Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Beer is one of the most popular beverages in Germany. Beer making dates back thousands of years.
Water, hops, yeast and water are the main ingredients. Tradional brewing regions in Europe, such as Germany, England, Belgium and the Czech Republic have dozens of local varieties of beer. This is an automatic compilation of DW's journaistic output related to beer.
One more beer? Or an extra glass of wine? Sure. It's a pandemic. But drinking to the point of blackout — entirely ON YOUR OWN — really is a problem. And if previous pandemics are any clue, what happens during lockdown doesn't stay there.