thousands of years ago reeks of surprisingly high living.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

What we can learn from very old human poo 14.10.2021

Nearly 3,000 years ago, someone in an Austrian mine pulled down their trousers — and gave scientists an astonishing glimpse into their rich culture.
Ein Mann zapft Bier am Viktualienmarkt in einen Sonderkrug zum Start der «WirtshausWiesn 2021». Die Münchner Innenstadtwirte und die Wiesnwirte wollen mit Musik, Wiesn-Schmankerl und Wiesn-Bier in ihren Gaststätten trotz des erneut abgesagten Oktoberfests etwas Volksfeststimmung in die Stadt holen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Munich kicks off alternative Oktoberfest 18.09.2021

Dozens of local restaurants and pubs in Munich are keeping the Oktoberfest tradition alive, while the festival grounds again hosts COVID-19 testing centers.
Meet the Germans, Kultur Copyright: DW

Everything you need to know about the German beer culture 06.08.2021

Drinking beer in Germany is about a lot more than donning a "Dirndl" and downing a "Mass" at Oktoberfest. Meet the Germans presenter Rachel Stewart reveals how to drink like a local — all year round!
shoppers with face masks walk in the shopping block of city center of Cologne, Germany, on October 23, 2020. (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

German economy up but beer sales down 30.07.2021

It looks like good news for Germany's economy, but some experts are cautioning against too much optimism. German breweries are also struggling to share the excitement.
Beer at the Willinger Brauhaus, which could not be sold due to the lack of guests, is prepared for give away, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Willingen, Germany, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Annkathrin Weis

Bundeswehr has to ship beer back from Afghanistan 04.06.2021

The German army is planning to bring back more than thousands of beer cans from Afghanistan. Soldiers are not longer allowed to drink it due to security concerns.
Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, left, watches Japanese actress Satomi Ishihara and Paralympian Aki Taguchi light the celebration cauldron on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Thursday, March 25, 2021. The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on Thursday and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP)

Coronavirus digest: Tokyo Olympics 'cannot be postponed' 03.06.2021

The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee has rejected the notion of canceling or postponing the Games while President Joe Biden is offering Americans free beer to get vaccinated. Follow DW for the latest.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** May 2, 2021*** A woman enjoys her time during a test music festival as part of a national research programme assessing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in Liverpool, Britain May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

The cautious return of cultural events in Europe 07.05.2021

From festivals to theaters, several European countries have begun to lift COVID restrictions and allow cultural events to take place with an audience again.
Bildergalerie Oktoberfest 18.09.2016+++MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 18: Members of traditional Bavarian costume associations (Trachtenverein), Bavarian bands and riflemen's associations have taken place in the Paulaner beer tent after they have participated in the annual riflemen's parade during day 2 of the 2016 Oktoberfest beer festival at Theresienwiese on September 18, 2016 in Munich, Germany. The 2016 Oktoberfest is taking place under heightened security due to fears over international terrorism. The fest will be open to the public through October 3. (Photo by Joerg Koch/Getty Images) (c) Getty Images/J. Koch

Oktoberfest around the world 03.05.2021

Bavaria's most famous tradition has been canceled for the second time due to COVID. Other Oktoberfest festivals are held all over the world, but they are just pale copies of the original.
Innenaufnahme des leeren Paulaner Festzelt Wegen der Coronapandemie kommt es voraussichtlich zur Absage des diesjährige Münchner Oktoberfest Copyright by : sampics Photographie |

Germany's Oktoberfest canceled again in 2021 due to coronavirus 03.05.2021

Germany's annual Oktoberfest will be canceled for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bavarian Premier Markus Söder said the decision was made with a "heavy heart."
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Tweets about 'blackout' drinking doubled during lockdown 30.04.2021

One more beer? Or an extra glass of wine? Sure. It's a pandemic. But drinking to the point of blackout — entirely ON YOUR OWN — really is a problem. And if previous pandemics are any clue, what happens during lockdown doesn't stay there.
ARCHIV - Zwei Personen prosten sich am 07.06.2014 im Biergarten am Seehaus in München (Bayern) mit zwei Maßkrügen zu. Der Bierabsatz in Deutschland ist im ersten Halbjahr einem Bericht zufolge wieder gestiegen. Foto: Marc Müller/dpa (zu dpa «Bericht: Gutes Wetter und Fußball-WM lassen Bierabsatz steigen» vom 28.07.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

10 beautiful beer gardens in Germany 23.04.2021

April 23 is German Beer Day: Today in 1516, the 'Reinheitsgebot' beer law came into force. Since then, only water, malt, hops, and yeast are used to brew Germany's beer. Here's a taste of the beer garden season to come.

Munich: Germany's own Silicon Valley? 12.04.2021

Munich — known for its lederhosen, beer and Oktoberfest — is turning into a small Silicon Valley. US and international tech companies are investing big there.

Pandemic forces beer brewers to become bread bakers 25.03.2021

As Germany's breweries are sitting on millions of liters of excess beer they can't sell due to virus-induced lockdowns on bars and restaurants, some bakeries in Dusseldorf are helping them out by making bread from beer.
Foodex 2021, Japan, Makuhari Messe is a Japanese convention center outside Tokyo --- Rock salt, spices and canned cream on the SKW East Asia stand at Foodex 2021

German food firms attempt to improve image in picky Japan 12.03.2021

The vast majority of Japanese people equate German cuisine with sausages, beer and sweet wines. Firms taking part in Asia's largest food expo are trying to change these attitudes.
A handout picture released by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on February 13, 2021, shows the remains of vats used for beer fermentation, in a complex which may be the world's oldest high-production brewery, uncovered in the Abydos archaeological site near Egypt's southern city of Sohag. (Photo by - / Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / HO / EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF ANTIQUITIES- NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==

Beer from Ancient Egypt to modern Germany 16.02.2021

Remains of a 5,000-year-old brewery have been uncovered in Egypt. So, how did beer make its way from the land of the Pharaohs to Germany?
