 Brexit Diaries 43: Sweating bullets in London | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 28.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Brexit Diaries 43: Sweating bullets in London

The UK's point man for Brexit is getting nervous, Emmanuel Macron leaves Theresa May empty-handed and the Tories say "no thanks" to Mr. Banks. Meanwhile, Danish influence in Britain may soon be on the decline.

Dominic Raab (AFP/Getty Images/P. Nicholls)

Despite the cool press conference room, the United Kingdom's Brexit secretary was sweating horribly. Was it the pressure of spreading nonsense to the public that caused Dominic Raab such discomfort? Was it fear that, because of the findings in the government's Brexit impact papers, he was likely to make a fool of himself? "Our institutions will be ready for Brexit — deal or no deal," Raab promised, against his better judgment. It's hard to be a government official sometimes.

In any case, the first 24 so-called technical notices about a no-deal Brexit were a hard sell. For exporters, there is more red tape. The UK government's terse advice? Get a customs expert, or buy software to figure out how much you will have to pay the European Union for your products. After decades of free trade, no borders and no hassle, that is quite a shock.

Consumers will face higher charges for credit card payments and UK citizens living in the EU may for a while lose access to their pensions, bank accounts and investments. Drug manufacturers are being told to stockpile six weeks of medicine in case there is an import disruption after Brexit. Farmers should, on the other hand, prepare for trouble when exporting organic foods — it could take up to nine months until the EU approves a new UK regulatory body. Companies dealing with nuclear material should quickly engage with Euratom and figure out what will happen after the divorce. At least students may be able to enjoy the popular Erasmus exchange program until 2020.

Read more: Scotland wants to avoid Brexit but doesn't know how

Theresa May stood back from the upheaval and let her Brexit secretary take the flak. Her only attempt to reassure people came when she set out on a trip to Africa in order to "deepen the UK's global partnerships." A Brexit without a deal would be "no walk in the park, but not the end of the world either," May said.

Macron and May

May visited French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month at his holiday residence as part of an effort to soften his approach to Brexit. Couldn't he be just a little bit less rigorous and more accommodating? She left empty-handed, as expected.

Theresa May with Emmanuel Macron (Reuters)

Macron was not as friendly an ear as May had hoped

Macron made clear Monday in his first response to those talks what he thinks of leniency towards the Brits. "France wants to maintain a strong, special relationship with London, but not if the cost is the European Union unraveling," he said. "It's a sovereign choice which we must respect, but it can't come at the expense of the EU's integrity."

Read more: 'Little Britain' in Germany's Rhine region lives on borrowed time

That ends on the spot her half-baked Brexit proposal, concocted over a dramatic weekend retreat with her ministers earlier this summer. A single market for goods only and without freedom of movement? Forget it, chere Madame le Premier ministre. 

Back to the 'troubles?'

Leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg is a mutinous Conservative MP with aristocratic pretensions. He wants to take his country back to the past in every way possible and it has now emerged that he is advocating a heavy dose of nostalgia in order to solve the vexed Northern Ireland border question.

Northern Ireland border check in 1976 (picture alliance/empics/PA)

Rees-Mogg suggested reinstating the border checks between Ireland and Northern Ireland

Why not have inspections along the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, he asked, just like during the "troubles?" We used to keep a close eye on the border then, and it seems to have worked just fine, Rees-Mogg said. The violent, 30-year fighting between Unionists and Republicans in Ireland, known as the "troubles," cost thousands of lives and almost ruined the country. Nobody on either side of the political divide wants to return to that. This rabid Brexiteer urgently needs a history lesson.

No thanks, Mr. Banks

Millionaire businessman Arron Banks was the main source of finance for the Vote.EU campaign that relentlessly lobbied for Brexit before the referendum. He is also a friend of Nigel Farage, the far-right firebrand looking to make another political comeback.

Read more: Is the Brexit hard-liner European Research Group running the UK?

Banks, who is accused of shady campaign finance dealings with Russia, assumes correctly that the struggle for Brexit is now being fought within the Conservative party. He therefore attempted to become a Tory member in order to throw his weight behind a hard Brexit candidate in the party's upcoming leadership battle. But this was one step to far for the Conservatives, who aren't interested in more infighting while May is battling for her future. Thanks, no Banks please, was the stringent answer from Tory HQ.

Arron Banks (Getty Images/J. Taylor)

The Tories said 'no thanks' to Mr. Banks

No more Danes after Brexit

This is surely another consequence of Brexit that never crossed anyone's mind: From the technical notices, it emerged that the import of sperm from the EU would come to an end after a no-deal Brexit. When the UK is no longer part of the bloc, directives on organ donation and tissues, which cover human sperm, eggs and embryos, will end. Couples trying to conceive by artificial insemination would no longer be able to use donations supplied by other EU countries, the majority of which come from Denmark.

Why Denmark? Do Brits feel connected to the Scandinavian country by their common Viking past? As it stands now, the report suggests that after Brexit, British men will have to make up the difference.

  • Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London (picture-alliance/empics/S. Rousseau/PA Wire)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's embattled skipper: Theresa May

    May became prime minister after David Cameron resigned from the post in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote in June 2016. Despite her position, she has struggled to define what kind of Brexit her government wants. Hardliners within her Conservative party want her to push for a clean break. Others want Britain to stay close to the bloc. The EU itself has rejected many of May's Brexit demands.

  • File photo of Jeremy Corbyn from November 23, 2017 (picture-alliance/empics/A. Chown)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's reluctant rebel: Jeremy Corbyn

    The leader of the British Labour Party has no formal role in the Brexit talks, but he is influential as the head of the main opposition party. Labour has tried to pressure the Conservative government, which has a thin majority in Parliament, to seek a "softer" Brexit. But Corbyn's own advocacy has been lukewarm. The long-time leftist voted for the UK to leave the European Community (EC) in 1975.

  • Boris Johnson arrives for a press conference in London during the EU referendum campaign in 2016 (picture alliance/AP Images/M. Turner)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's boisterous Brexiteer: Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson's turbulent two years as UK foreign secretary came to an abrupt end with his resignation on July 9. The conservative had been a key face for the Leave campaign during the 2016 referendum campaign. Johnson disapproves of the "soft Brexit" sought by PM May, arguing that a complete break from the EU might be preferable. He became the second Cabinet member within 24 hours to quit...

  • David Davis speaking at a press conference in Brussels on June 19, 2017 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/V: Mayo)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's cheery ex-delegate: David Davis

    David Davis headed Britain's Department for Exiting the EU and was the country's chief negotiator in the talks before he quit on July 8, less than 24 hours before Downing Street announced Boris Johnson's departure. Davis had long opposed Britain's EU membership and was picked for the role for this reason. Davis was involved in several negotiating rounds with his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier.

  • Dominic Raab (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's legal envoy: Dominic Raab

    Theresa May appointed euroskeptic Dominic Raab the morning after Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned. Raab, a staunchly pro-Brexit lawmaker, was formerly Davis' chief of staff. He previously worked for a Palestinian negotiator in the Oslo peace process and as an international lawyer in Brussels advising on European Union and World Trade Organization law.

  • Jeremy Hunt (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's turnabout diplomat: Jeremy Hunt

    Jeremy Hunt was Britain's Health Secretary until he replaced Boris Johnson as foreign secretary in early July 2018. The 51-year-old supported Britain remaining in the European Union during the 2016 referendum, but said in late 2017 that he had changed his mind in response to the "the arrogance of the EU Commission" during Brexit talks. He has vowed to help get Britain a "great Brexit deal."

  • Nigel Farage sitting in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on June 14, 2017 (Getty Images/AFP/F. Florin)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's firebrand: Nigel Farage

    Nigel Farage was the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) until July 2016. Under his stewardship, the party helped pressure former Prime Minister David Cameron into calling the EU referendum. He was also a prominent activist in the Leave campaign in the lead-up to the vote. Farage still has some influence over Brexit talks due to his popularity with pro-Leave voters.

  • Jean-Claude Juncker und Donald Tusk arrive at press conference in Brussels on February 23, 2018 (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Vanden)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Europe's honchos: Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk

    EU Commission President Juncker (left) and EU Council President Tusk (right) share two of the bloc's highest posts. Juncker heads the EU's executive. Tusk represents the governments of the 27 EU countries — the "EU 27." Both help formulate the EU's position in Brexit negotiations. What Tusk says is particularly noteworthy: His EU 27 masters — not the EU commission — must agree to any Brexit deal.

  • Michel Barnier holds a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on December 8, 2017 (Reuters/Y. Herman)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Europe's steely diplomat: Michel Barnier

    The former French foreign minister and European commissioner has become a household name across the EU since his appointment as the bloc's chief Brexit negotiator in October 2016. Despite his prominence, Barnier has limited room to maneuver. He is tasked with following the EU 27's strict guidelines and must regularly report back to them during the negotiations.

  • Leo Varadkar arrives for a press conference at the Government Buildings in Dublin on December 6, 2017 (picture-alliance/empics/B. Lawless/PA Wire)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Ireland's uneasy watchman: Leo Varadkar

    The Irish PM has been one of the most important EU 27 leaders in Brexit talks. Britain has said it will leave the EU's customs union and single market. That could force the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, to put up customs checks along the border with Northern Ireland, a British province. But Varadkar's government has repeatedly said the return of a "hard" border is unacceptable.

  • Angela Merkel speaks with Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk at the start of a working session at a G-20 meeting in Hamburg on July 7, 2017 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Macdougal)

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Europe's power-brokers: the EU 27

    The leaders of the EU 27 governments have primarily set the EU's negotiating position. They have agreed to the negotiating guidelines for chief negotiator Barnier and have helped craft the common EU position for Tusk and Juncker to stick to. The individual EU 27 governments can also influence the shape of any Brexit outcome because they must unanimously agree to a final deal.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


DW recommends

UK warns of red tape, card charges in 'no-deal' Brexit

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab presented the first of a series of technical notices telling businesses and citizens how to prepare for a no-deal exit from the EU. The daily lives of British people would see major changes. (23.08.2018)  

Brexit: Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron meet for 'informal' talks

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May are interrupting their summer holidays for talks on Brexit. May is seeking European support for her plan on future UK relations with the EU. (03.08.2018)  

Brexit: Ireland warns of too much no-deal 'bravado'

Ireland has indicated it would be prepared to allow Brexit negotiations to continue beyond the March 2019 deadline. Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas, however, has once again stressed that time is of the essence. (25.07.2018)  

Scotland wants to avoid Brexit but doesn't know how

Scottish voters overwhelmingly rejected Britain quitting the European Union. As Brexit draws nearer, many are anxious for Scotland to find a way out, but not necessarily at the price of leaving the United Kingdom. (17.08.2018)  

'Little Britain' in Germany's Rhine region lives on borrowed time

Brexit prompted Gary Blackburn to open "Little Britain," a whimsical exhibition of Britannia high above the Rhine. It was to be a place where Germans and Britons could come together. The local council wants it gone. (02.08.2018)  

Is the Brexit hard-liner European Research Group running the UK?

Amid the daily UK political turmoil, one name sticks out. The European Research Group is a lobbying entity pushing for a no-nonsense, hard Brexit. Some say it is essentially running the show, not the British government. (27.07.2018)  

Who's who in Brexit?

Britain is leaving the European Union, but who exactly is directing the drama? DW takes a look at the people involved in the messy divorce. (09.07.2018)  

Related content

UK government offers advice for 'no-deal' Brexit 23.08.2018

The UK government has published guidelines on how to prepare if Britain crashes out of the European Union without a deal. This, although Britain's Brexit Minister Dominic Raab says he is "still confident" of reaching an agreement with the EU.

Der britische Außenminister für den Austritt aus der Europäischen Union, Dominic Raab, und der EU-Chefkommissar Michel Barnier halten eine gemeinsame Pressekonferenz in Brüssel ab

UK warns of red tape, card charges in 'no-deal' Brexit 23.08.2018

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab presented the first of a series of technical notices telling businesses and citizens how to prepare for a no-deal exit from the EU. The daily lives of British people would see major changes.

Belgien | Brexit-Minister-Besuch in Brüssel

Brexit Diaries 42: The Muppet Show continues 22.08.2018

Summer break is over and Brexit continues: shock and awe about Brexit plans, no deal is no problem and the inevitable return of Nigel Farage. DW's Barbara Wesel writes from Brussels.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Brexit Diaries 43: Sweating bullets in London

The new Balkan Dream is a $2,000 per month telecommute

Paris police make arrest over viral harassment video

How dangerous are Austria's far-right hipsters?