Germany may not be at the top of the list of the world's most exquisite cuisine, but it still has plenty of sumptuous and savory food and beverages to tickle your palate.

From beer to sausage, Christmas cookies to sauerkraut, Halver Hahn to Riesling, Black Forest cake to spaghetti ice cream, German cuisine is more diverse than you might first imagine. And Germans do appreciate excellent food and the art of dining. Peruse these articles to tempt your taste buds and learn a thing or two: German food really is more than just beer and pretzels.