  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

German brewery makes beer with sewage water

Muteti Ngwili Weissenburg, Germany
June 26, 2024

A German brewery is using treated wastewater to brew beer. The project aims to demonstrate how modern water treatment methods can cut water usage.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hK3q

With temperatures rising worldwide and drought becoming more frequent, water scarcity is a growing problem. Cutting our usage and learning to recycle our wastewater are key as the world seeks to adapt to climate change.

One German company has decided to produce the nation's favorite beverage from treated sewage. Customers say the Reuse beer tastes just as good as other brands.

Wastewater is increasingly being seen as a resource. But globally, 80% of all wastewater is still discharged into the environment without any treatment.

The sewage used by the brewery goes through different purification stages before it's considered safe to use. This process does push up costs, but the initiative shows what's possible as water becomes an ever more precious resource.

Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Europe

More on Nature and Environment from Europe

Graphic depiction of H2 element. "Pipe dream" written in the bottom left-hand corner

The EU's ambitious hydrogen bet

The EU is betting on hydrogen despite a lot of drawbacks. Is the strategy overblown? If so, why? Planet A explores.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202413:29 min
Two people in a field of crops

Germany's water is running dry

The German state of Brandenburg is renaturalizing rivers and growing heat-resistant crops.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202205:18 min
Reducing methane in cow manure

Reducing methane in cow manure

A Norwegian company has found a way to stop livestock slurry from releasing methane by zapping it with lightning.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 4, 202204:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Germany's forests are rapidly declining, but a more resilient and diverse ecosystem is emerging.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 14, 202413:29 min
Thumbnail Planet A | Why electric planes may never go big

Why electric planes may never go big

Electric planes are quiet, cost-effective, and could solve pollution. Planet A flew in the first certified e-plane.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 17, 202411:33 min
Teaser - Should we be killing (and eating) invasive species

Should we eat invasive species?

Invasive species pose problems around the world. Is eating them the best solution?
Nature and EnvironmentMay 15, 202410:56 min
Show more