UK warns of red tape, card charges in 'no-deal' Brexit

The UK government on Thursday published a series of documents detailing what could happen if it fails to reach a Brexit deal with the European Union.
Britain is due to leave the EU in March next year, or at least begin a transition phase towards leaving at that point. In recent weeks, there have been concerns that the country could crash out of the 28-nation bloc with no deal amid infighting within British Prime Minister Theresa May's divided Conservative government about how close an economic relationship to seek with the EU.
Britain's minister in charge of negotiating Brexit, Dominic Raab, said he remained confident the two sides would reach a deal, but said that he was releasing the documents to help people and businesses prepare for any disruption caused in case of a no deal.
What do the papers say?
- Britons will have to pay more to make credit card payments in the EU.
- Businesses on the continent could be cut off from investment banks in London.
- Britons living in the EU could lose access to their UK bank accounts.
- Companies trading with Europe would face new paperwork to cover customs and safety declarations.
- Britain will unilaterally accept some EU rules and give EU financial services firms continued access to the UK market.
- The UK will recognize EU standards for medicines. This means that drugs from the bloc won't need to be re-tested in the UK.
- Contingency plans to avoid medicine shortages.
'Plan for every eventuality'
The first 25 papers cover everything from financial services to nuclear materials. They say "people and businesses should not be alarmed" by the planning.
"We have a duty, as a responsible government, to plan for every eventuality," Raab said. "To do this, we need to have a sensible, responsible and realistic conversation about what a no deal situation really means in practice."
The opposition Labour party's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said the talks with the EU were "going badly" and the no deal advice was a sign the government is "moving into panic mode."
A European Commission spokesman said: "We are working constructively to reach a deal. It is also clear that the withdrawal of the UK is going to lead to disruptions regardless, with a deal or without a deal."
More papers in coming weeks
The documents failed to address the issue of the Irish border, one of the trickiest parts of the ongoing negotiations. The government said it would "take full account of the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland" in its no-deal planning.
Britain's government plans to release more than 70 papers in total in the coming weeks. The papers will be closely scrutinized by industry to see just how disruptive a no deal Brexit could prove. Some of the more hardline Brexit advocates in parliament have accused the government of trying to scare people into supporting whatever deal it negotiates.
Analysts fear that a failure to agree exit terms would seriously damage the world's fifth-largest economy as trade with the bloc would be subject to tariffs and regulatory barriers.
ap/msh (Reuters, AP, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
-
Who's who in Brexit?
Britain's embattled skipper: Theresa May
May became prime minister after David Cameron resigned from the post in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote in June 2016. Despite her position, she has struggled to define what kind of Brexit her government wants. Hardliners within her Conservative party want her to push for a clean break. Others want Britain to stay close to the bloc. The EU itself has rejected many of May's Brexit demands.
-
Who's who in Brexit?
Britain's reluctant rebel: Jeremy Corbyn
The leader of the British Labour Party has no formal role in the Brexit talks, but he is influential as the head of the main opposition party. Labour has tried to pressure the Conservative government, which has a thin majority in Parliament, to seek a "softer" Brexit. But Corbyn's own advocacy has been lukewarm. The long-time leftist voted for the UK to leave the European Community (EC) in 1975.
-
Who's who in Brexit?
Britain's boisterous Brexiteer: Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson's turbulent two years as UK foreign secretary came to an abrupt end with his resignation on July 9. The conservative had been a key face for the Leave campaign during the 2016 referendum campaign. Johnson disapproves of the "soft Brexit" sought by PM May, arguing that a complete break from the EU might be preferable. He became the second Cabinet member within 24 hours to quit...
-
Who's who in Brexit?
Britain's cheery ex-delegate: David Davis
David Davis headed Britain's Department for Exiting the EU and was the country's chief negotiator in the talks before he quit on July 8, less than 24 hours before Downing Street announced Boris Johnson's departure. Davis had long opposed Britain's EU membership and was picked for the role for this reason. Davis was involved in several negotiating rounds with his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier.
-
Who's who in Brexit?
Britain's legal envoy: Dominic Raab
Theresa May appointed euroskeptic Dominic Raab the morning after Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned. Raab, a staunchly pro-Brexit lawmaker, was formerly Davis' chief of staff. He previously worked for a Palestinian negotiator in the Oslo peace process and as an international lawyer in Brussels advising on European Union and World Trade Organization law.
-
Who's who in Brexit?
Britain's turnabout diplomat: Jeremy Hunt
Jeremy Hunt was Britain's Health Secretary until he replaced Boris Johnson as foreign secretary in early July 2018. The 51-year-old supported Britain remaining in the European Union during the 2016 referendum, but said in late 2017 that he had changed his mind in response to the "the arrogance of the EU Commission" during Brexit talks. He has vowed to help get Britain a "great Brexit deal."
-
Who's who in Brexit?
Britain's firebrand: Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage was the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) until July 2016. Under his stewardship, the party helped pressure former Prime Minister David Cameron into calling the EU referendum. He was also a prominent activist in the Leave campaign in the lead-up to the vote. Farage still has some influence over Brexit talks due to his popularity with pro-Leave voters.
-
Who's who in Brexit?
Europe's honchos: Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk
EU Commission President Juncker (left) and EU Council President Tusk (right) share two of the bloc's highest posts. Juncker heads the EU's executive. Tusk represents the governments of the 27 EU countries — the "EU 27." Both help formulate the EU's position in Brexit negotiations. What Tusk says is particularly noteworthy: His EU 27 masters — not the EU commission — must agree to any Brexit deal.
-
Who's who in Brexit?
Europe's steely diplomat: Michel Barnier
The former French foreign minister and European commissioner has become a household name across the EU since his appointment as the bloc's chief Brexit negotiator in October 2016. Despite his prominence, Barnier has limited room to maneuver. He is tasked with following the EU 27's strict guidelines and must regularly report back to them during the negotiations.
-
Who's who in Brexit?
Ireland's uneasy watchman: Leo Varadkar
The Irish PM has been one of the most important EU 27 leaders in Brexit talks. Britain has said it will leave the EU's customs union and single market. That could force the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, to put up customs checks along the border with Northern Ireland, a British province. But Varadkar's government has repeatedly said the return of a "hard" border is unacceptable.
-
Who's who in Brexit?
Europe's power-brokers: the EU 27
The leaders of the EU 27 governments have primarily set the EU's negotiating position. They have agreed to the negotiating guidelines for chief negotiator Barnier and have helped craft the common EU position for Tusk and Juncker to stick to. The individual EU 27 governments can also influence the shape of any Brexit outcome because they must unanimously agree to a final deal.
Author: Alexander Pearson