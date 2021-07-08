Visit the new DW website

German cuisine

Germany may not be at the top of the list of the world's most exquisite cuisine, but it still has plenty of sumptuous and savory food and beverages to tickle your palate.

From beer to sausage, Christmas cookies to sauerkraut, Halver Hahn to Riesling, Black Forest cake to spaghetti ice cream, German cuisine is more diverse than you might first imagine. And Germans do appreciate excellent food and the art of dining. Peruse these articles to tempt your taste buds and learn a thing or two: German food really is more than just beer and pretzels.

German food order app rises to the challenge 08.07.2021

A new app in Germany is allowing workers to order lunch from their smartphones. For startup Qnips, the pandemic was the right moment for its business to provide digital services to its customers.

Meet the Germans | Essen

Mahlzeit! All about German food and eating habits 10.02.2021

From traditional German dishes to snacks and cakes — there's plenty on the menu for this week's Meet the Germans. Join Rachel Stewart for a German feast!

Kitchentown helps startups develop new food products 23.12.2020

Big food corporations like Germany's Bahlsen want to break into new food markets, but it needs new ideas. For help, it's turning to food platform Kitchentown, which helps food startups get their products to market.
Bildnummer: 60357995 Datum: 14.08.2013 Copyright: imago/Sascha Ditscher Zigeunersauce bald raus aus den Regalen? Rheinland-Pfalz/ Fotoillustration: Verschiedene Sorten und Hersteller von Zigeunersauce stehen am Mittwoch (14.08.13) auf einer Marmorplatte. Der kleine Verein Forum f¸r Sinti und Roma aus Hannover geht gegen die groﬂen Hersteller von Zigeunersaucen vor und fordert diese auf, ihre Produkte umzubenennen. Diskriminierend, verletzend und rassistisch sei die Verwendung des Begriffes Zigeunersauce. Gesellschaft Namen Produktnamen premiumd symbolfoto xsp x0x 2013 quer Diskriminierung Zigeunersauce Zigeuner Sauce Fotoillustration Marmorplatte Hersteller Knorr Homann Heinz EDEKA REWE 60357995 Date 14 08 2013 Copyright Imago Sascha Gypsy sauce Soon out out the Shelves Rhineland Palatinate Different Varieties and Manufacturers from Gypsy sauce Stand at Wednesday 14 08 13 on a Marble slab the small Club Forum for Sinti and Roma out Hanover is against the grand Manufacturers from before and calls These on theirs Products discriminatory and racist Sei the Use the Gypsy sauce Society Name premiumd Symbolic image xsp x0x 2013 horizontal Discrimination Gypsy sauce Gypsies Sauce Marble slab Manufacturers Knorr Homann Heinz Edeka REWE

German food maker Knorr to rename 'gypsy sauce' 16.08.2020

Knorr, one of Germany's biggest conserved food manufacturers, plans to rename its "Zigeunersauce" because of the racist overtones associated with the name of the traditional sauce.
Buchweizenpfannkuchen

Germany bite by bite: Buckwheat pancakes 11.05.2020

If you cannot travel to Germany, Germany will just have to come to you: With compliments from the kitchen! This time we have a specialty from Lower Saxony.
Listeria monocytogenes, illustration Listeria monocytogenes bacterium, computer illustration. L. monocytogenes is the causative agent of the human disease listeriosis. Listeriosis is contracted through contaminated food. Pregnant women are especially vulnerable, when bacteria may cross the placenta to infect the baby, who has no immunity. A mother may only experience mild influenza-like symptoms yet may lose her baby. Others vulnerable include the elderly, persons with cancer (especially of the bowel) and those on immunosuppressive drugs. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY KATERYNAxKON/SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F013/1979 Listeria Illustration Listeria bacterium Computer Illustration l IS The causative Agent of The Human Disease IS contracted Through contaminated Food Pregnant Women are especially vulnerable When Bacteria May Cross The placenta to infect The Baby Who has No immunity a Mother May Only Experience mild Influenza Like symptoms yet May Lots her Baby Others vulnerable include The Elderly Persons With Cancer especially of The Burrone bowel and Those ON Immunosuppressive Drugs PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY KATERYNAxKON SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY 1979

Fears over German sausages as safety checks 'to be reduced' 14.12.2019

Consumer watchdogs and the German Food Ministry are arguing over new safety reforms, following deaths linked to bacteria-ridden sausages. The organization Foodwatch says the plans will mean fewer health inspections.
The German national team prepares for the Olympics of the culinary world during a test lunch in Potsdam.

Cooking for gold: How the German team prepares for the Culinary Olympics 27.06.2019

DW went into the kitchen to learn how the German team aims to win next February at one of the world’s most prestigious cooking competitions. There’s much more to German cuisine than meets the eye.

Der Unternehmensname Aldi Süd steht am Samstag (21.04.2012) in Unterhaching bei München (Oberbayern) auf den Einkaufswagen bei einer Filiale des Discount-Supermarktes Aldi. Foto: Tobias Hase dpa/lby

German food discounter Aldi to open first store in China 30.05.2019

Supermarket chain Aldi is set to open its first store in China. The German discounter is reportedly hoping to tap into a more affluent customer base by touting sought-after products from Europe.
Mutter mit Kind beim Einkaufen in einem Supermarkt | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

German food industry to cut sugar, salt and fat content 19.12.2018

The German Food and Agriculture Ministry has struck a deal with the food industry to make processed foods healthier. Sugar, salt and fat content in processed foods will be cut by 2025.
18.11.2018, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Heringsdorf: Gerhard Reimer, (l-r) Gastronom, Fischhändler André Doemke, Rekordrichter Olaf Kuchenbecker und Torsten Engelmann stehen hinter der Rekord-Fischsülze auf der Ostseeinsel Usedom. Die Sülze bringt 182,4 Kilogramm auf die Waage und erfülle damit die Anforderungen vom «Rekord-Institut für Deutschland». Damit der Rekordversuch gültig war, durfte die Sülze beim Stürzen nicht kaputtgehen und musste mindestens 90 Kilogramm schwer sein. Foto: Stefan Sauer/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Jellied fish, anyone? North German town unveils world's largest portion 18.11.2018

A chef in the northern seaside town of Heringsdorf has created a 182-kilogram portion of jellied fish called Fischsülze. The German delicacy contains minced fish, vegetables and spices — all packed in gelatin.
kalter Hund © tinadefortunata #45488116

German foods with funny names 20.06.2018

You can argue about just how tasty German cuisine is. But these dishes have such quirky names, you just have to sink your teeth into them. Here's a look at our favorite 10 unusually named dishes.

01.03.2018, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Essen: Eine Frau und ein Mann gehen an der Eingangstür der Essener Tafel, die mit dem Wort Nazis beschmiert worden ist, vorbei. Die Essener Tafel will keine nichtdeutschen Neukunden mehr aufnehmen. Foto: Ina Fassbender/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Controversial German food bank reopens to foreigners in Essen 11.04.2018

The NGO in Essen has begun handing out membership cards to non-Germans for the first time since December. The food bank's manager expressed relief at hopefully staying out of the national spotlight in the future.
ARCHIV - 23.02.2018, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Essen: Lebensmittel werden in der Ausgabestelle der Essener Tafel einsortiert. Der umstrittene Aufnahmestopp für Ausländer soll voraussichtlich Ende März aufgehoben werden. (zu dpa «Essener Tafel will Ausländer-Aufnahmestopp wohl Ende März aufheben» vom 11.03.2018) Foto: Roland Weihrauch/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Embattled German food bank reopens membership to migrants 03.04.2018

The NGO unwittingly became the center of a heated national debate when it started refusing membership to foreigners. Now, it says, it will focus on single parents and the elderly, regardless of nationality.
Im Brückenrest findet sich heuer das Friedensmuseum Brücke von Remagen.

WorldLink: Bridgeheads and Barriers 02.03.2018

On this week's show, we take you on an epic hike through a very historic part of Germany, investigate the national debate surrounding a German food bank's decision to stop accepting foreigners and we delve into the Afrofuturistic world of Marvel's latest superhero film, Black Panther, which is putting a spotlight on a part of culture often ignored by Hollywood.

23.02.2018, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Essen: Kunden der Essener Tafel gehen mit ihren Einkaufstrolleys zur Ausgabestelle. Die Essener Tafel will keine nichtdeutschen Neukunden mehr aufnehmen. Foto: Roland Weihrauch/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Families and kids first, German food bank Tafel says 01.03.2018

A second outlet of the food bank Tafel has restricted who can access its services — this time refusing unmarried, young men regardless of nationality. A branch of the NGO came under fire for turning away non-Germans.
Feb. 27, 2018*** Unkown people sprayed Nazis on a truck of the food bank Tafel in Essen, western Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. The food bank was criticized after deciding to only register new users if they prove they've got German citizenship, claiming young foreign men are scaring away elderly people and women. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) |

Small German food bank in Essen thrust into national racism spotlight 27.02.2018

A food bank that provides groceries to about 6,000 people decided to stop issuing membership cards to foreigners. Now it's at the center of a heated national debate, and even Chancellor Merkel has an opinion.
