Germany's Merkel warns of tough months ahead in pandemic fight

Germany had come through the pandemic well so far "thanks to the extraordinarily responsible behavior of citizens in the last few months" but would face tough months ahead, Chancellor Angela Merkel told the German Bundestag on Wednesday.

Continual financial support was needed to help Germany weather the economic impact of the pandemic, said Merkel.

Germany should return to a "normal and constitutionally-abiding budget management" as soon as it was possible, added the chancellor.

The Bundestag has entered its second day of debates to agree upon the country's 2021 budget. Top of the agenda is the €96.2 billion ($112.5 billion) in new debt. If agreed by the Bundestag, the amount would be the second-highest sum of new debt ever in modern German history.

Borrowing such amounts has only been possible after government lifted the so-called debt brake that limits the federal government's structural net borrowing to 0.35% of gross domestic product (GDP).

On Tuesday, the German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz spoke out in support of the extra borrowing. Most of the political parties represented in the Bundestag have already signaled their approval of the plan.

In total, the 2021 budget plan calls for spending of €413.4 billion, down from this year's exceptionally high €508.5 billion — a figure that was swollen by spending on rescue packages.

At the close of four days of debates on October 2, the budget will be discussed in various committees before it can be adopted at the start of next year.

kmm/dr (Reuters, dpa, AFP)