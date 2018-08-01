 Brexit: Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron meet for ′informal′ talks | News | DW | 03.08.2018

News

Brexit: Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron meet for 'informal' talks

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Theresa May are interrupting their summer holidays for talks on Brexit. May is seeking European support for her plan on future UK relations with the EU.

Fort de Bregancon (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron will take a break from their summer holidays on Friday to discuss May's proposal on how Britain can maintain economic ties with the European Union after it leaves the bloc at the end of March next year.

The planned meeting, which France insists is no substitute for official negotiations with the EU, comes as pressure grows on May to come up with a plan that is accepted both by negotiators in Brussels and both sides of her divided Conservative party ahead of an EU summit in mid-October. The talks are to take place at the 17th-century fort of Bregancon on the French Riviera, which has long been used by French presidents as a summer retreat.

Read more: Is the Brexit hard-liner European Research Group running the UK? 

The sticking points

  • May is seeking European support for her plan laying out her vision of future British relations with the EU
  • The plan has so far failed to convince either Brussels negotiators or euroskeptics at home
  • London has warned that all sides will suffer if Britain leaves the bloc without a deal in place

Read more: Britain's overseas territories brace for Brexit

Bertie Ahern on Conflict Zone

'Not a negotiation'

A French presidency official said the meeting was "not a negotiation; it is not a substitute for the negotiations led by Michel Barnier." Macron fully backed Barnier's reserved response to May's plan, he said.

Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, on July 26 rejected several elements in the trade proposal put forward by May, including Britain's offer to collect customs duties for the EU to avoid a "hard border" between the UK and EU member Ireland.

Last-ditch offensive: May has recently held discussions with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and with the Austrian and Czech leaders as she tries to sell her plan for continued close economic ties with the EU without many of the obligations imposed by membership in the bloc. The diplomatic offensive comes after her foreign minister, Jeremy Hunt, on Tuesday warned of the dangers of Britain crashing out of the EU with no deal, saying that "for every job lost in the UK, there will be jobs lost in Europe as well if Brexit goes wrong."

  • Theresa May in a rubber dinghy on a Carnival float. (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Surprising resilience against the odds

    British Prime Minister Theresa May and her country's decision to leave the European Union have become the butt of satirical humor even in Germany, as can be seen here by a float that featured in a Carnival procession in the western city of Mainz. But so far, she has stayed in power despite seemingly overwhelming odds.

  • Theresa May gives her first speech as PM in front of 10 Downing Street (Reuters/S. Wermuth)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Taking the reins amidst Brexit turmoil

    Theresa May won the leadership struggle to become prime minister in July 2016, after David Cameron resigned over the Brexit vote. Outside 10 Downing Street, May pledged to fight against the "burning injustice" inflicted on the poor and discriminated minorities.

  • Theresa May greets the audience ahead of her speech at the Tory party conference in Birmingham, October 2016 (Reuters/D. Staples)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Tories close ranks behind May

    By the time of the Tory party conference in October 2016, May appeared to be firmly in control. She claimed her government had a "plan" for Brexit. She still commanded the absolute majority in the UK parliament inherited from David Cameron. May repeatedly ruled out another election.

  • Theresa May, in front of a slogan refering to strong, stable leadership in 2017, points at the audience of party supporters (Getty Images/I. Forsyth)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Strong and stable

    In April 2017, however, May pulled a U-turn and demanded a snap vote to supply her with a clear Brexit mandate. The campaign relied heavily on Theresa May's perceived popularity and the "strong and stable" slogan in the contest against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

  • British press kiosk after the election (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/M. Schreiber)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Coming up short

    The June vote showed that May and her team had severely miscalculated: The Tories lost their absolute majority and were forced to make a deal with the far-right Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to stay in power.

  • UK Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill (picture alliance/empics/R. Findler)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Running out of friends

    Following the election, senior Tory members reportedly pressured May to fire two of her closest aides, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, or face a leadership challenge. The two allegedly mismanaged the campaign and threated Cabinet members in a "rude, abusive" way, according to some officials. May complied and cut ties with the pair.

  • Blackened remains of the Grenfell Tower in London (Picture alliance/AP Photo/F. Augstein)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Deadly Grenfell Tower fire

    Less than a week after the election, Prime Minister May faced a deadly catastrophe in London: A fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block claimed 71 lives, with many alleging that the blaze showed the Tories' disregard for the living conditions of the poor. May was booed by protesters while visiting the scene.

  • Theresa May coughing during her party conference speech in 2017 (Reuters/P. Noble)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Choking on the British Dream

    May envisioned her party conference speech in October 2017 as a rallying cry to unite the country and reassert her leadership. But the event did not go according to plan. While giving her speech, May's voice repeatedly cracked and she suffered multiple coughing fits.

  • Priti Patel sits in a car after handing in her resignation to Theresa May in 2017 (picture alliance/London News Pictures/R. Pinney)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Patel goes, Rudd goes, Fallon goes

    May also had to deal scandals involving several senior Cabinet members. In November 2017, Development Secretary Priti Patel was forced to leave after secretly talking with Israeli representatives about military aid. Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon stepped down days earlier over misconduct allegations. And Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned in April 2018 amid outrage over the Windrush affair.

  • London Boris Johnson and David Davis (Getty Images/D. Kitwood)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Boris Johnson and David Davis go into open rebellion

    All previous Cabinet troubles paled in comparison to the departures of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis in July 2018. The two rebelled against May's Brexit plan, claiming she was kowtowing to the EU.

  • Großbritannien London Trump Baby Ballon (picture-alliance/ZUMA/London NEws Pictures/J. Goodman)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    Donald Trump: May 'didn't listen to me'

    A visit from US President Donald Trump seemed to further undermine the British prime minister. Trump told British media that May's Brexit plans were not "what the people voted on." Trump added that "I actually told Theresa May how to do it but she didn't agree, she didn't listen to me."

  • Theresa May eats french fries during the 2017 campaign (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Martinez)

    Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

    May stays in the saddle, somehow

    For many months, global media outlets (including DW) have speculated about May losing power. So far, however, she has managed to prove her doomsayers wrong. Still, polls in July 2018 showed her approval ratings at a record low: Only 30 percent approve of her as prime minister and only 22 percent are happy with the government.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


 

What's in the British proposal? The deal proposed by May would see Britain pulling out of most parts of the EU's single market and customs union for goods and services. It would also remove Britain from the EU's legal jurisdiction. The proposal however foresees replacing Britain's membership in the single market and customs union with a deal on tariff-free trade in goods and agricultural products. The UK would also commit to guaranteeing that British goods are made to EU standards.

tj/rt (AFP, Reuters)

EU's Barnier lukewarm over Brexit White Paper, warns on red tape

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that Brexit should not be used to create more bureaucracy. He was reacting to the British government's white paper on future relations with the bloc. (20.07.2018)  

'Brexodus' continues as May loses two more party members

Conservatives Ben Bradley and Maria Caulfield have quit their posts in protest to Prime Minister May's latest Brexit compromise. The resignations come on the heels of Boris Johnson and David Davis quitting. (10.07.2018)  

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier doubtful of UK backstop proposal for Irish border

The EU’s chief negotiator is skeptical about a new proposal to resolve the Irish border issue, one of Brexit's key sticking points. He called on the UK to respect its own red lines as a crucial June 28 summit nears. (08.06.2018)  

Britain's overseas territories brace for Brexit

Residents of the British territory Anguilla didn't get a say in Brexit, but they will lose their EU passports come March 29 next year. The territory relies heavily on imports that come mostly via the EU. (23.07.2018)  

Is the Brexit hard-liner European Research Group running the UK?

Amid the daily UK political turmoil, one name sticks out. The European Research Group is a lobbying entity pushing for a no-nonsense, hard Brexit. Some say it is essentially running the show, not the British government. (27.07.2018)  

Is there a storm strong enough to sink Theresa May?

Theresa May has weathered crisis after crisis to stay on as the UK's prime minister. Some believe this shows remarkable political talent. Others say she is still there because none of her rivals want to deal with Brexit. (29.07.2018)  

