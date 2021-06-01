  1. Skip to content
Mahlzeit! All about German food and eating habits

Rachel Stewart
13 minutes ago

From traditional German dishes to snacks and cakes — there's plenty on the menu for this week's Meet the Germans. Join Rachel Stewart for a German feast!

https://p.dw.com/p/3p9G1

What do the Germans like to eat, what do traditional German dishes look like and how can you give the classic pork schnitzel a crunchy modern twist? Let's tuck in... 

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans — from unusual bans to meaty cuisine or haunted castles 

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram ,YouTube and check out the website www.dw.com/MeetTheGermans

 

Sommerküche Rote Beete

A 'German superfood' for every month of the year

A 'German superfood' for every month of the year

Don't be fooled by marketing labels! "Superfood" is just another buzzword to boost product sales and prices. But since Germans are going chia, here are a few regional products we should be eating more of.
CultureJanuary 6, 2021
root vegetables

8 vegetables Germans love that you might never have tasted

8 vegetables Germans love that you might never have tasted

German supermarkets and farmer's markets can be a challenge for newcomers to the country. If Germans are fans of black salsify or kohlrabi, foreigners might not have a clue what are — or how to prepare them.
CultureOctober 7, 2020
Two cooks testing food during a cooking competition

'Love goes through the stomach': 13 German idioms about food and cooking

'Love goes through the stomach': 13 German idioms about food and cooking

German is rich in idioms revolving around food and cooking. Learn some of them to impress your friends while also whetting your appetite in the process!
CultureSeptember 29, 2021
