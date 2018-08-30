 Germany′s ′Little Britain′ forced to close down — for now | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 31.08.2018

Germany

Germany's 'Little Britain' forced to close down — for now

With Brexit in mind, Gary Blackburn set up his show of Britannica to bring together Germans and Brits. Then he was told "Little Britain" was illegal. The Englishman is determined to get it right, even if it takes years.

Deutschland Privatausstellung Little Britain von Gary Blackburn (DW/N. Isenson)

The bad news is that Peter Rabbit is behind bars. The good news is that Gary Blackburn hasn't been condemned to pay any fines. And, more importantly, there is hope for his fanciful exhibition of British culture and kitsch set in the hinterlands high above the river Rhine.

"At the moment I have a good feeling," he says. "I see more chance for 'Little Britain' than for Britain staying in the EU."

Blackburn's optimism belies the recent setback of having to shutter much of his outdoor exhibition following a summer of enthusiastic visitors, whinning neighbors and drawn-out wrangles with local beaurocracy.  

Read more: 'Little Britain' in Germany's Rhine region lives on borrowed time

Britannica in the woods

Blackburn came to Germany's Rhine region more than two decades ago from Nottingham, around 30 kilometers (20 miles) away from Sherwood Forest, where Robin Hood, the outlaw hero of English folklore, is said to have cavorted.

"Little Britain" was his response to Brexit, but it was also inspired by his work as a tree surgeon in a part of Germany that was the scene of intense fighting during World War II. The trees in the Rhineland were silent witnesses to the battles fought here, and they still bear the marks. "Every tree down on the Rhine has shrapnel," he says.

It was in that spirit that Blackburn bought a British-made tank that had been owned by the Swiss Army and transformed it into a "monument for freedom and peace."

A tank on show as a monument to peace (DW/N. Isenson)

The tank now runs on solar power

The tank was augmented by a pavilion he dubbed "Robin Hood's Hideaway," two double-decker buses, British telephone booths, a letter box and dozens of plaster figures of characters from British life and literature. In the spring Blackburn began advertising "Little Britain" as a local, free attraction, drawing visitors on weekend outings, residents from a nearby senior home and hikers on their way into or out of the woods. Dozens of merrymakers turned out to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19 at Blackburn's place.

Read more: Royal wedding: German fans gear up for Harry and Meghan's big day

  • A Union Jack sign reads 'Little Britain'

    'Little Britain' brings Union Jack to Rhineland

    English whimsy in German countryside

    "Little Britain" started to take shape about two years ago. Tree surgeon Gary Blackburn, who settled years ago in the Rhineland south of Bonn, wanted to create a place where Germans and Brits could come together.

  • A British phone booth and statues of cows and sheep outside 'Little Britain'

    'Little Britain' brings Union Jack to Rhineland

    Local attraction

    Those neighbors who may not have picked up on "Little Britain" before couldn't miss it once Blackburn put up statues of sheep and cows and a British telephone booth on the road at the foot of his property in Kretzhaus this spring.

  • Luke and Kevin Blackburn at 'Little Britain'

    'Little Britain' brings Union Jack to Rhineland

    A family affair

    Luke and Kevin Blackburn work with their father in the tree surgery business and help keep up "Little Britain." It was his crazy idea, but they all back him in it, they say. This includes spending two hours a day watering all the flowers when Gary and his wife, Monika, aren't around.

  • A British Centurion tank in 'Little Britain'

    'Little Britain' brings Union Jack to Rhineland

    Remembering the fallen

    Blackburn bought a 1953 Centurion tank and installed it as a "monument to peace and freedom." The tank was modified so it couldn't function as a weapon. The wreath commemorates the Battle of the Somme, fought between the British and French against the Germans during World War I. One of Blackburn's grand uncles was among the more than 1.1 million people killed in the fighting.

  • A double-decker bus at Little Britain

    'Little Britain' brings Union Jack to Rhineland

    Last stop

    This is one of two double-decker buses at "Little Britain." It's meant to be a cozy place to sit, inside or out. The other bus is outfitted with a children's playroom up top. The buses were too high to travel on German roads, so the roofs had to be lowered to drive them to Blackburn's property.

  • A statue of Merlin with the queen in the background

    'Little Britain' brings Union Jack to Rhineland

    Merlin and the Queen

    Blackburn's statues range from the political to the literary to the legendary. Here, King Arthur's magician pal Merlin stares into his crystal ball outside of "Robin Hood's Hut," where inside a likeness of Queen Elizabeth sits on a throne flanked by corgis.

  • A statue of Mr. Bean on a bench next to his black and green Mini

    'Little Britain' brings Union Jack to Rhineland

    Mr. Bean's Mini intact

    In one episode of the televison show "Mr. Bean," the character's black and green Mini is crushed by a tank like the one Blackburn acquired for "Little Britain." There are no plans for the scene to be restaged.

  • A bi-plane sits on a shed in 'Little Britain'

    'Little Britain' brings Union Jack to Rhineland

    Flowers, trees and Britannia

    Weary hikers who have climbed up the Kasbach Valley can take a break at "Little Britain." Seniors from the home down the road sometimes also come here for a spell.

    Author: Nancy Isenson


But not all were charmed by the displays. Some neighbors complained. And in July the local authorities told him he was breaking the law, that he lacked necessary building permits and that he would have to clear it all away by August. The matter was complicated by the fact that Blackburn leases a parcel of land from the municipality that lies directly next to his property  — and to 'Little Britain.' Authorities were apparently concerned about possible misuse of public land. 

The clearance order kicked off a series of reports in the local media and a non-binding petition signed by thousands of people calling for "Little Britain" to stay. It was a big hue and cry for this fairly sleepy countryside community, and it didn't take long until the district administrator, Achim Hallerbach, stepped in as a mediator. Last week he brought together Blackburn and the mayor.

The law is the law

"It's not for local government to decide whether 'Little Britain' is a treasure or an eyesore, repulsive or charming, tasteless or valuable. We have to ensure the laws are observed," Hallerbach's office said in a press release after the meeting. "Even someone who wants to install a roof on their house's terrace, and is unsure if a permit is needed, naturally asks at the mayor's or the building authority beforehand."

Gary Blackburn (DW/N. Isenson)

Blackburn is a heartfelt optimist

Blackburn says he tried to follow the law, but his building plans were rejected, as were his attempts to have his setup recognized as an open museum or a promotional display.

When it came to the tank, it was difficult to establish exactly what the rules were, he says. After learning that the tank would require a building permit if it were to remain stationary, he had it rigged with a motor that connects to solar panels on his house, allowing it to move at a walking pace. He believes it may be the only tank in the world to run on solar power.

"I've tried everything," Blackburn claims. And yet he isn't done trying.

Read more: How I came to appreciate German bureaucracy

'Mr. McGregor got Peter Rabbit'

The meeting with the officials showed him a way forward. Blackburn says he's hired an architect to help him get things right "and do everything the way the district administrator and the local authorities want."

He has also been trying hard to show good will. He's shuttered Robin Hood's Hideaway, where Queen Elizabeth sits with her corgis, shifted the buses off the municipality's property, taken down the "Little Britain" sign at the street and placed the bulk of the figures in storage.

"Since we put it all away there's been kids coming here asking, 'Where's Peter Rabbit?,'" he says, referring to the famous character from the eponymous children's book. "Mr. McGregor got Peter Rabbit in a cage with Alice in Wonderland," he adds. "It's a bit sad to see it locked away."

Blackburn is in for the long haul: The process could take up to two years. But that doesn't seem to bother him.

"I believe 'Little Britain' will be back before Britain will be back in the EU," he says. "We're certainly on the right way."

A figure of Queen Elizabeth on a throne with two corgis

Blackburn's queen is locked away in Robin Hood's Hideaway these days

