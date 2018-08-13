 Opinion: Brexit has reached a dead end | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 14.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Opinion: Brexit has reached a dead end

Brexit is on the negotiating table yet again in Brussels. With no alternative in sight, the UK is staggering aimlessly toward the day it will ultimately leave the European Union, says DW's Bernd Riegert.

Anti-Brexit protest in London (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

The UK's Brexit negotiations with the European Union are at an impasse — that's according to Prime Minister Theresa May. In a letter to her own divided Conservative party, she admits that, surrounded by red lines she is not allowed to cross, she can neither push ahead nor turn back. Brexit can't be too soft or too hard, or else the various parties and the EU will be unable to reach an agreement.

Brussels has rejected May's latest proposal, which would have meant negotiating a kind of free trade area only for goods. Just 11 percent of UK citizens liked that plan, according to opinion polls. Negotiations resume in Brussels this week. However, the teams accompanying EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and the UK's Brexit minister, Dominic Raab, wonder what they will be negotiating.

Read more: Is the Brexit hard-liner European Research Group running the UK?

There are no viable proposals either on trade issues or the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. The British government is set on a vague statement about its future relationship with the EU. However, Brussels is insisting on a concrete exit treaty that would at least finalize essential questions regarding finances, borders and civil rights. It is clear that time is getting short. A Brexit deal is supposed to be in place by the end of October. That is tight.

Brexit offers no advantages

Riegert, Bernd

Bernd Riegert is DW's correspondent in Brussels

Up until now, the British have negotiated by playing dead and only coming up with something substantial and concrete at the very last moment, but that is not likely to work this time around. May's attempt to split the EU with charm offensives in Paris and Berlin has failed. The UK's negotiating position is growing weaker by the day. The EU has much less to lose than the British. On the homefront, May has been stirring up panic, stockpiling food and medicine in the case of a "no deal" Brexit and pushing the idea that the EU is to blame for everything because of its inflexibility.

The basic problem is that Brexit, which was pushed by a dishonest referendum campaign, has practically no advantages for the UK, neither concerning trade nor migration. To the contrary, British employers are already complaining that too few EU foreigners want to work in the country. Brexit is scaring them off.

The opposition? Keeping mum

The Remain camp is desperately fighting for a second referendum to stop Brexit. That will not happen, at least not under May, who has categorically ruled it out. Whether the prime minister can survive party infighting and hold her own beyond the autumn, when a Brexit deal supposed to have been reached, is doubtful. On the other hand, no one really wants her nearly impossible job.

Read more: 'Little Britain' in Germany's Rhine region lives on borrowed time

Boris Johnson, that Brexit pioneer and political clown, has vanished. Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has not seized the moment, and his Labour party leadership tenure has been under assault for supporting the plight of the Palestinians. In any case, Corbyn has not yet presented his own Brexit concept.

What now? Without a concept, Britain continues to stagger aimlessly toward Brexit day.  At the moment, there is little hope that anyone will pull the emergency brake and at least postpone the unfortunate event.

Watch video 01:47
Now live
01:47 mins.

Poor rural areas hope for Brexit turnaround

DW recommends

UK economy gathers speed despite Brexit woes

Britain's economy picked up speed in the second quarter despite mounting concerns over a disorderly exit from the European Union. Growth was helped partly by sunny weather and the FIFA Football World Cup. (10.08.2018)  

UK trade minister Liam Fox says EU pushing Britain to no-deal Brexit

UK trade minister Liam Fox has accused the European Union of pushing Britain toward an exit from the bloc without a trade deal. He said Brussels was obsessed with EU rules, rather than focusing on economic well-being. (05.08.2018)  

'Little Britain' in Germany's Rhine region lives on borrowed time

Brexit prompted Gary Blackburn to open "Little Britain," a whimsical exhibition of Britannia high above the Rhine. It was to be a place where Germans and Britons could come together. The local council wants it gone. (02.08.2018)  

Is the Brexit hard-liner European Research Group running the UK?

Amid the daily UK political turmoil, one name sticks out. The European Research Group is a lobbying entity pushing for a no-nonsense, hard Brexit. Some say it is essentially running the show, not the British government. (27.07.2018)  

UK's ex-foreign minister Boris Johnson's Muslim burqa comments sparks Conservative Party probe

The former London mayor and UK foreign minister returned to his old job as a newspaper columnist and provoked an outcry with controversial comments about how some Muslim women dress. His party says it will investigate. (09.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Poor rural areas hope for Brexit turnaround  

Related content

Fort de Bregancon

Brexit: Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron meet for 'informal' talks 03.08.2018

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May are interrupting their summer holidays for talks on Brexit. May is seeking European support for her plan on future UK relations with the EU.

Großbritannien Brexit - Theresa may auf dem EU-Gipfel in Brüssel

Brexit: Theresa May to take over talks with EU 24.07.2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May will now lead Brexit talks with the EU. Her new Brexit minister, Dominic Raab, will focus on the domestic side of leaving the bloc.

Der britische Außenminister für den Austritt aus der Europäischen Union, Dominic Raab, und der EU-Chefkommissar Michel Barnier halten eine gemeinsame Pressekonferenz in Brüssel ab

Most Britons support a vote on final Brexit deal 27.07.2018

A majority of British voters questioned in a YouGov poll have said they favor a referendum on a final Brexit deal. For the first time, the number supporting a final vote has overtaken those who do not.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Turkey releases Greek soldiers accused of spying

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik disputes 1995 Srebrenica genocide

Opinion: Brexit has reached a dead end

Why did Genoa's 'Brooklyn Bridge' collapse?